A Symphony International Holdings Limited (LON:SIHL) insider increased their holdings by 1.0% last year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Symphony International Holdings Limited's (LON:SIHL ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Symphony International Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Director Anil Thadani was not the only time they bought Symphony International Holdings shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$571k worth of shares at a price of US$0.55 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$0.50). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Anil Thadani was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Anil Thadani bought a total of 10.14m shares over the year at an average price of US$0.47. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Symphony International Holdings insiders own about US$71m worth of shares. That equates to 28% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Symphony International Holdings Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Symphony International Holdings insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Symphony International Holdings has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

