Symphony is securely connecting clients to their private banks in Asia via WhatsApp and WeChat

London, United Kingdom --News Direct-- Symphony Communication Services

HSBC Global Private Banking has engaged Symphony - the leading markets’ infrastructure and technology platform- to develop and deploy HSBC GPB Chat, a client engagement platform that enables the private bank’s clients to interact with their relationship management team via one-to-one chat, group chat, document sharing and video/audio conferencing on WhatsApp or WeChat, in a secure and compliant way.

Symphony was the technology vendor selected due to its ability to deliver secure, compliant collaboration technology at scale; its expertise in audio-video conferencing; and its open architecture. This architecture has powered an integration that seeks to enrich the client experience.

Digitalization - as well as competition from non-traditional players - is raising the expectations of banking clients, who now benchmark their online experiences against the convenience of digital apps in their daily lives. This has created a demand for increased personalisation and a need to engage with banking clients on their preferred chat platform.

Symphony CEO Brad Levy said: “We are proud that our WhatsApp and WeChat integrations are allowing institutions like HSBC to connect with their clients through their preferred channel of communication and in a secure and compliant way.”

Symphony’s CONNECT solutions - with integrations for WhatsApp and WeChat - reduces the digital distance between a financial firm and its clients, and offers compliant connectivity regardless of the client’s choice of platform.

About Symphony

Symphony is the most secure and compliant markets’ infrastructure and technology platform, where solutions are built or integrated to standardize, automate and innovate financial services workflows. It is a vibrant community of over half a million financial professionals with a trusted directory and serves over 1000 institutions. Symphony is powering over 2,000 community built applications and bots. For more information, visit www.symphony.com.

Story continues

Contact Details

Symphony Communication Services

Odette Maher

odette.maher@symphony.com

Company Website

https://symphony.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/symphony-is-securely-connecting-clients-to-their-private-banks-in-asia-via-whatsapp-and-wechat-667132301