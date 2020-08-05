    Advertisement

    Synaptics: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Synaptics Inc. (SYNA) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $90 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

    On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of $2.55. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.24 per share.

    The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

    The maker of touch-screen technology posted revenue of $277.6 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $278.4 million.

    For the year, the company reported net income of $118.8 million, or $3.41 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.33 billion.

    For the current quarter ending in October, Synaptics said it expects revenue in the range of $315 million to $335 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $292.2 million.

    Synaptics shares have risen 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $82.70, nearly tripling in the last 12 months.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYNA

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.