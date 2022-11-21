Synchrony “Lifetime of Healthcare Costs” Study Indicates People Underestimate Cost of Care Significantly

Report Released as Americans Begin Healthcare Open Enrollment Season

Are You Saving Enough for Future Healthcare Expenses?

New research from Synchrony’s “Lifetime of Healthcare Costs” Study reveals the average individual insured Americans cost of out-of-pocket healthcare costs from age 18 to the average life expectancy of age 79.

Many of us save for significant costs, such as a home mortgage, a new car, or college tuitions. But when it comes to our own health – which should be the most important thing to take care of – we don’t take under consideration how much we pay annually outside of what is covered by insurance.

Jean Chatzky conducted a nationwide media tour in partnership with Synchrony to provide real world advice and steps to help bridge the clear gap between people’s perceptions and the reality of the costs of healthcare today.

During radio and TV interviews across the country, Jean Chatzky discussed:

What the recent survey said about the cost of healthcare

Surprising results from the survey

Why it is so important for Americans to understand these out-of-pocket healthcare costs

Valuable resources people can use to help manage these costs

For more information visit: carecredit.com/lifetime-study/

