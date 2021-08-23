Is Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Using Too Much Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Syndax Pharmaceuticals's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Syndax Pharmaceuticals had US$20.4m of debt, at June 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. But on the other hand it also has US$260.0m in cash, leading to a US$239.7m net cash position.

How Healthy Is Syndax Pharmaceuticals' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Syndax Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$24.3m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$24.2m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$260.0m and US$435.0k worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$212.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Syndax Pharmaceuticals is using debt in a way that is appears to be both safe and conservative. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders. Succinctly put, Syndax Pharmaceuticals boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Syndax Pharmaceuticals's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Syndax Pharmaceuticals saw its revenue hold pretty steady, and it did not report positive earnings before interest and tax. While that's not too bad, we'd prefer see growth.

So How Risky Is Syndax Pharmaceuticals?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And we do note that Syndax Pharmaceuticals had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$81m and booked a US$91m accounting loss. However, it has net cash of US$239.7m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Syndax Pharmaceuticals is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

