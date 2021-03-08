Syndax: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) on Monday reported a loss of $20.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 43 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $380,000 in the period.

Syndax shares have risen roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $23.30, a rise of 94% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNDX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNDX

