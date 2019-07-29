Is Synectics plc's (LON:SNX) CEO Pay Justified?

Paul Webb became the CEO of Synectics plc (LON:SNX) in 2015. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Paul Webb's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Synectics plc is worth UK£34m, and total annual CEO compensation is UK£387k. (This is based on the year to November 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at UK£237k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below UK£161m, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be UK£254k.

Thus we can conclude that Paul Webb receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Synectics plc. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Synectics has changed from year to year.

Is Synectics plc Growing?

Over the last three years Synectics plc has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 8.1% per year (using a line of best fit). It saw its revenue drop -1.6% over the last year.

I would prefer it if there was revenue growth, but I'm happy with the EPS growth. In conclusion we can't form a strong opinion about business performance yet; but it's one worth watching. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Synectics plc Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 4.6% over three years, Synectics plc has done okay by shareholders. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Synectics plc with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

One might like to have seen stronger growth, and the shareholder returns have failed to inspire, over the last three years. Considering this, we wouldn't want to see any big pay rises, although we'd stop short of calling the CEO compensation unfair. Shareholders may want to check for free if Synectics insiders are buying or selling shares.

