Syneos Health Collaborates with AiCure for Patient Engagement

Syneos Health SYNH recently collaborated with AI and advanced data analytics company AiCure to drive faster and smarter trials to optimize patient engagement. The partnership augments a pre-existing relationship, thus responding to rising demand for digital solutions that change behavior and improve patients’ lives.



Per the terms of the agreement, Syneos Health’s behavioral insights-driven product development model will be integrated with AiCure’s patented intelligent software and AI-driven insights. This will make the capturing, analyzing and predicting of patient behavior that influences clinical trial adherence easier.



With the AiCure collaboration, Syneos Health aims to strengthen hold in the global patient engagement solutions market.





More on the Partnership



The collaboration demonstrates Syneos Health’s commitment to implement innovative technologies in clinical research. The agreement provides the company with a clinically-corroborated, scalable and patient-centric technology platform which can analyze how people respond to treatment.

The platform identifies adherence patterns and variation in site and participant engagement, with the provision of modifying behaviors that increase compliance. This will, in turn, help improve the chances of trial success.



Unlike in the traditional self-reporting measures, patients will be able to access a smartphone application to automatically guide and confirm proper administration in real-time. AiCure’s computer vision algorithms verify whether the correct participant is taking the right medication and confirms ingestion.



Rationale Behind the Partnership



Per Syneos Health’s management, the collaboration will align the company’s product development model and also harness behavioral insights to provide real world understandings. The company believes that the collaboration will reinforce its Dynamic Assembly philosophy, collaborating with the data and technology partner to cater to customers’ needs.



Further, Syneos Health will be granted access to AiCure’s digital biomarker assessments. The patient data will be secured and protected by AiCure’s technology and also perform its assigned function of evaluating movement variables to objectively study known clinical endpoints.



Syneos Health, a key player in the global Contract Research Organization and Contract Commercial Organization, will be able to expand its outreach to various biopharmaceutical companies along with enabling customer engagement.



Industry Prospects



Per a report by Grand View Research, the global patient engagement solutions market size is expected to reach $56.92 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 20.43%. The key factors driving the market are supportive government initiatives as well as rising usage and awareness regarding mobile healthcare services.



Given the potential of the patient engagement solutions market, the partnership has come at the right time.



Price Performance



The company’s shares have risen 0.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 2.8%. Moreover, the S&P 500 index has risen 13.4% during the same period.



Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks



Currently, Syneos Health carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). A few other top-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Haemonetics Corp. HAE, NuVasive, Inc NUVA and GW Pharmaceuticals plc GWPH.



Haemonetics, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has a projected long-term earnings growth rate at 13.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NuVasive estimates long-term earnings growth of 10.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2.



GW Pharmaceuticals estimates fourth-quarter earnings growth rate at 67.9%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential



The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) : Free Stock Analysis Report



NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report



GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report



Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research