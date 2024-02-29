Syneos Health leaves state jobs deal, months after Morrisville company went private

Syneos Health, a Morrisville biopharma company that is among Wake County’s larger employers, officially exited its state incentive agreement this week, citing evolving market conditions and the rise of at-home work.

Formed through a 2018 merger between INC Research and InVentiv Health, Syneos went private last year after a group of investment firms acquired the company. The deal was announced in May and completed this past fall.

Entering last July, Syneos had 2,077 employees in the state between its Morrisville headquarters and remote workers. This was 100 fewer than the company employed entering 2023, a drop its chief accounting officer Donna Kralowetz attributed to “organic attrition” in an Aug. 4 letter to the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

“We genuinely appreciate the cooperation and guidance we have received throughout the duration of the agreement,” she wrote. “However, due to unforeseen changes in market conditions and most notably the evolution of the work from home landscape, we have had to reevaluate our ability to meet our requirements as initially agreed to in our JDIG agreement.”

Under its 2016 job development investment grant (JDIG), Syneos committed to create 495 jobs in Wake County and retain more than 2,080 positions. On Tuesday, the state’s Economic Investment Committee paid Syneos $874,000 because the company did reach its hiring and investment targets under the grant terms in 2018 and 2019. However, the same day, North Carolina voted to terminate the overall grant that could have awarded Syneos $8.4 million in total.

Kralowetz said Syneos was under lease at its 258,000-square-foot Morrisville headquarters until 2032.

Most economic projects backed by North Carolina incentives fail to reach their initial hiring targets, and it is not uncommon for the state to end grant deals early.

So far in 2023, the Swiss bank Credit Suisse left its jobs deal in Research Triangle Park while the Raleigh telecommunications software firm Bandwidth ended its incentive to give it more flexibility in hiring decisions. On Tuesday, the Economic Investment Committee also terminated a jobs grant for Clorox in Durham.

The state contends these early endings do not harm taxpayers, as public money is tied to the companies reaching hiring and investment targets. Since the pandemic, North Carolina has awarded fewer incentives for office-based, white-collar jobs — instead approving manufacturing projects that depend more on in-person work.

