Is Synergie (EPA:SDG) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Synergie SE (EPA:SDG) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Synergie's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2018, Synergie had €77.0m of debt, up from €66.4m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds €85.3m in cash, so it actually has €8.35m net cash.

A Look At Synergie's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Synergie had liabilities of €483.6m due within 12 months and liabilities of €53.6m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had €85.3m in cash and €629.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast €177.7m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity suggests that Synergie is taking a careful approach to debt. Due to its strong net asset position, it is not likely to face issues with its lenders. Succinctly put, Synergie boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Synergie's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year, but that shouldn't be an issue given the it doesn't have a lot of debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Synergie's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Synergie may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Synergie reported free cash flow worth 10.0% of its EBIT, which is really quite low. For us, cash conversion that low sparks a little paranoia about is ability to extinguish debt.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Synergie has net cash of €8.3m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. So we don't have any problem with Synergie's use of debt. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in Synergie, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.