Is Synergie SE's (EPA:SDG) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate?

The CEO of Synergie SE (EPA:SDG) is Daniel Augereau. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Daniel Augereau's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Synergie SE has a market capitalization of €703m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth €632k. (This figure is for the year to December 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at €221k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from €359m to €1.4b, we found the median CEO total compensation was €663k.

So Daniel Augereau receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

Is Synergie SE Growing?

On average over the last three years, Synergie SE has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 12% each year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 9.8% over last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It's nice to see a little revenue growth, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Synergie SE Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 3.6% over three years, Synergie SE has done okay by shareholders. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Daniel Augereau is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

We would wish for better returns (whether dividends or capital gains) but we do admire the solid EPS growth on show here. As a result of these considerations, I would suggest the CEO pay is reasonable. Shareholders may want to check for free if Synergie insiders are buying or selling shares.

