Should Synergie SE's (EPA:SDG) Recent Earnings Worry You?

When Synergie SE (EPA:SDG) announced its most recent earnings (31 December 2018), I compared it against two factor: its historical earnings track record, and the performance of its industry peers on average. Being able to interpret how well Synergie has done so far requires weighing its performance against a benchmark, rather than looking at a standalone number at a point in time. In this article, I've summarized the key takeaways on how I see SDG has performed.

How Did SDG's Recent Performance Stack Up Against Its Past?

SDG's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2018) of €79m has declined by -0.7% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 15%, indicating the rate at which SDG is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Let's examine what's occurring with margins and if the whole industry is feeling the heat.

In terms of returns from investment, Synergie has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 16% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 7.6% exceeds the FR Professional Services industry of 7.0%, indicating Synergie has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Synergie’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 26% to 22%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 15% to 17% over the past 5 years.

Synergie's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Companies that are profitable, but have unpredictable earnings, can have many factors influencing its business. I suggest you continue to research Synergie to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

