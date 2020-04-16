What Is Synergie's (EPA:SDG) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Those holding Synergie (EPA:SDG) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 31% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 35% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 42% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Synergie Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Synergie's P/E of 6.55 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Synergie has a lower P/E than the average (8.8) in the professional services industry classification.

ENXTPA:SDG Price Estimation Relative to Market April 16th 2020 More

This suggests that market participants think Synergie will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Synergie shrunk earnings per share by 13% over the last year. But EPS is up 6.4% over the last 5 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Synergie's Balance Sheet

Synergie has net cash of €30m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On Synergie's P/E Ratio

Synergie trades on a P/E ratio of 6.5, which is below the FR market average of 13.7. Falling earnings per share are likely to be keeping potential buyers away, the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If that occurs, the current low P/E could prove to be temporary. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Synergie over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 5.0 back then to 6.5 today. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.