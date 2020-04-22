The Synergy of KoinWorks & Prudential Indonesia to Realize Action and Protection Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Uniting nation in action to fight against COVID-19 through donation and additional protection, a collaboration between Indonesian leading fintech and life insurance

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of Indonesians infected by COVID-19 continues to rise, which also happened because of the rapid test result conducted aggressively by the Indonesian Government for the last couple of weeks. In order to support the availability of the massive rapid test kit and vaccine against COVID-19 virus, KoinWorks takes part in action along with Indonesia Pasti Bisa initiated by East Ventures through KoinDonasi. This action engaged all Indonesians to fight against COVID-19 outbreak after previously initiating #SocialDistancingMovement by utilizing mass advertisement space in Jakarta. In line with the action, KoinWorks collaborated with the leading Indonesian life insurance, PT Prudential Life Assurance (Prudential Indonesia), to provide Accident & COVID-19 Life Protection as a commitment from both parties in fighting COVID-19 in Indonesia.

Willy Arifin, Executive Chairman & Co-Founder KoinWorks said, "Numbers of Indonesians who tested positive were recorded 5,516 with its fatality rate of 8.5% as per mid-April has made us, the industry players, to actively engage Indonesians to fight against COVID-19 together. We and some other players involved in Indonesia Pasti Bisa collaborated with Prudential Indonesia to engage Indonesians involve in fundraising through KoinDonasi to develop and produce 100,000 COVID-19 test kit and genetic research of COVID-19 vaccine."

Along with Prudential Indonesia, every donor contributed at least Rp100,000 in KoinDonasi will get a chance to receive protection from COVID-19 with additional cash compensation worth Rp1 million/day throughout maximum 30 days if the insured is tested positive COVID-19 during initiative period up to April 30, 2020 and needs to be hospitalized. Other than that, for the insurance period of 6 months, Prudential Indonesia will also compensate Rp10,000,000 if the insured dies in accident.

Premraj Thuraisingam, Chief Transformation Officer Prudential Indonesia, stated, "For the time being, COVID-19 outbreak has affected all aspects in society. During this hard time, collaboration from all people is the key to get through this crisis together. As the company who focuses to provide health and life insurance, Prudential Indonesia welcomes this collaboration with KoinWorks as the effort to protect as many of Indonesians as we can."

Premraj added, "Aside from partnership with KoinWorks, we also have partnered with Indonesian Health Ministry to provide protection in the form of life insurance for over 500 volunteers and medical workers who are currently fighting in COVID-19 Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran Athletes Village. We are optimistic that Indonesia could able to get through this pandemic and return as a stronger nation."

The fundraising process will apply the responsibility, accountability, and transparency principal so every donor could able to monitor every process and result within the project, including the reliability and the uses of distributed test kit. Aside from cash, people can also donate kits or experts by clicking indonesiapastibisa.com.