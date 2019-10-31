Is Syngene International Limited's (NSE:SYNGENE) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Syngene International Limited's (NSE:SYNGENE) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. What is Syngene International's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 33.82. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 3.0%.

How Do I Calculate Syngene International's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Syngene International:

P/E of 33.82 = ₹330.60 ÷ ₹9.78 (Based on the year to September 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Syngene International Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (24.0) for companies in the life sciences industry is lower than Syngene International's P/E.

NSEI:SYNGENE Price Estimation Relative to Market, October 31st 2019 More

Syngene International's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Syngene International increased earnings per share by an impressive 25% over the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 16%. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Syngene International's P/E?

The extra options and safety that comes with Syngene International's ₹2.0b net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On Syngene International's P/E Ratio

Syngene International's P/E is 33.8 which is above average (13.2) in its market. Its net cash position supports a higher P/E ratio, as does its solid recent earnings growth. So it is not surprising the market is probably extrapolating recent growth well into the future, reflected in the relatively high P/E ratio.