Syngenta Weighs $10 Billion Shanghai IPO Before Year-End, Sources Say

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Syngenta Group is considering a plan to launch its mega initial public offering in Shanghai before the end of this year, according to people familiar with the matter, paving the way for one of the world’s biggest listings in 2022.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The seed and fertilizer giant owned by China National Chemical Corp. could seek a 65 billion yuan ($9.7 billion) listing on Shanghai’s Nasdaq-style Star Board that it has already announced, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

The Switzerland-headquartered company could allocate about 30 billion yuan worth of the offering to strategic investors, the people said. It planned to sell as many as 2.79 billion new shares in the IPO, equivalent to a 20% stake, according to a prospectus filed last year.

Deliberations are ongoing and details of the IPO including size and timeline could still change, the people said. A representative for Syngenta declined to comment.

At $10 billion, Syngenta’s listing would rank among the world’s biggest IPOs this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Battery maker LG Energy Solution raised about $10.7 billion in January in South Korea’s largest ever first-time share sale, while Dubai Electricity & Water Authority gathered $6.1 billion in its March offering.

Mega-IPOs still to come include Volkswagen AG, which has chosen lead banks for its blockbuster listing of iconic sports-car maker Porsche, Bloomberg News reported earlier this year. The listing could value Porsche at as much as 90 billion euros ($94 billion), people familiar with the matter have said.

Syngenta was reorganized after China National Chemical, or ChemChina as it is known, acquired the company for $43 billion in 2017, clinching China’s biggest foreign takeover to date. It has since incorporated other ChemChina agricultural units including Adama Ltd. and the agriculture business of state-owned conglomerate Sinochem Corp.

The company updated the financial disclosures for its IPO application on March 31, according to the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s website. The bourse briefly suspended Syngenta’s application to join the Star Board last year, pending an update to information about its earnings. The approval process resumed in October.

China International Capital Corp. and BOC International Holdings Ltd. are sponsors of the planned share sale. Citic Securities Co. is also working on the deal.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Surprise Economic Rebound in May Propelled by Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- Official Chinese economic statistics for May told a story of a lockdown-wounded economy improving on the back of stronger industrial output and investment - but a deeper look suggests an economy still contracting.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the

  • Tesla Stock Falls After U.S. Price Hikes. Here's How to Trade It Now.

    Tesla stock is moving lower after disclosing a series of price hikes on U.S. vehicles. Here's how to trade the stock now.

  • Why You Shouldn't Try to Time a Stock Market Bottom

    When the stock market crashes it impacts people in different ways. Nobody likes seeing their net worth drop -- even if it's just on paper -- and it's very tempting to want to stop the bleeding and sell your holdings.

  • These 16 stocks in the S&P 500 crumpled at least 9% a day after the Fed raised rates

    The worst-hit companies include cruise lines and Tesla. Some analysts see a silver lining for investors who can jump in now.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 62% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

    Since the start of this year, the Nasdaq composite index has shed more than 30% of its value, meaning the Nasdaq is now in an undeniable bear market. The Nasdaq may be down 30%, but individual Nasdaq stocks have fallen much, much more. Case in point: E-signature company DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) -- that's the one that lets you "e-sign" your contracts and mortgage paperwork online -- has crashed 62% since the year began.

  • Stocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rallied, halting a five-day rout that took 10% off the S&P 500, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said outsized rate hikes will be rare as officials intensify their battle against sky-high inflation. Treasury yields slumped alongside the dollar.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Cen

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The biggest news of the week is coming from the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s open market committee (FOMC), tasked with setting interest rates to match the current environment, closed its meeting with the announcement of a 75-basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate. The hike, which was the Fed’s largest single move since 1994, brings the rate to the range of 1.5% to 1.75%, and shows that the central bank is committed to fighting inflation. What will happen now is anyone’s guess

  • Morgan Stanley's chief strategist called the last 3 crashes — and he says the Fed's latest rate hike just raised the odds of recession

    "You're bringing rate hikes forward even faster. The Fed is hiking into a slowdown," Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief US strategist, said.

  • Billionaire investor Jeff Gundlach says he won't be shocked if bitcoin falls to $10,000, as 'blow-ups' rattle the crypto market

    "We've already seen around the edges some blowups in parts of the crypto world, and that could be foreshadowing some problems," Jeff Gundlach said.

  • ‘The economy is going to collapse,’ says Wall Street veteran Novogratz. ‘We are going to go into a really fast recession.’

    Veteran investor and bitcoin bull Michael Novogratz doesn't have a rosy outlook on the economy, as the Fed delivered an unusually aggressive rate increase.

  • Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    If you are about to retire and won't inherit a fortune, you probably want to invest a part of your savings in stocks that generate a steady dividend income to pad your bottom line. In addition to dividend income, you would also want to ensure that your capital is not exposed to unreasonably high risks. Here are three top energy stocks that offer exactly what you are looking for.

  • Tesla's Musk Sends Dire Warning to Rivals Lucid and Rivian

    When Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , speaks about the environment and the problems facing the automobile sector, industry actors listen. For many years, the billionaire worked hard to convince his peers, authorities and consumers that electric vehicles were the future. The tech tycoon has twice recounted these difficulties this year, in March to defend competitor Rivian and in April during a Ted Talk.

  • Robinhood’s Stock Is Now Worth Less Than Its Cash on Hand

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. shares slumped to a fresh low on Wednesday, giving the beleaguered brokerage a market value that’s less than the cash on its balance sheet.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires W

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 of the Cheapest Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now

    These highly profitable stocks are valued at just three to six times Wall Street's forecast earnings for 2023.

  • Financial advisor on the market: 'Don't think twice here if you're a long-term investor'

    The S&P 500 plunged into a bear market earlier this week for the first time since March 2020, sending many investors into a tizzy. This could present a buying opportunity, however.

  • Stock Market Plunge: 3 Boring but Beautiful Stocks That Can Make You Richer by 2030

    Wall Street and investors have been sent a stern reminder in 2022 that stocks can go down just as easily as they can climb. Since hitting their respective all-time highs, the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average, widely followed S&P 500, and growth-driven Nasdaq Composite have tumbled a respective 17%, 22%, and 33%. This places the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite firmly in the grip of a bear market.

  • 3 Incredibly Cheap Dividend Stocks

    In a wobbly economic environment, dividend stocks tend to be seen as safe havens. In the unusual current market environment, though, the specter of economic weakness is dragging a bunch of dividend stocks down just as much as it's upending growth stocks. It prompts higher interest rates and yields, and the easiest, fastest way to pump up a stock's dividend yield is by lowering its price.

  • Suze Orman Says This Is the Best Investment You Can Make Right Now

    Image source: Getty Images These days, living costs are through the roof. But this isn't the first time U.S. consumers have had to grapple with rampant inflation. Back in the 1980s, the cost of goods skyrocketed to the point where many people couldn't keep up.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. You can skip our detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management’s performance and Ken Fisher’s investment strategy, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher’s expertise in the investment field and his […]

  • If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It

    Starbucks, for example, has revenue from China, creating geographic diversification for investors. In a hypothetical situation where I could only buy one stock, I would look for one with impressive internal diversification, such as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The company has operations in multiple markets that are growing fast and could each be huge over the long term.