Synlait Milk (NZSE:SML) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Synlait Milk (NZSE:SML) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Synlait Milk, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.08 = NZ$96m ÷ (NZ$1.8b - NZ$573m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2021).

Thus, Synlait Milk has an ROCE of 8.0%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 8.3%, it's still a low return by itself.

See our latest analysis for Synlait Milk

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Synlait Milk compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Synlait Milk doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 11% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On Synlait Milk's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Synlait Milk is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These trends don't appear to have influenced returns though, because the total return from the stock has been mostly flat over the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Synlait Milk (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) that you should know about.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

