Synlogic, Inc. (SYBX) Is Burning These Hedge Funds

Before we spend days researching a stock idea we like to take a look at how hedge funds and billionaire investors recently traded that stock. Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) lagged the larger S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 10 percentage points since the end of the third quarter of 2018. This means hedge funds that are allocating a higher percentage of their portfolio to small-cap stocks were probably underperforming the market. However, this also means that as small-cap stocks start to mean revert, these hedge funds will start delivering better returns than the S&P 500 Index funds. In this article, we will take a look at what hedge funds think about Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX).

Hedge fund interest in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren't the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds' perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That's why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST), Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN), and Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that SYBX isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

According to most market participants, hedge funds are viewed as worthless, old investment tools of yesteryear. While there are greater than 8000 funds in operation at present, Our experts choose to focus on the bigwigs of this group, approximately 750 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people control most of the hedge fund industry's total capital, and by observing their finest picks, Insider Monkey has determined various investment strategies that have historically defeated the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey's flagship hedge fund strategy defeated the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points a year since its inception in May 2014. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 25.7% since February 2017 (through September 30th) even though the market was up more than 33% during the same period. We just shared a list of 10 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

In addition to following the biggest hedge funds for investment ideas, we also share stock pitches from conferences, investor letters and other sources like this one where the fund manager is talking about two under the radar 1000% return potential stocks: first one in internet infrastructure and the second in the heart of advertising market. We use hedge fund buy/sell signals to determine whether to conduct in-depth analysis of these stock ideas which take days. Let's take a glance at the key hedge fund action regarding Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX).