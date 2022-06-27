Is Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) In A Good Position To Invest In Growth?

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Synlogic Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When Synlogic last reported its balance sheet in March 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth US$121m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$55m. Therefore, from March 2022 it had 2.2 years of cash runway. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is Synlogic's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, Synlogic doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just US$2.0m in the last twelve months. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. With the cash burn rate up 33% in the last year, it seems that the company is ratcheting up investment in the business over time. However, the company's true cash runway will therefore be shorter than suggested above, if spending continues to increase. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Synlogic To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Synlogic shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Synlogic's cash burn of US$55m is about 69% of its US$79m market capitalisation. Given how large that cash burn is, relative to the market value of the entire company, we'd consider it to be a high risk stock, with the real possibility of extreme dilution.

Is Synlogic's Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Synlogic's cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. Summing up, we think the Synlogic's cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 5 warning signs for Synlogic that investors should know when investing in the stock.

