SYNNEX Corporation Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

FREMONT, Calif. , June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, today announced financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended May 31, 2020.

"Our Q2 performance is a true testament to the skills of our associates, our nimble and resilient operational capabilities, and it further validates our business strategies in this challenging period," said Dennis Polk , SYNNEX President and CEO. "I deeply appreciate the ongoing efforts and dedication of our worldwide team."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Highlights

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Outlook

The following statements are based on SYNNEX current expectations for the fiscal 2020 third quarter. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, the amortization of intangibles and the related tax effects thereon. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

Share Repurchase Announcement

The SYNNEX board of directors has approved a share repurchase program of up to $400 million of its common stock over a period of up to three years, effective July 1, 2020 , replacing the previous three-year program. Stock repurchases may be made at management's discretion from time to time through open market or privately negotiated transactions, including pursuant to one or more Rule 10b5-1 trading plans adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Conference Call and Webcast

SYNNEX will host a conference call at 2:00 PM (PT) to discuss second quarter fiscal 2020 results.

Thursday, June 25, 2020

2:00 PM (PT) / 5:00 PM (ET)

Conference ID 7294773

Live call (866) 393-4306 or (763) 488-9145 (Int'l)

Live audio webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at ir.synnex.com , and a replay of the webcast will be available following the call.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America , Asia-Pacific and Europe . Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com .

About Concentrix

Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), is a technology-enabled global business services company specializing in customer engagement and improving business performance for some of the world's best brands. Every day, from more than 40 countries and across 6 continents, our staff delivers next generation customer experience and helps companies better connect with their customers. We create better business outcomes and help differentiate our clients through technology, design, data, process, and people. Concentrix provides services to clients in five primary industry verticals: technology and consumer electronics; communications and media; retail, travel and ecommerce; banking, financial services and insurance; and healthcare. We are Different by Design. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

(1) Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, SYNNEX also uses adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude acquisition-related and integration expenses, restructuring costs, the amortization of intangible assets and the related tax effects thereon. The Company also uses adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") which excludes other income (expense), net and acquisition-related and integration expenses. In fiscal year 2019, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share also exclude gains upon the settlement of contingent consideration and a contingent gain related to the Westcon-Comstor Americas acquisition. In fiscal year 2018, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share also exclude the impact of an adjustment relating to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. This adjustment includes a transition tax on accumulated overseas profits and the remeasurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities to the new U.S. tax rate.

SYNNEX' acquisition activities have resulted in the recognition of intangible assets which consist primarily of customer relationships, vendor lists and technology. Definite-lived intangible assets are amortized over their estimated useful lives and are tested for impairment when events indicate that the carrying value may not be recoverable. The amortization of intangible assets is reflected in the Company's statements of operations within each segment. Although intangible assets contribute to the Company's revenue generation, the amortization of intangible assets does not directly relate to the sale of the Company's products and the services performed for the Company's clients. Additionally, intangible asset amortization expense typically fluctuates based on the size and timing of the Company's acquisition activity. Accordingly, the Company believes excluding the amortization of intangible assets, along with the other non-GAAP adjustments which neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance, enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends. Intangible asset amortization excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure represents the entire amount recorded within the Company's GAAP financial statements, and the revenue generated by the associated intangible assets has not been excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure. Intangible asset amortization is excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure because the amortization, unlike the related revenue, is not affected by operations of any particular period unless an intangible asset becomes impaired or the estimated useful life of an intangible asset is revised.

Additionally, SYNNEX refers to revenue at constant currency or adjusting for the translation effect of foreign currencies so that certain financial results can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of SYNNEX' business performance. Financial results adjusted for currency are calculated by translating current period activity in the transaction currency using the comparable prior year periods' currency conversion rate. Generally, when the dollar either strengthens or weakens against other currencies, revenue at constant currency rates or adjusting for currency will be higher or lower than revenue reported at actual exchange rates.

Trailing fiscal four quarters ROIC is defined as the last four quarters' tax effected operating income divided by the average of the last five quarterly balances of borrowings (excluding book overdraft) and equity, net of cash and cash equivalents in the United States . Adjusted ROIC is calculated by excluding the tax effected impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, restructuring costs and the amortization of intangibles from operating income and equity and the impact of the contingent consideration gain and a contingent gain and the U.S. tax reform adjustment on equity.

SYNNEX also uses free cash flow, which is cash flow from operating activities, reduced by purchases of property and equipment. SYNNEX uses free cash flow to conduct and evaluate its business because, although it is similar to cash flow from operations, SYNNEX believes it is a more conservative measure of cash flows since purchases of fixed assets are a necessary component of ongoing operations. Free cash flow reflects an additional way of viewing SYNNEX' liquidity that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its cash flows. Free cash flow has limitations due to the fact that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. For example, free cash flow does not incorporate payments for business acquisitions. Therefore, SYNNEX believes it is important to view free cash flow as a complement to its entire consolidated statements of cash flows.

SYNNEX management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate the business, to establish operational goals, and in some cases for measuring performance for compensation purposes. These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide investors with an understanding of SYNNEX' operational results and trends that more readily enable investors to analyze SYNNEX' base financial and operating performance and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of operational trends, as well as for planning and forecasting in future periods. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. As these non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with SYNNEX' consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of SYNNEX' GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is set forth in the supplemental information section at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release regarding SYNNEX Corporation that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as believe, foresee, expect, may, will, provide, could and should and the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding operational capabilities; our expectations and outlook for the fiscal 2020 third quarter as to revenue, net income, non-GAAP net income, diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, outstanding diluted weighted average shares, tax rate, after-tax amortization of intangibles, after-tax acquisition-related and integration expenses; capital allocation; and the anticipated benefits of the non-GAAP financial measures.

The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impact of COVID-19 or coronavirus, or other pandemics, and the impact of related governmental, individual and business responses, including the ability of our staff to travel to work, our ability to maintain adequate inventories, delivery capabilities, the impact on our customers and supply chain, and the impact on demand in general; general economic and market conditions; the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the previously-announced separation of SYNNEX and Concentrix and the disruption such transaction might cause to our business; negative effects of the transaction announcement or the consummation of the proposed separation on the market price of the capital stock of SYNNEX; the unfavorable outcome of any legal proceedings that have been or may be instituted against us; the ability to retain key personnel; any weakness in information technology and consumer electronics spending; the loss or consolidation of one or more of our significant original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, suppliers or customers; market acceptance and product life of the products we assemble and distribute; competitive conditions in our industry and their impact on our margins; pricing, margin and other terms with our OEM suppliers; our ability to gain market share; variations in supplier-sponsored programs; changes in our costs and operating expenses; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; changes in tax laws; risks associated with our international operations; uncertainties and variability in demand by our reseller and integration customers; supply shortages or delays; any termination or reduction in our floor plan financing arrangements; credit exposure to our reseller customers and negative trends in their businesses; any future incidents of theft; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 and subsequent SEC filings. Statements included in this press release are based upon information known to SYNNEX Corporation as of the date of this release, and SYNNEX Corporation does not intend to update information contained in this press release, except as required by law.

SYNNEX Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (currency and share amounts in thousands, except par value) (Amounts may not add due to rounding) (unaudited)





May 31, 2020



November 30, 2019

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,112,556



$ 225,529

Accounts receivable, net



3,215,370





3,926,709

Receivable from vendors, net



310,993





368,505

Inventories



3,033,320





2,547,224

Other current assets



296,381





385,024

Total current assets



7,968,621





7,452,992

Property and equipment, net



563,346





569,899

Goodwill



2,234,068





2,254,402

Intangible assets, net



1,060,510





1,162,212

Deferred tax assets



117,621





97,539

Other assets



694,994





160,917

Total assets

$ 12,639,159



$ 11,697,960



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Borrowings, current

$ 159,440



$ 298,969

Accounts payable



3,405,317





3,149,443

Accrued compensation and benefits



373,539





402,771

Other accrued liabilities



1,281,969





723,716

Income taxes payable



9,031





32,223

Total current liabilities



5,229,297





4,607,122

Long-term borrowings



2,645,477





2,718,267

Other long-term liabilities



715,635





361,911

Deferred tax liabilities



214,370





222,210

Total liabilities



8,804,778





7,909,510

Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding











Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 53,305 and 53,154 shares issued as of May 31, 2020 and November 30, 2019, respectively



53





53

Additional paid-in capital



1,566,764





1,545,421

Treasury stock, 2,453 and 2,399 shares as of May 31, 2020 and November 30, 2019, respectively



(178,609)





(172,627)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(337,276)





(209,077)

Retained earnings



2,783,449





2,624,680

Total stockholders' equity



3,834,381





3,788,450

Total liabilities and equity

$ 12,639,159



$ 11,697,960



SYNNEX Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (currency and share amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (Amounts may not add due to rounding) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





May 31, 2020



May 31, 2019



May 31, 2020



May 31, 2019

Revenue:































Products

$ 4,470,928



$ 4,567,072



$ 8,551,952



$ 8,647,757

Services



1,061,711





1,155,816





2,244,884





2,324,585

Total revenue



5,532,639





5,722,889





10,796,836





10,972,341

Cost of revenue:































Products



(4,196,312)





(4,297,096)





(8,022,232)





(8,130,213)

Services



(718,514)





(727,324)





(1,458,447)





(1,464,739)

Gross profit



617,812





698,468





1,316,157





1,377,389

Selling, general and administrative expenses



(506,088)





(523,813)





(1,015,778)





(1,040,771)

Operating income



111,724





174,655





300,379





336,618

Interest expense and finance charges, net



(33,921)





(43,144)





(70,297)





(84,750)

Other income (expense), net



1,466





21,546





3,847





20,851

Income before income taxes



79,270





153,057





233,929





272,719

Provision for income taxes



(22,310)





(38,584)





(54,385)





(71,140)

Net income

$ 56,960



$ 114,473



$ 179,544



$ 201,579

Earnings per common share:































Basic

$ 1.11



$ 2.24



$ 3.49



$ 3.94

Diluted

$ 1.10



$ 2.23



$ 3.47



$ 3.92

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:































Basic



50,849





50,675





50,832





50,691

Diluted



51,047





50,939





51,137





50,933

