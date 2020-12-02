Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020

·21 min read

Q4 FY 2020 Financial Highlights

-- Revenue: $1.025 billion

-- GAAP earnings per share: $1.26

-- Non-GAAP earnings per share: $1.58

FY 2020 Financial Highlights

-- Revenue: $3.685 billion

-- GAAP earnings per share: $4.27

-- Non-GAAP earnings per share: $5.55

-- Cash flow from operations: $991.3 million

-- Cash and cash equivalents: $1.236 billion

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today reported results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2020. Revenue for the fourth quarter was $1.025 billion, compared to $851.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019. Revenue for fiscal year 2020 was $3.685 billion, an increase of 9.6 percent from $3.361 billion in fiscal year 2019.

"Synopsys is entering fiscal 2021 with considerable financial, technology and customer momentum as we substantially exceeded our original plan, with excellent growth in revenue, non-GAAP operating margin and earnings, and operating cash flow. Given the unprecedented macro challenges in 2020, it is with particular gratitude that we thank our customers, partners, and the entire Synopsys team for this outcome," said Aart de Geus, chairman and co-CEO of Synopsys. "Looking forward, market demand is strong, fueled by complex technologies and a multitude of high-profile verticals. Our innovation engine continues to deliver highly advanced capabilities throughout the portfolio. In fiscal 2021, we aim to surpass $4 billion in revenue, with continued non-GAAP operating margin expansion, low-to-mid teens non-GAAP earnings per share growth, and more than $1 billion in operating cash flow."

GAAP Results

On a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 was $197.5 million, or $1.26 per share, compared to $160.7 million, or $1.04 per share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019. GAAP net income for fiscal year 2020 was $664.3 million, or $4.27 per share, compared to $532.4 million, or $3.45 per share, for fiscal year 2019.

Non-GAAP Results

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 was $247.7 million, or $1.58 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $177.1 million, or $1.15 per share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP net income for fiscal year 2020 was $864.6 million, or $5.55 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $702.5 million, or $4.56 per share, for fiscal year 2019.

For a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results, see "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" and the accompanying tables below.

Business Segments

Synopsys reports revenue and operating income in two segments: (1) Semiconductor & System Design, which includes EDA tools, IP products, system integration solutions and associated services, and (2) Software Integrity, which includes security and quality solutions for software development across many industries. Further information regarding these segments is provided at the end of this press release.

Financial Targets

Synopsys also provided its consolidated financial targets for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2021. These financial targets assume that there are no changes to the current U.S. government "Entity List" restrictions for the full fiscal year. These targets constitute forward-looking statements and are based on current expectations. For a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these targets, see "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

First Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Targets

(in millions except per share amounts)








Q1 FY 2021


FY 2021


Low

High


Low

High

Revenue

$ 935

$ 965


$ 4,000

$ 4,050

GAAP Expenses

$ 767

$ 785


$ 3,226

$ 3,271

Non-GAAP Expenses

$ 674

$ 684


$ 2,825

$ 2,855

Other Income (Expense)

$ (2)

$ -


$ (11)

$ (7)

Normalized Annual Tax Rate (1)

16%

16%


16%

16%

Outstanding Shares (fully diluted)

155

158


156

159

GAAP EPS

$ 1.05

$ 1.16


$ 4.39

$ 4.54

Non-GAAP EPS

$ 1.44

$ 1.49


$ 6.23

$ 6.30

Operating Cash Flow




$ 1,200

$ 1,300


(1) Applied in non-GAAP net income calculations










Earnings Call Open to Investors

Synopsys will hold a conference call for financial analysts and investors today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast of the call will be available on Synopsys' corporate website at www.synopsys.com. A recording of the call will be available by calling +1-866-207-1041 (+1-402-970-0847 for international callers), access code 2523787, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time today, until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on December 9, 2020. A webcast replay will also be available on the website from approximately 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time today through the time Synopsys announces its results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 in February 2021. Synopsys will post copies of the prepared remarks of Aart de Geus, chairman and co-chief executive officer, and Trac Pham, chief financial officer, on its website following today's call. In addition, Synopsys makes additional information available in a financial supplement and corporate overview presentation, which are also posted on the corporate website.

Effectiveness of Information

The targets included in this press release, the statements made during the earnings conference call and the information contained in the financial supplement and corporate overview presentation (available in the Investor Relations section of Synopsys' corporate website at www.synopsys.com) represent Synopsys' expectations and beliefs as of the date of this release only. Although this press release, copies of the prepared remarks of the co-chief executive officer and chief financial officer made during the call, the financial supplement, and the corporate overview presentation will remain available on Synopsys' website through the date of the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 earnings call in February 2021, their continued availability through such date does not mean that Synopsys is reaffirming or confirming their continued validity. Synopsys does not currently intend to report on its progress during the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 or comment to analysts or investors on, or otherwise update, the targets given in this release.

Availability of Final Financial Statements

Synopsys will include final financial statements for fiscal year 2020 in its annual report on Form 10-K to be filed by December 30, 2020.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Synopsys continues to provide all information required in accordance with GAAP but believes evaluating its ongoing operating results may not be as useful if an investor is limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, Synopsys presents non-GAAP financial measures in reporting its financial results to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate Synopsys' operating results in a manner that focuses on what Synopsys believes to be its core business operations and what Synopsys uses to evaluate its business operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Synopsys' management does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Synopsys' management believes it is useful for itself and investors to review, as applicable, both GAAP information that includes: (i) the amortization of acquired intangible assets, (ii) the impact of stock compensation, (iii) acquisition-related costs, (iv) restructuring charges, (v) the effects of certain settlements, final judgments and loss contingencies related to legal proceedings, and (vi) the income tax effect of non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments; and the non-GAAP measures that exclude such information in order to assess the performance of Synopsys' business and for planning and forecasting in subsequent periods.

Synopsys utilizes a normalized annual non-GAAP tax rate in the calculation of its non-GAAP measures to provide better consistency across interim reporting periods by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items such as tax audit settlements, which can vary in size and frequency and not necessarily reflect our normal operations, and to more clearly align our tax rate with our expected geographic earnings mix. In projecting this rate, we evaluate our historical and projected mix of U.S. and international profit before tax, excluding the non-GAAP adjustments described above. We also consider other factors including our current tax structure, our existing tax positions, and expected recurring tax incentives. On an annual basis, we re-evaluate this rate for significant events, including changes in tax laws and regulations, that may materially affect our projections. Based upon our review, our projected normalized annual non-GAAP tax rate remains 16% through fiscal year 2021.

Whenever Synopsys uses a non-GAAP financial measure, it provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed below, as well as Item 2.02 of the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on December 2, 2020 for additional information about the measures Synopsys uses to evaluate its core business operations.

Reconciliation of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP net income and earnings per share for the periods indicated below.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results (1)

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)










Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


October 31,


October 31,


2020


2019


2020


2019

GAAP net income

$ 197,455


$ 160,714


$ 664,347


$ 532,367

Adjustments:








Amortization of intangible assets

21,004


23,776


91,281


100,914

Stock compensation

78,429


40,174


248,584


155,001

Acquisition-related costs

3,259


1,782


14,096


5,730

Restructuring charges

(387)


13,440


36,059


47,186

Legal matters

-


-


-


(18,000)

Tax settlement

-


-


-


17,418

Tax adjustments

(52,084)


(62,818)


(189,798)


(138,093)

Non-GAAP net income

$ 247,676


$ 177,068


$ 864,569


$ 702,523


























Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


October 31,


October 31,


2020


2019


2020


2019

GAAP diluted net income per share

$ 1.26


$ 1.04


$ 4.27


$ 3.45

Adjustments:








Amortization of intangible assets

0.13


0.15


0.59


0.65

Stock compensation

0.50


0.26


1.60


1.01

Acquisition-related costs

0.02


0.01


0.08


0.04

Restructuring charges

-


0.09


0.23


0.31

Legal matters

-


-


-


(0.12)

Tax settlement

-


-


-


0.11

Tax adjustments

(0.33)


(0.40)


(1.22)


(0.89)

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share

$ 1.58


$ 1.15


$ 5.55


$ 4.56









Shares used in computing diluted net income per share amounts:

156,825


154,532


155,706


154,190


(1) Synopsys' fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 and 2019 ended on October 31, 2020 and November 2, 2019, respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.


Reconciliation of Fiscal Year 2021 Targets

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP targets for the periods indicated below.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Targets (1)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)








Range for Three Months Ending


January 31, 2021


Low


High

Target GAAP expenses

$ 767,000


$ 785,000

Adjustments:




Estimated impact of amortization of intangible assets

(19,000)


(22,000)

Estimated impact of stock compensation

(74,000)


(79,000)

Target non-GAAP expenses

$ 674,000


$ 684,000












Range for Three Months Ending


January 31, 2021


Low


High

Target GAAP earnings per share

$ 1.05


$ 1.16

Adjustments:




Estimated impact of amortization of intangible assets

0.14


0.12

Estimated impact of stock compensation

0.50


0.47

Estimated impact of tax adjustments

(0.25)


(0.26)

Target non-GAAP earnings per share

$ 1.44


$ 1.49





Shares used in non-GAAP calculation (midpoint of target range)

156,500


156,500









GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Full Fiscal Year 2021 Targets(1)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)








Range for Fiscal Year Ending


October 31, 2021


Low


High

Target GAAP expenses

$ 3,226,000


$ 3,271,000

Adjustments:




Estimated impact of amortization of intangible assets

(71,000)


(76,000)

Estimated impact of stock compensation

(330,000)


(340,000)

Target non-GAAP expenses

$ 2,825,000


$ 2,855,000












Range for Fiscal Year Ending


October 31, 2021


Low


High

Target GAAP earnings per share

$ 4.39


$ 4.54

Adjustments:




Estimated impact of amortization of intangible assets

0.48


0.45

Estimated impact of stock compensation

2.16


2.10

Estimated impact of tax adjustments

(0.80)


(0.79)

Target non-GAAP earnings per share

$ 6.23


$ 6.30





Shares used in non-GAAP calculation (midpoint of target range)

157,500


157,500


(1) Synopsys' first fiscal quarter and fiscal year will end on January 30, 2021 and October 30, 2021, respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.


Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding Synopsys' short-term and long-term financial targets, expectations and objectives; business outlook, opportunities and strategies; customer demand and market expansion; strategies related to our products and technology; our planned product releases and capabilities; industry growth rates; software trends; planned acquisitions and buybacks; our expected tax rate; the expected impact of U.S. and foreign government action on our results; and the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, time frames or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks from the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated economic downturn on our business, operations and financial condition; uncertainty in the growth of the semiconductor and electronics industries; consolidation among our customers and our dependence on a relatively small number of large customers; risks and compliance obligations relating to the global nature of our operations as well as actions by the U.S. or foreign governments, such as measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic or the imposition of additional tariffs or export restrictions; macroeconomic conditions and uncertainty in the global economy; fluctuation of our operating results; increased variability in our revenue due to the adoption of ASC 606, including the resulting increase in recognizing upfront revenue as a percentage of total revenue; and more. Additional information on potential risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect Synopsys' results is included in filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2019 and its latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The information provided herein is as of December 2, 2020. Synopsys undertakes no duty, and does not intend to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

SYNOPSYS, INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations(1)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)


















Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


October 31,


October 31,


2020


2019


2020


2019

Revenue:








Time-based products

$ 606,598


$ 548,375


$ 2,365,199


$ 2,197,965

Upfront products

244,155


168,325


735,572


619,791

Maintenance and service

174,686


134,381


584,510


542,938

Total revenue

1,025,439


851,081


3,685,281


3,360,694

Cost of revenue:








Products

142,838


112,964


487,307


459,127

Maintenance and service

69,991


56,083


254,931


234,196

Amortization of intangible assets

11,720


13,696


52,452


59,623

Total cost of revenue

224,549


182,743


794,690


752,946

Gross margin

800,890


668,338


2,890,591


2,607,748

Operating expenses:








Research and development

339,566


290,503


1,279,022


1,136,932

Sales and marketing

176,499


161,170


632,010


632,890

General and administrative

79,796


63,424


284,530


229,218

Amortization of intangible assets

9,284


10,080


38,829


41,291

Restructuring charges

(387)


13,440


36,059


47,186

Total operating expenses

604,758


538,617


2,270,450


2,087,517

Operating income

196,132


129,721


620,141


520,231

Other income (expense), net

(4,095)


1,902


18,018


25,275

Income before income taxes

192,037


131,623


638,159


545,506

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(4,989)


(29,091)


(25,288)


13,139

Net income

197,026


160,714


663,447


532,367

Net income (loss) attributed to non-controlling interest

(429)


-


(900)


-

Net income attributed to Synopsys

$ 197,455


$ 160,714


$ 664,347


$ 532,367









Net income per share:








Basic

$ 1.30


$ 1.07


$ 4.40


$ 3.55

Diluted

$ 1.26


$ 1.04


$ 4.27


$ 3.45









Shares used in computing per share amounts:








Basic

152,349


150,367


151,135


149,872

Diluted

156,825


154,532


155,706


154,190


(1) Synopsys' fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 and 2019 ended on October 31, 2020 and November 2, 2019, respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.




SYNOPSYS, INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (1)

(in thousands, except par value amounts)






October 31, 2020


October 31, 2019

ASSETS:




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,235,653


$ 728,597

Accounts receivable, net

780,709


553,895

Inventories, net

192,333


141,518

Income taxes receivable and prepaid taxes

32,355


24,855

Prepaid and other current assets

308,167


290,052

Total current assets

2,549,217


1,738,917

Property and equipment, net

483,818


429,532

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

465,818


-

Goodwill

3,365,114


3,171,179

Intangible assets, net

254,322


279,374

Long-term prepaid taxes

8,276


15,503

Deferred income taxes

497,546


390,129

Other long-term assets

405,951


380,526

Total assets

$ 8,030,062


$ 6,405,160





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 623,664


$ 506,459

Operating lease liabilities, current

73,173


-

Accrued income taxes

27,738


15,904

Deferred revenue

1,388,263


1,212,476

Short-term debt

27,084


17,614

Total current liabilities

2,139,922


1,752,453

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

462,411


-

Long-term accrued income taxes

25,178


29,911

Long-term deferred revenue

104,850


90,102

Long-term debt

100,823


120,093

Other long-term liabilities

284,511


323,725

Total liabilities

3,117,695


2,316,284

Stockholders' equity:




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 2,000 shares authorized; none outstanding

-


-

Common stock, $0.01 par value: 400,000 shares authorized; 152,618 and




150,331 shares outstanding, respectively

1,528


1,503

Capital in excess of par value

1,653,166


1,635,455

Retained earnings

3,795,397


3,164,144

Treasury stock, at cost: 4,643 and 6,930 shares, respectively

(488,613)


(625,642)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(54,074)


(92,447)

Total Synopsys stockholders' equity

4,907,404


4,083,013

Non-controlling interest

4,963


5,863

Total stockholders' equity

4,912,367


4,088,876

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 8,030,062


$ 6,405,160


(1) Synopsys' fiscal year 2020 and 2019 ended on October 31, 2020 and November 2, 2019, respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.




SYNOPSYS, INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (1)

(in thousands)






Twelve Months Ended


October 31,


2020


2019

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:




Net income attributed to Synopsys

$ 664,347


$ 532,367

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by




operating activities:




Amortization and depreciation

209,986


201,676

Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets

82,895


-

Amortization of capitalized costs to obtain revenue contracts

61,185


62,750

Stock-based compensation

248,584


155,001

Allowance for doubtful accounts

20,875


11,669

(Gain) loss on sale of property and investments

(1,994)


(4,052)

Deferred income taxes

(111,526)


(82,620)

Other non-cash

5,419


(993)

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of




acquired assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

(236,806)


(8,575)

Inventories

(55,024)


(17,396)

Prepaid and other current assets

(11,298)


(49,779)

Other long-term assets

(83,367)


(125,749)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

113,773


(19,280)

Operating lease liabilities

(78,578)


-

Income taxes

14,120


19,777

Deferred revenue

148,722


125,717

Net cash provided by operating activities

991,313


800,513





CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:




Proceeds from sales of long-term investments

2,151


6,361

Purchases of long-term investments

(2,762)


(3,245)

Purchases of property and equipment

(154,717)


(198,129)

Cash paid for acquisitions and intangible assets, net of cash acquired

(201,045)


(36,605)

Capitalization of software development costs

(4,045)


(4,259)

Net cash used in investing activities

(360,418)


(235,877)





CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:




Proceeds from credit facilities

276,489


192,897

Repayment of debt

(288,879)


(524,063)

Issuances of common stock

197,403


156,364

Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards

(82,225)


(57,143)

Purchases of treasury stock

(242,078)


(329,185)

Other

(1,316)


(762)

Net cash used in financing activities

(140,606)


(561,892)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

17,154


2,782

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

507,443


5,526

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year

730,527


725,001

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 1,237,970


$ 730,527


(1) Synopsys' fiscal year 2020 and 2019 ended on October 31, 2020 and November 2, 2019, respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.




SYNOPSYS, INC.

Business Segment Reporting (1)

(in millions)










Q4'20


Q4'19


FY'20


FY'19

Revenue by segment








- Semiconductor & System Design

$ 934.6


$ 765.8


$ 3,327.2


$ 3,026.1

% of Total

91.1%


90.0%


90.3%


90.0%

- Software Integrity

$ 90.8


$ 85.3


$ 358.1


$ 334.6

% of Total

8.9%


10.0%


9.7%


10.0%

Total segment revenue

$ 1,025.4


$ 851.1


$ 3,685.3


$ 3,360.7









Adjusted operating income by segment








- Semiconductor & System Design

$ 293.5


$ 202.1


$ 990.8


$ 806.6

- Software Integrity

$ 6.2


$ 9.4


$ 40.8


$ 32.2

Total adjusted segment operating income

$ 299.7


$ 211.5


$ 1,031.6


$ 838.8









Adjusted operating margin by segment








- Semiconductor & System Design

31.4%


26.4%


29.8%


26.7%

- Software Integrity

6.8%


11.0%


11.4%


9.6%

Total adjusted segment operating margin

29.2%


24.8%


28.0%


25.0%










Total Adjusted Segment Operating Income Reconciliation (1)(2)

(in millions)










Three Months


Three Months


Twelve Months


Twelve Months


Ended


Ended


Ended


Ended


October 31, 2020 (3)


October 31, 2019 (3)


October 31, 2020 (3)


October 31, 2019 (3)

GAAP total operating income – as reported

$ 196.1


$ 129.7


$ 620.1


$ 520.2

Other expenses managed at consolidated level








-Amortization of intangible assets

21.0


23.8


91.3


100.9

-Stock compensation

78.4


40.2


248.6


155.0

-Fair value changes in executive deferred compensation plan

1.3


2.6


21.5


27.8

-Acquisition-related costs

3.3


1.8


14.1


5.7

-Restructuring

(0.4)


13.4


36.1


47.2

-Legal matters

-


-


-


(18.0)

Total adjusted segment operating income

$ 299.7


$ 211.5


$ 1,031.6


$ 838.8










(1) Synopsys manages the business on a long-term, annual basis, and considers quarterly fluctuations of revenue and profitability as normal elements of our business. Quarterly variability, which increases as a result of ASC 606, should be expected. Amounts may not foot due to rounding.


(2) These segment results are consistent with the information required by ASC 280, Segment Reporting. They are presented to reflect the information that is considered by Synopsys' chief operating decision makers (CODMs) to evaluate the operating performance of its segments. The CODMs do not allocate certain operating expenses managed at a consolidated level to our reportable segments, and as a result, the reported operating income and operating margin do not include these unallocated expenses as shown in the table above. Amounts may not foot due to rounding.


(3) Synopsys' fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 ended on October 31, 2020, and its fiscal year 2019 ended on November 2, 2019. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.


INVESTOR CONTACT:
Lisa L. Ewbank
Synopsys, Inc.
650-584-1901
Synopsys-ir@synopsys.com

EDITORIAL CONTACT:
Simone Souza
Synopsys, Inc.
650-584-6454
simone@synopsys.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synopsys-posts-financial-results-for-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2020-301185085.html

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.

Latest Stories

  • Where is President Trump going to live after he leaves office?

    Since he changed his legal address from Trump Tower in New York City to his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., some have assumed that’s where he'll go after leaving Washington. There’s just one problem.

  • Egyptian model arrested over photo shoot at ancient pyramid

    Both model Salma El-Shimy and her photographer were arrested and were accused by one lawyer of "insulting the great Pharaonic history."

  • Seattle to Slash Police Budget as Homicides Hit Highest Level in over a Decade

    Seattles is preparing to slash the city's police budget just as homicides in the city climb to their highest level in more than a decade.Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is set to sign a city budget that includes an 18 percent cut to the Seattle Police Department, a move that comes after police reform activists demanded the police budget be reduced by half. Calls for police reform have abounded in cities across the country since May, when George Floyd died at the hands of police in Minneapolis.The city council voted last week to slash about $69 million in funding for officer training, salaries and overtime, and get rid of vacant positions in the police department as well as transfer parking officers, mental health workers, and 911 dispatchers out of the department. The goal is to ultimately reinvest in alternatives to police in situations such as mental health crises.Meanwhile, Seattle had seen 55 murders this year as of Monday, the highest level since at least 2008, the last year of data available. The troubled city is also suffering a spike in violent crime, with 8,418 burglary incidents, up from to 7,634 last year, according to police.The mayor, a Democrat, said last week that she believes the city is "laying the groundwork to make systemic and lasting changes to policing.""We have rightly put forward a plan that seeks to ensure SPD has enough officers to meet 911 response and investigative needs throughout the city, while acknowledging and addressing the disproportionate impacts policing has had on communities of color, particularly Black communities," Durkan said in a statement.Police Chief Carmen Best resigned over the summer amid disagreements with the city council over the cuts to the police budget.In June, rioters claimed and barricaded off several blocks in the city’s downtown Capitol Hill neighborhood, calling it the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” zone, or CHOP, after police abandoned their East Precinct to vandals and arsonists. Police agreed not to respond to calls from within the “autonomous zone” unless they were life-threatening.Later that month, however, Durkan, who previously predicted the autonomous zone would usher in a “summer of love” and said her decision to withdraw police from the area reflected her “trust” in protesters, announced the city would begin dismantling the zone, citing incidents of violence. A shooting inside the zone left a 19-year-old dead and another critically injured. Police said they were met by a violent crowd that blocked their access to the victims.

  • Arizona, Wisconsin certify election results for Biden, closing off another path for Trump

    While President Trump continues his increasingly desperate efforts to overturn the November election, Arizona and Wisconsin certified results Monday showing Joe Biden won both states.

  • Joint Chiefs chair sparks backlash after stating U.S. has 'achieved a modicum of success' in Afghanistan

    Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley, speaking during a Brookings Institution event Wednesday, said that, after nearly 20 years in Afghanistan the U.S. has "achieved a modicum of success" with its military operations in the country. That's true, he argued, despite a current "state of strategic stalemate" and the inability to defeat the Taliban militarily.The comments, which come as the military looks to execute President Trump's partial troop withdrawal order, sparked a backlash, with critics suggesting -- some more explicitly -- that a "modicum" is a fairly paltry amount of success to earn for such a high cost> CJCS Gen. Milley, asked about Afghanistan withdrawal, says 20 years of constant U.S. effort has produced a "modicum" of success. > > Quite the optimist.> > -- Brian Everstine (@beverstine) December 2, 2020> Milley, on the state of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan: > > "We believe now that after 20 years, two decades of consistent effort, that we he have achieved a modicum of success."> > More than 775,000 service members have deployed to Afghanistan. Nearly 2,400 dead, and 20K wounded.> > -- Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) December 2, 2020Others added that Milley's analysis of the situation, even if it's interpreted as defeatist, still downplays the reality on the ground over the last two decades. > Some people will give Milley some credit here. Oh he's telling the truth. No. It's been an abject failure. By every metric. Especially when most of the metrics are currently classified. They don't usually do that when they are successful.> > -- Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue The election was almost entirely peaceful. What happened? Freshly pardoned Michael Flynn shares message telling Trump to 'suspend the Constitution' to hold a new presidential election

  • 155 MPs write to Carrie Lam, asking her to advocate for better rights for the 'Hong Kong 12'

    An international coalition of more than 150 parliamentarians has urged Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s chief executive, to guarantee a fair legal process for 12 young people who were detained in China in August after allegedly trying to flee the former British colony to reach Taiwan by sea. The open letter issued on Tuesday by 155 politicians from the UK, US, Australia, Canada, Japan, Myanmar and multiple European nations adds weight to a global campaign that has sprung up since the so-called “Hong Kong 12” were intercepted by the Chinese coastguard and jailed in the mainland city of Shenzhen. They were facing accusations of illegally crossing the border between Hong Kong and China. The group had tried to escape Hong Kong by speedboat, fearing political persecution amid an ongoing crackdown on pro-democracy activists and the introduction in June of a draconian national security law. The law punishes broadly defined crimes such as “secession” with up to life in prison. Beijing imposed the law to curb year-long anti-government protests. Hong Kong's Security Bureau has said all 12 were suspected of committing crimes including manufacturing or possessing explosives, arson and rioting in Hong Kong. The group consists of unnamed individuals aged 16 to 33. Signatories to the letter, who include Tom Tugendhat, the Foreign Affairs Committee Chair, and fellow MPs Iain Duncan Smith, Damian Green, Hilary Benn and John McDonnell, have appealed to Ms Lam to intervene to bring the group back to Hong Kong to face trial in local courts.

  • Project Veritas’ CNN Sting Uncovers Explosive News That Tucker Carlson Is Racist

    All day, Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe has been hyping the huge revelations the group would be releasing from their latest stunt. In a dramatic video posted Tuesday morning, the conservative activist could be seen unmuting himself and informing CNN chief Jeff Zucker, “We’ve been listening to your CNN calls for basically two months and recording everything. Just wanted to ask you some questions, if you have a minute.”“Do you still feel you are the most trusted name in news?” he asked. “Because I have to say from what I’ve been hearing on these phone calls, I don’t know about that. I mean, we’ve got a lot of recordings that indicate you’re not really that independent of a journalist.”“Thank you for your comments,” Zucker replied, dryly. “So everybody, in light of that, I think what we’ll do is we’ll set up a new system and we’ll be back with you, we’ll do the rest of the call a little bit later.”So what were the supposedly shocking comments O’Keefe uncovered? According to his group’s Tuesday night release, the most damning thing anyone on CNN’s editorial team did was accuse Fox News’ Tucker Carlson of being a racist.“I think it’s unavoidable that you have to talk about the naked racism of Tucker Carlson,” a man Project Veritas identified as CNN digital VP of global programming Marcus Mabry says in one tape. “Because that’s really what drove this anti-diversity push, you know, Trump watches Tucker Carlson's show and then reacts. And just as sort of the white supremacy hour they have on Fox News every night.”Not exactly news for anyone who watches Carlson’s nightly show, including some of his own Fox News colleagues who said as much earlier this year.Without mentioning Project Veritas, Carlson attacked Mabry directly on that show Tuesday night for “lecturing” media companies about the value of diversity. The host laughed out loud at the notion that “there’s a lot of work to do” to make newsrooms more diverse.CNN’s PR Twitter account, meanwhile, responded to Project Veritas with this message: “Legal experts say this may be a felony. We‘ve referred it to law enforcement,” though it’s unclear what laws the group may have broken.Later, that same account revealed that Mabry was not even the staffer who made those comments about Carlson. “James & Tucker, the voice you ID’d tonight as ‘Marcus Mabry’ is actually GA resident & CNN General Counsel David Vigilante. We’re certain you’ll want to correct the record and apologize to the Black executive for assuming he was the voice raising concerns over white supremacy.” The other big revelation from Project Veritas appeared to be that Zucker did not want his staff to “normalize” President Donald Trump’s delusional claims about the election.“This is a president who knows he’s losing, who knows he’s in trouble, is sick, maybe is on the aftereffects of steroids or not, I don’t know,” Zucker said. “But he is acting erratically and desperately, and we need to not normalize that.”“You know, this is what we've come to expect for the last three and a half years, four years, but it clearly is exacerbated by the time that we're in and the issues that he’s [Trump] dealing with,” he added. “I think that we cannot just let it be normalized. He is all over the place and acting erratically, and I think we need to lean into that.”It appears that for Project Veritas, pointing out the reality unfolding in front of Americans’ eyes, whether on Fox News or in the White House, is proof of CNN’s supposed bias. But if anything, their big sting is likely to endear Zucker to those who still like to blame him for elevating Trump during the 2016 campaign.Seth Meyers Brutally Mocks Sidney Powell, the Trump Lawyer ‘Too Insane’ for Tucker CarlsonRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 10 Remote Airbnbs As Stunning As They Are Secluded

    From a private island to a tiny Vermont tree houseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • US Supreme Court asked to block Biden win in Pennsylvania

    Republicans attempting to undo President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to take up their lawsuit, three days after it was thrown out by the highest court in the battleground state. In the request to the U.S. Supreme Court, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly of northwestern Pennsylvania and the other plaintiffs are asking the court to prevent the state from certifying any contests from the Nov. 3 election, and undo any certifications already made, such as Biden’s victory. Biden beat President Donald Trump by more than 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania, a state Trump had won in 2016.

  • Abolishing the Electoral College is closer than you think

    The Electoral College is a historic relic in our constitutional system. It's basically never worked as intended. The original idea in the Constitution was to have state legislatures select a well informed deliberative body of electors to actually gather to choose a president and to have the second-place vote getter become vice president. The runner-up becoming VP was such a disastrous idea it barely lasted a decade before we changed it with the 12th amendment. By the end of the 19th century, all states gave up on having legislatures choose the electors, creating the very type of direct elections the system was meant to avoid.In recent times, the Electoral College has only become more problematic with each passing election cycle. First and foremost, it constantly risks handing the presidency to the candidate who received fewer votes. On top of that, the Electoral College creates terrible incentives, both for campaigning and governance. Candidates put all their energy and resources into a handful of swing states. Once in office, presidents have little political reason to solve problems in deep red states or deep blue states. For example, it was widely reported that Donald Trump paid little attention to the massive wildfires this year because California is a blue state. Yet Trump won more votes in California than he did in Texas.There is an easy and relatively cheap way to fix this.The National Popular Vote Compact would guarantee the presidency to the candidate who receives the most popular votes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Once states with a total of 270 Electoral College votes sign on to the compact, those states will agree to give all their electors to the candidate who gets the most votes nationally. This will make the Electoral College effectively meaningless in practice. So far, states with 196 electoral votes have joined, so only 74 more electoral votes are needed.There is also a way for regular people to get this over the finish line without convincing a single additional state legislator. There are 17 states not currently part of the compact that allow citizen ballot initiatives — together, they control a total of 114 electoral votes. (This doesn't include Florida, which has 29 electoral votes but requires ballot amendments to meet a 60 percent threshold before they are adopted, making it an especially difficult place to pass such a measure).The National Popular Vote Compact could be placed on the ballots in, for example, eight states with more than 74 electoral votes by gathering roughly 1.3 million valid signatures. According to an analysis by Ballotpedia, for ballot measure campaigns in 2020, the average cost per required signature was $8.09. So it would cost only about $10.6 million to put a national popular vote before voters across the country in 2022. Even spending an average of an additional $9 million per state for campaign staff, mailers, TV ads, etc., the whole effort across numerous states could cost $74 million or less. For comparison, just over $7 million was spent by both sides combined on the recent National Popular Vote Compact ballot measure in Colorado.That total is $14 million less than what Democrat Amy McGrath raised in her Senate race against Republican Mitch McConnell — a race she lost by over 19 points. We could likely end the idiotic Electoral College for less than what just one party raised for just one doomed Senate candidate.As mentioned, the National Popular Vote Compact was recently put to the test in Colorado and passed. This year a group called Protect Colorado's Vote tried to remove Colorado from the compact by placing a referendum on the ballot, but voters endorsed the compact, voting 52.3 percent in favor. This is despite the fact that Colorado has "benefited" from being a presidential swing state for multiple election cycles, getting a disproportionate share of attention from candidates.While this might be seen as a partisan dispute, it really shouldn't be. In the two most recent presidential elections, the Electoral College favored Republicans, but that is neither the historic norm nor is there any guarantee it will continue. In 2004, 2008, and 2012 the different breakdown of votes and states gave Democrats an advantage. While Obama's margin was large enough for it not to matter in 2012, he likely could have lost the popular vote by 1.5 points and still won re-election. With Georgia and Texas trending blue and Florida trending red, it is entirely possible Democrats will have an Electoral College advantage again in a few years.The four of the referendum states mentioned above that voted for Biden this election (with 37 electoral votes) have every reason to make sure their votes aren't overridden by an anti-democratic relic. But so do the 13 states that went for Trump, for next time it could be their candidate who is on the short end of an Electoral College-popular vote split.There is no guarantee a ballot measure to join the National Popular Vote Compact would succeed in every state where it could be put on the ballot, but it doesn't need to. There are also several states that don't allow ballot measures where the compact has already passed in at least one legislative chamber, including Virginia, Oklahoma, and Minnesota. If more state ballot measures supporting the compact passed, it would likely cause legislators in other states to finally sign on. Even relatively modest spending on a coordinated effort could make 2024 the first election ever where the president was selected by a true popular vote.More stories from theweek.com The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue The election was almost entirely peaceful. What happened? Freshly pardoned Michael Flynn shares message telling Trump to 'suspend the Constitution' to hold a new presidential election

  • Spanish parents demand compensation after children grow hair all over their bodies after mistakenly being given hair-loss drug

    Parents of twenty Spanish children have taken legal action after hair sprouted all over the youngsters' bodies after they were mistakenly given hair restorer for stomach ailments. Photographs showed the hair-covered skin of the children who live in the city of Torrelavega in Cantabria northern Spain. Local officials admitted that a group were mistakenly given minoxidil, a medication commonly used for hair growth, instead of omeprazole, a drug used to treat gastric reflux. The mislabelled syrup was delivered to pharmacies in Granada, Cantabria and Valencia where chemists mixed it into a formula to treat reflux. Over a year after the medical error came to light in 2019, the families of some children have complained that despite treatment the hair keeps growing and they are demanding compensation. Javier Díaz Aparicio, a lawyer representing the families, is taking civil and criminal legal action against the laboratory and several companies for importing and distributing the drug for manufacturing and selling. Spain's health ministry said it took two months for authorities to realise that the labelling error had taken place, to shut down the laboratory where the mistake took place and to recall the medicine. “Why does it take more than two months to test a medicine,” said Amaia, a mother whose baby was affected, told Antena 3 television last year. “I was asked if we had anyone in the family who had lots of hair but it was not the case. My daughter has hair all over her face.” She said her daughter had taken a high dose of the medication and that no one had called at the time to advise on her next steps. Families are also taking legal action against two pharmacies in Cantabria which were acquitted by a judge. The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products ordered that several batches from Farma-Química Sur SL, a Malaga-based pharmaceuticals company, should be taken out of circulation in July 2019. The children who were affected had taken minoxidil developed hypertrichosis, which is the appearance of excess hair on the body which is sometimes referred to as 'werewolf syndrome'. In its normal form, hypertrichosis is a disease that has no cure but it is unclear whether it will be possible to reverse the effects of the drugs on the Spanish children.

  • ‘I can’t begin to explain the level of anger I have right now over this’: Georgia election official speaks out about threats against staff

    On Tuesday Gabriel Sterling of the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office spoke forcefully against&nbsp;post-election threats and rhetoric directed at election staff.

  • Freshly pardoned Michael Flynn shares message telling Trump to 'suspend the Constitution' to hold a new presidential election

    Retired Gen. Michael Flynn is fresh off a presidential pardon and ready to get back into some trouble.President Trump pardoned his short-lived national security adviser last week, after Flynn had previously pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with a Russian ambassador. Flynn has since been sharing dubious allegations of voter fraud, and on Wednesday, boosted a message telling Trump to take some radical actions to stop it.In a full-page Washington Times ad from something called the We the People Convention, Ohio Tea Party leader Tom Zawistowski tries to draw a comparison between Lincoln trying to save the union in 1863 and Trump trying to claw back the 2020 election, using some disputed facts along the way. Zawistowski alleges a lot of similarities between the two times, from "Democrat/Socialist federal officials plotting to finish gutting the U.S. Constitution" to big tech "actively censoring free speech and promoting leftist propaganda." So to counter that, the We the People Convention suggests Trump "declare limited Martial Law to temporarily suspend the Constitution" in order to hold a presidential election re-vote overseen by the military.> Big pro-authoritarian energy in Trumpland today:> > The president's (recently pardoned) former national security adviser, Mike Flynn, shared a message encouraging President Trump to "temporarily suspend the Constitution," impose martial law and "silence the destructive media." pic.twitter.com/cQh0wl7oWw> > — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 2, 2020Flynn shared the ad on Twitter on Wednesday, seemingly trying to encourage a bunch of Fox News hosts and QAnon supporters to share it. It's just one of many disputed facts and allegations about the election that are apparently flowing through the mind of the man who used to oversee America's national security.More stories from theweek.com The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue The election was almost entirely peaceful. What happened? John Mulaney says the Secret Service investigated him after SNL joke

  • Biden told this immigrant rights activist 'vote for Trump' in a blunt exchange. He voted for Biden but is ready to push him hard on immigration reform.

    Carlos Rojas Rodriguez confronted then-candidate Joe Biden about deportations in 2019. Here's what Rodriguez wants to see from the president-elect.

  • Turkish Cypriot leader wants new direction for Cyprus talks

    Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said Tuesday efforts to resolve Cyprus’ ethnic division should start fresh and aim to achieve a two-state deal, because decades of negotiations for a federation-based agreement have got nowhere. Tatar said a regional “new state of affairs” that takes into account the discovery of significant gas deposits off Cyprus creates the need for a two-state accord, under which equally sovereign Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots can live “side by side.” The Greek Cypriots reject the two-state idea.

  • U.S. judge declines to sanction Trump campaign over alleged 'disinformation' tactic

    In a four-page order issued on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Janet Neff said she would not strike the disputed document from the court record. Lawyers for the city of Detroit had asked Neff to strike the document as a way of sanctioning Trump's campaign. "While we are disappointed that sanctions were not awarded, this is only one of many cases filed in Michigan, and we do expect these lawyers to be sanctioned by some courts for their repeated frivolous lawsuits," David Fink, a lawyer for the city of Detroit, said in a statement.

  • China #MeToo: Court to hear landmark case of intern versus TV star

    Six years after the alleged incident, one woman is taking a prominent TV star to court.

  • Arizona's Kelly is sworn into Senate, narrowing GOP edge

    Arizona Democrat and former astronaut Mark Kelly was sworn into the Senate on Wednesday, narrowing Republican control of the chamber and underscoring his state's shift from red to blue. Kelly, 56, defeated GOP Sen. Martha McSally in last month's election, making her one of only three incumbents to lose. If Democrats win both, they will command the 50-50 chamber for the new Congress that begins in early January because Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would cast tie-breaking votes.

  • Covid will be with us forever despite vaccine breakthrough, deputy chief medical officer warns

    Mask-wearing will persist indefinitely in Britain despite the roll-out of a Covid vaccine, the deputy chief medial officer has indicated. Professor Jonathan Van Tam warned on Wednesday evening that the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab in the UK did not herald the end of the virus, telling a Downing Street press conference: "I don't think we're going to eradicate coronavirus ever. I think it's going to be with humankind forever." Prof Van Tam hinted at the prospect of annual winter inoculations against Covid becoming the norm in years ahead. Comparing it to flu, he said: "I think we may get to a point where coronavirus becomes a seasonal problem." He suggested face coverings would remain a staple of daily life, saying: "Do I think there will come a big moment where we have a massive party and throw off masks and hand sanitiser and say that's it, it's behind us, like the end of the war? No I don't." Habits learned during the pandemic which "clearly stopped the spread of other respiratory viruses" as well as coronavirus "may perhaps persist for many years and that may be a good thing if they do", he said. Since July, face coverings have been mandatory in England when on public transport, visiting shops and inside hospitality venues, but not while seated at a table to eat or drink. People who refuse to wear one and have not been granted a medical exemption can be fined up to £6,400.

  • Mnuchin defends shutdown of emergency loan programs

    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has defended his decision to close down multiple emergency Federal Reserve loan programs at a time when COVID-19 cases are surging.