Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.33

Synovus Financial Corp.'s (NYSE:SNV) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.33 per share on 1st of October. This means the annual payment is 3.1% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Synovus Financial's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. However, Synovus Financial's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 9.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 38%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Synovus Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from US$0.28 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.32. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 17% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Synovus Financial has grown earnings per share at 18% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Synovus Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Synovus Financial might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Synovus Financial that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

