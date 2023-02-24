Is synthetic oil really worth the much higher price? | Car Doctor

Q: My 2019 Lexus ES 350 is driven about 5,000 to 6,000 miles a year. I currently have 15,000 miles on it.

I brought the vehicle to my dealer for an inspection and oil change. I get an oil and filter change yearly with standard oil. My dealer used synthetic oil and I was charged $140 plus tax! The price difference shocked me. Is the price difference worth it for me? They indicated they wanted me back in six months or 5,000 miles! From what I read on the web, synthetic oil should be good for 7,500 to 15,000 miles (some sites gave much higher numbers).

A: Synthetic oil provides greater protection against engine wear than standard oil. It is the oil I use in my family vehicles.

According to my records, Lexus recommends oil changes at 10,000 miles or yearly, whichever comes first. The dealer may have their own suggestions.

What's the advantage of ceramic brake pads?

Q: My car needs brakes soon. The repair shop is suggesting more expensive ceramic brake pads. What’s your take on this type of pad?

A: Ceramic brakes pads are typically quieter and produce less dust as they wear. They are also less prone to issues with road salt. They are also usually more expensive.

There is no one “best” brake pad for each vehicle and driver. To me, ceramic pads are a good choice for most applications.

Trouble with steering wheel on Lexus ES 350

Q: My 2011 Lexus ES 350 just started making squealing sounds when the car is started, and the steering wheel moves (telescoping). Is this a simple DIY fix (using silicon spray)? Do I need to take it to a mechanic? How much labor time should I expect?

A: This is a fairly complicated system. Unlike mechanical tilt/telescoping systems, your Lexus uses an electric motor. A telescopic position sensor in the motor detects the telescopic position by counting the number of pulses as the motor rotates. Just spraying silicone could damage the components.

If you do take it to a repair shop, I would estimate one hour of labor to determine the cause of the noise, which is likely the telescope motor.

Key fob won't unlock doors on Toyota pickup truck

Q: I have a four-door Toyota pickup truck. The back doors unlock with the key fob but the front doors do not unlock most of the time. I even tried the spare key fob and the same thing happens. This also happens when I do not set the alarm, i.e., I can't unlock the front doors, and the key won't unlock them either. It sure is frustrating at my age to have to get in the back seat and then climb into the front seat to open the front doors! Hope you can give me some advice that won't be expensive.

A: The most common issue is failure of the door lock actuators. When that happens, the key fob won’t work and the power lock button won’t work. In some cases, even the key lock won’t unlock the doors.

Inside the actuator is a small electric motor that, over time, just wears out. Unfortunately, the repair is not cheap. It takes about 1½ hours to remove and replace one actuator, and the factory part is $260.

Will 2023 Highlander's 4-cylinder engine and timing belt be durable?

Q: I drive my cars to 200,000-plus miles before trading them in or donating them. I have owned multiple Hondas in the past, each with more than 200,000 miles with no major mechanical issues.

I was looking into getting a new 2023 Toyota Highlander, but I just found out it now has an inline 4-cylinder turbo engine with a timing belt as opposed to a timing chain. I am not sure if the 4-cylinder makes sense for a large 4155-pound SUV. I am also not crazy about the timing belt. I would love to hear your thoughts on this.

A: Four-cylinder turbo-charged engines can be very dependable if designed properly. Many of these engines are capable of very high horsepower.

In the Highlander, the 4-cylinder turbo-charged engine should be fine. Keep in mind that you are only using the full power of the engine a fairly limited amount of time, which adds to engine longevity.

The timing belt actually allows for more precise valve control than a timing chain. Today, timing belts are lasting much longer. With your style of driving, you may only replace the timing belt twice in 250,000 miles.

