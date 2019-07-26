Is Synthomer (LON:SYNT) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Synthomer Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2018 Synthomer had UK£316.2m of debt, an increase on UK£270.1m, over one year. However, it does have UK£96.9m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about UK£219.3m.

LSE:SYNT Historical Debt, July 26th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Synthomer's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Synthomer had liabilities of UK£386.3m due within a year, and liabilities of UK£413.1m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of UK£96.9m and UK£226.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total UK£475.7m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Synthomer has a market capitalization of UK£1.39b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Synthomer has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.2. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 36.4 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. Fortunately, Synthomer grew its EBIT by 3.6% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Synthomer can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.