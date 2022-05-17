Synthomer's (LON:SYNT) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) will increase its dividend on the 5th of July to UK£0.21. This will take the dividend yield from 9.9% to 9.9%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Check out our latest analysis for Synthomer

Synthomer Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Synthomer's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 32.6% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 111%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least 1 cut in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from UK£0.024 to UK£0.30. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 29% per annum over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

We Could See Synthomer's Dividend Growing

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that Synthomer has grown earnings per share at 6.6% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

We'd also point out that Synthomer has issued stock equal to 10% of shares outstanding. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

Our Thoughts On Synthomer's Dividend

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Synthomer (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • F.N.B's (NYSE:FNB) Dividend Will Be US$0.12

    F.N.B. Corporation ( NYSE:FNB ) will pay a dividend of US$0.12 on the 15th of June. This makes the dividend yield 4.2...

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • The Nasdaq Is Down More Than 25% This Year. Time to Buy These 5 Top Stocks

    With the Nasdaq Composite index down roughly 27% this year as of this writing, several growth stocks have also seen significant correction. Let's discuss five such top stocks that look very attractive right now. The stock's market capitalization, which crossed $150 billion days after its listing, has fallen to $22 billion.

  • Love Passive Income? Here's What Investing $10,000 in This REIT Could Make for You Each Month

    Passive income is a wonderful thing: The money comes in while you do nothing but own the stock. In this case, that means shares of a stock that pays you in dividends. As a REIT, it's obliged to return at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends, and Agree Realty does that monthly, which can make it even more agreeable to income investors.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry reveals bet against Apple stock — and built stakes in Alphabet and Meta last quarter

    Burry's Scion Asset Management fund held bearish put options against 206,000 Apple shares as of March 31.

  • 10 Undervalued Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued dividend stocks with over 10% yield. If you want to look at more high-yield undervalued stocks, click 5 Undervalued Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield. The prospects for global dividend growth brightened in 2021, and experts projected dividend payments for the year to reach $1.4 trillion. In 2022, […]

  • JPMorgan quant guru Marko Kolanovic says stocks are set to bounce after pricing in too much recession risk — and recommends buying energy names on any further dips

    "Equity markets price in too much recession risk," Kolanovic said, highlighting that the US stock market has priced in a 70% chance of a recession.

  • Bitcoin’s Plunge Exposes Idea of Uncorrelated Asset as ‘Big Lie’

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in cryptocurrencies resumed Monday, with Bitcoin dropping back below $30,000 with global equity markets remaining under pressure. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Question’The largest

  • Buffett Ups Chevron, Apple Holdings, Adds 8 Stakes in Q1

    The Oracle of Omaha finally looks bullish. Berkshire Hathaway's latest 13F filing revealed Warren Buffett did plenty of buying in Q1 2022, including eight new positions.

  • George Soros Has Faith in Two Tesla Rivals But Not in GM

    If it were up to iconic investor and short-seller George Soros to pick the winners of automotive electrification, General Motors would have a lot to worry about. The legacy carmaker is however doing everything to be one of the major players in the very lucrative segment of electric vehicles. GM seems to have a vehicle in each segment to compete with.

  • Stock Market Plunge: 3 Discounted Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    There's no question that it's been a challenging year to be an investor. Since hitting all-time highs during the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average and broad-based S&P 500 have declined by 13.5% and 18%, respectively, as of May 11. Although big moves lower in the stock market can be scary and tug on investors' emotions, it's important to recognize that corrections (and even bear markets) are a normal and inevitable part of the investing cycle.

  • Don't be fooled by a bear-market rally in stocks ahead of 15% further downside in the the S&P 500, Morgan Stanley warns

    "The bottom line is that this bear market will not be over until valuations fall to levels that discount the kind of earnings cuts we envision."

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 87% That Could Soar, Says Wall Street

    If you're like me, you probably don't enjoy dealing with insurance companies. Buying insurance can be complicated, and making a claim can be both frustrating and incredibly time-consuming in some circumstances. Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) is an innovative insurance company using artificial intelligence (AI) to create that improvement.

  • Big-Money Investors Who Boosted Bitcoin’s Price Might Now Crash It

    Everyone celebrated the arrival of institutional investors to the bitcoin market as their rising adoption helped send prices soaring. Now, with correlations to traditional markets at an all-time high, fingers are pointing over the market swoon.

  • Has Cathie Wood's ARKK Bottomed? Here's a Look at the Chart.

    The ARKK ETF has had a rough year, but it lately has been showing some momentum. Here's how to trade it from here.

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were soaring 16.1% higher as of 11:18 a.m. ET on Monday. No outside investor should legally know what Sundial will report in its Q1 update. No insider who does know what the company will say can legally trade the marijuana stock.

  • Rivian founder RJ Scaringe snaps up $1M worth of EV maker's stock

    Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe bought 41,000 shares of company stock worth about $1 million, a securities filing posted Monday afternoon shows. The latest proxy filing, which pre-dated this purchase, shows Scaringe owns 11.99 million shares of class A stock, or about 1.3%, and 7.82 million class B common stock. The purchase comes as Rivian shares fell Monday following news of a legal dispute with a seat supplier that puts its Amazon electric van program at risk and Ford's disclosure that it has sold another 7 million of its holdings in the company.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    Now could be a great time to put that cash to use toward an investment in these three Dividend Kings that could provide robust returns for a lifetime. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Lowe's (NYSE: LOW), and Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) more than tripled over the past 10 years as investor confidence remained strong. AbbVie was spun off from Abbott Labs in 2013 as a research-based pharmaceutical business.

  • Tech Wreck 2022: 3 Stocks Down as Much as 90% That Are Screaming Buys

    Regardless of whether you're relatively new to the stock market or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, this has been a challenging year. The sell-off has been even more pronounced in the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite, where the peak-to-trough move since hitting its all-time high in November was nearly 30% last week. While there are a number of reasons behind this sell-off, tech stocks are shouldering a lot of the blame.