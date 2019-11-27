Some Syntonic (ASX:SYT) Shareholders Have Copped A 97% Share Price Wipe Out

Every investor on earth makes bad calls sometimes. But you have a problem if you face massive losses more than once in a while. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Syntonic Limited (ASX:SYT); the share price is down a whopping 97% in the last three years. That would be a disturbing experience. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 90% lower in that time. Furthermore, it's down 50% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Syntonic isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over three years, Syntonic grew revenue at 89% per year. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 69% a year in the same time period. The share price makes us wonder if there is an issue with profitability. Sometimes fast revenue growth doesn't lead to profits. If the company is low on cash, it may have to raise capital soon.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on Syntonic's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, Syntonic shareholders took a loss of 88%. In contrast the market gained about 23%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. The three-year loss of 68% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Warren Buffett famously said he likes to 'buy when there is blood on the streets', he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

