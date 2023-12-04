Syracuse family needs help after fire

Dec. 3—This weekend a Syracuse Elementary family lost their home in a fire, according to a Facebook post from the school.

"It was a total loss," the post stated. "This is a family with five children. We are working on collecting items to help the family."

Shoe sizes needed:

* Girl — 3t-4t

* Girl — 6-6x. size 1 shoes

* Boy- 10/12 -14/16 size 6 shoes

* Boy — 10/12 — 14/16. size 6 shoes

* Girl — 10/12 — 14/16

* Mom — large adult

Gently used items are appreciated, and cash donations will be accepted and used to purchase necessary items.

Drop items off at Syracuse Elementary and the school will ensure that the family gets them. Contact Mrs. Cindy Brady at cbrady@wawasee.k12.in.us for more information.