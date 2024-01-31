Syracuse native Jeanette Epps to join NASA's Crew-8 Mission to the International Space Station

A Syracuse native is preparing to launch into space early this year to live and conduct research on the International Space Station for several months.

NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps, who will be embarking on her first spaceflight, is one of four crew members of the upcoming NASA SpaceX Crew-8 Mission, which is planning to launch in mid-February.

Here's what to know about Epps and the mission she will be a part of later this year.

Who is Jeanette Epps?

Originally from Syracuse, Epps is a graduate of Thomas J. Corcoran High School and LeMoyne College and was selected in July 2009 to become a NASA astronaut — one of nine members of NASA's 20th astronaut class.

Throughout her 14 years with NASA, Epps has served on the Generic Joint Operation Panel working on space station crew efficiency. She also was a crew support astronaut for two expeditions and the lead capsule communicator in the Mission Control Center at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Epps was previously assigned to NASA's Boeing Starliner-1 mission but was reassigned to allow Boeing time to complete development of Starliner.

Prior to becoming a NASA astronaut, Epps worked at Ford Motor Company and the Central Intelligence Agency.

What to know about the mission

Epps, along with NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick and Michael Barratt and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, will take off from Launch Complex 29A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida no earlier than February of this year, NASA says.

For this mission, Epps will be the mission specialist, working alongside the commander, Dominick, and pilot, Barratt, to monitor the spacecraft during its dynamic launch and re-entry phases of flight.

The Crew-8 crew members will be replacing NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 mission crew members, including NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, who is originally from Germany but considers Baldwin, on Long Island, her hometown.

During their time on the ISS, Crew-8 will be performing more than 200 scientific experiments and technology demonstrations to prepare for human exploration beyond low Earth orbit and benefit humanity on Earth, including:

Using stem cells to create organoid models to study degenerative diseases

Studying the effects of microgravity and UV radiation on plants at a cellular level

Testing whether wearing pressure cuffs on the legs could prevent fluid shifts and reduce health problems in astronauts

The crew, who are part of the eighth rotational mission to the space station under NASA's Commercial Crew Program, is expected to return to Earth in late August 2024.

