Syracuse University is nation's top party school, based on student ratings in Princeton Review

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Syracuse University topped The Princeton Review’s list of the top 20 party schools in the nation, based on student ratings on study time, Greek life and the use of alcohol and drugs at their schools.

The list, available this week, is one of over 60 separate college rankings released by the education and admissions company this year. 140,000 students were surveyed on dozens of questions for the annual ratings release.

Rounding out the top five on the Party School list after Syracuse are, in descending order, the University of Alabama — Tuscaloosa, University of Delaware, West Virginia University and Tulane University.

Syracuse also showed up on the “Lots of Greek Life” list at no. 17.

The ranking did not accurately reflect the student experience at Syracuse, "nor is it a reflection of our distinctive approach to education," which includes expanded academic and career advising services and hands-on research opportunities, a statement from the university read.

"By all measures, our student experience is rooted in the programs and services available to facilitate both personal and professional success – while at Syracuse University and beyond," the statement continued.

