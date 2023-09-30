SYRCL: Annual Yuba River cleanup a success

Sep. 29—The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) held its 26th annual Yuba River cleanup event on Sept. 23, which successfully removed trash from the watershed with the help of over 680 volunteers, the organization said.

Preliminary data is still being compiled, but officials said that early indications point to 10,000 pounds of trash being pulled from the river this year. This is approximately the weight of a standard RV.

Officials said that volunteers picked up 1,500 cigarette butts, over 1,000 food wrappers and approximately 1,650 recyclable glass and plastic materials. Volunteers also gathered over 2,000 pieces of microtrash, or trash that is less than 2.5 centimeters in diameter.

Microtrash is especially detrimental to the health of the watershed, officials said. When fish or invertebrates absorb microtrash by eating it, they can experience health problems which can be fatal. Microtrash also causes other pollutants to collect on the water's surface, which impacts the natural food chain.

Along with usual trash found during the cleanup, volunteers also found dumped items like a TV, reclining chair and a vial of glitter. Numerous syringes, condoms, tampons, diapers, and toys all made appearances in the over 260 trash bags filled during the event.

The annual Yuba River cleanup event is the culmination of SRYCL's river stewardship, starting with its River Ambassador program, which encourages community education and conservation for the Yuba watershed.

"Our dream is that through the River Ambassador program and other outreach actions there is no need for Cleanup events in the future as everyone takes responsibility to keep the watershed clean. Until that day, SYRCL will continue to organize events like the Annual Yuba River Cleanup and run programs like the River Ambassadors," Executive Director Aaron Zettler-Mann said in a statement.

SYRCL officials said that the Yuba River is healthier and cleaner thanks to the work of this year's volunteers and community support.