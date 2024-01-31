SYRCL launches 2024 scholarship program

Jan. 30—The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) is launching its 2024 Environmentalist of the Year scholarship program for all graduating seniors in Yuba, Sierra and Nevada counties, officials announced on Monday.

SYRCL is accepting applications now through March 15. Eligible applicants must be residents of Yuba, Sierra or Nevada counties, have a minimum GPA of 3.0, and be committed to pursuing a degree in an environmental field. Students must also have a history of community leadership, extracurricular activity and environmental volunteerism, officials said.

"This scholarship helps our local youth reach their goals, continue their education, and become the next generation of environmental stewards," SYRCL Education Director Monique Streit said in a statement.

Since 2002, SYRCL has awarded a $4,000 scholarship annually to one local high school student who plans to pursue a degree in an environmental field, according to officials. To date, the scholarship has helped 22 students become environmental leaders through degrees in science, political science, and humanities.

"Being awarded SYRCL's Environmentalist of the Year Scholarship has been both a tremendous help in paying for my college tuition, and a strong resource on my resume that will open up countless opportunities for me in my academic and professional life. It stands as one of my proudest accomplishments, and it shows me that the wonderful people at SYRCL believe in me and my goals as an environmentalist," said Owen Papegaay, 2023 Environmentalist of the Year Scholarship recipient.

For more information on how to apply, contact Streit via email at monique@yubariver.org or call 530-265-5961 ext. 218.