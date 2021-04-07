Syria: Israeli strikes near capital Damascus wound 4 troops

·1 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — Israel carried out a missile attack near the Syrian capital of Damascus and its southern suburbs early Thursday that wounded four soldiers, Syria’s state media said.

State news agency, SANA, quoted an unidentified military official as saying that Syrian air defenses were able to shoot down most of the missiles before they hit their targets. SANA said some of the missiles were fired by Israeli warplanes flying over neighboring Lebanon.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, reported that the Israeli strikes targeted military posts near Damascus. It gave no further details.

Al-Manar TV of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group said one of the Syrian air defense missiles exploded near the Lebanon-Syria border and was heard in parts of southern Lebanon. It later said the missile crashed near the Lebanese border village of Houla.

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel views Iranian entrenchment on its northern frontier as a red line, and it has repeatedly struck Iran-linked facilities and weapons convoys destined for Hezbollah.

Recommended Stories

  • Augusta National plays through debate over Ga voting law

    While a tempest brews outside Magnolia Lane over Georgia’s voting rights law, Augusta National would prefer to keep the focus on blooming azaleas, pimento cheese sandwiches and tricky greens. “We realize that views and opinions on this law differ, and there have been calls for boycotts and other punitive measures,” Ridley said during his annual State of the Masters news conference on the eve of the opening round. There was never any doubt Augusta National would take a different path than Major League Baseball, which yanked this summer’s All-Star Game from Atlanta to show its displeasure with new voting restrictions that were signed into law two weeks ago by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

  • Exclusive: U.S. to restore more than $200 million in aid to Palestinians - sources

    The Biden administration plans to provide at least $235 million in U.S. aid to the Palestinians, restarting funding for the United Nations agency supporting refugees and restoring other assistance cut off by then-President Donald Trump, people familiar with the matter said. The package, including humanitarian, economic and security aid, is expected to be announced by the State Department later on Wednesday as part of an effort to repair U.S. ties with the Palestinians that all but collapsed during Trump’s tenure. It will mark Democratic President Joe Biden's most significant move since taking office on Jan. 20 to make good on his promise to roll back some components of his Republican predecessor's approach that Palestinians denounced as heavily biased in favor of Israel.

  • US boosts aid to Palestinians as some in Congress cry foul

    The Biden administration is moving again to increase U.S. assistance to the Palestinians as it fires up a new Mideast policy that is directly opposite of the one pursued by its predecessor. For the third time in two weeks, the administration has either publicly announced or quietly notified Congress of its intent to provide the Palestinians with tens of millions of dollars in aid. On Monday, the administration informed lawmakers that it would give the Palestinians $40 million for law enforcement and security costs in the West Bank and Gaza.

  • US resumes funding to UN agency for Palestinian refugees

    The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a resumption of U.S. assistance to the Palestinians, including to the U.N. agency that deals with Palestinian refugees, nearly all of which had been eliminated by former President Donald Trump. The State Department said it would provide a total of $235 million to projects in the West Bank and Gaza as well as to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA.

  • Taiwan accused China of trying to bribe Paraguay with COVID-19 vaccines to make it stop recognizing Taiwan

    Taiwan's foreign minister said Wednesday that China was "flexing its muscles" by offering poorer nations COVID-19 vaccines in exchange for allegiance.

  • Palantir Technologies Wins $89.9M Contract; Shares Gain

    Palantir Technologies has secured an $89.9 million contract from the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) for five years. Shares of the software company closed 1.6% higher on Monday. Notably, this marks the company’s first contract with the NNSA. Per the contract, Palantir Technologies (PLTR) will act as the platform for the NNSA’s SAFER (Safety Analytics, Forecasting, and Evaluation Reporting) project. SAFER is the proposed platform that will integrate data and allow the NNSA to measure the health of the organization’s safety programs. As a result, the NNSA staff will be able to track, trend, query, and analyze safety metrics from different sites across the country. Palantir’s USG President Akash Jain said, “Our work with NNSA illustrates Palantir’s mission to provide software to the world’s most important institutions in support of their most critical work.” Earlier, during the 4Q conference call, Palantir said that its average revenue per user has risen by 41% year-over-year to $7.9 million. Furthermore, its average revenue reached $33.2 million for its top 20 customers. (See Palantir Technologies stock analysis on TipRanks) Following the 4Q results, Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss reiterated his Sell rating but increased the price target to $19 (18.9% downside potential) from $17. While Weiss remains upbeat on Palantir’s large addressable market, he sees challenges for the company in terms of reaching its revenue goal. Furthermore, Weiss finds Palantir’s current valuation unattractive. Turning to the rest of Wall Street, Palantir Technologies has a Moderate Sell consensus rating based on 4 Sells, 2 Buys, and 1 Hold. The average analyst price target is $25.83, which implies upside potential of 10.2% to current levels. However, from TipRanks’ Smart Score ranking, PLTR gets a 3 out of 10, suggesting that the stock is likely to underperform market expectations. Related News Perspecta Wins Multiple DOD Contracts Gladstone Land Snaps Up Olive Orchard For $37.8M; Street Sees 11% Upside DraftKings Acquires BlueRibbon To Improve Customer Experience More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Sorrento Inks Deal To Buy ACEA Therapeutics; Shares Gain 3% Dynavax’s CpG 1018 Used In Valneva’s COVID-19 Vaccine Reports Positive Results HTG Molecular Drops Over 7% As 1Q Revenue Forecast Lags Estimates Digital Realty Opens Its Largest Singapore Data Center

  • Biden administration sets the stage for retaliation against Russia over SolarWinds, election interference: report

    The Biden administration completed an intelligence review of alleged Russian meddling, setting the stage for retaliatory actions, Bloomberg reported.

  • Taiwan says India helped Paraguay get vaccines after China pressure

    Taiwan worked with other democracies to help its diplomatic ally Paraguay get COVID-19 vaccines after China put pressure on the South American country to ditch Taipei in exchange for shots, and India stepped in to help, Taiwan's foreign minister said. Chinese-claimed Taiwan has formal ties with only 15 countries, and Beijing, which asserts that the island does not have the right to diplomatic recognition, has stepped up efforts to coax them away. Taiwan said last month it was helping Paraguay, its sole diplomatic ally in South America, buy COVID-19 vaccines after protests there over the government's handling of the health crisis.

  • Davis begins process of putting own touches on UNC program

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Hubert Davis understands the challenge ahead of him in taking over at North Carolina. It's up to him to put his own touches on the program, even as he promises to follow the foundation set by Williams and the late Dean Smith from Davis' playing days with the Tar Heels. ''Coach Williams is the greatest.

  • Driver dies after crashing into tree, splitting car in half and injuring five, cops say

    A Broward driver who died crashing into a tree, splitting his car in half, caused a multi-car wreck that injured five others Tuesday night.

  • GOP lawmakers slam EPA chief over firing of science advisers

    Two House Republicans are demanding that the Environmental Protection Agency provide records related to a decision by the agency's new leader to remove dozens of scientists and other experts from two key advisory boards. EPA Administrator Michael Regan has said the advisers appointed under the Trump administration were overly friendly to business and that his March 31 “reset” of the Science Advisory Board and Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee would return EPA to its practice of relying on advice from a balanced group of experts. Regan’s overhaul removed more than 45 members of the two science advisory boards, including some whose terms do not expire this year.

  • Taiwan warns it will fight to 'the very last day' if attacked as China steps up its military activity nearby

    The Chinese military sent an aircraft carrier group led by the Liaoning to drill in waters near Taiwan on Monday. It also sent military aircraft.

  • The controversy over Khloé Kardashian's unedited bikini photo exposes the ugly reality of social media

    Social media presents a false reality, as Khloé Kardashian's unedited photo shows. Seeing edited images can negatively affect people's mental health.

  • Trump adviser Giuliani asks judge to throw out $1.3 billion lawsuit over his 'big lie' election claims

    Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani asked a judge on Wednesday to throw out a voting machine company's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit relating to his false claims about the November 2020 presidential election being rigged. Giuliani's lawyer said in a court filing that Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit should be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction, and because the company has not adequately justified its request for money damages. The filing said Giuliani denies defaming Dominion, adding that the former New York City mayor would present a more forceful defense on the merits if his jurisdictional arguments are rejected by the federal judge in the District of Columbia who is assigned to the case.

  • Benefits of AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh risks: Swedish Medical Products Agency

    The Swedish Medical Products Agency said on Wednesday the benefits of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine outweighed the risks after the EU drug regulator said it had found a possible link between the shot and rare blood clots. Sweden paused the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in March after reports of rare but serious blood clots among people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca shot. "We stand behind this conclusion, that the benefits outweigh the risks," Ulla Wandel Liminga at the Medical Products Agency told a news conference.

  • How to spot the symptoms of a blood clot

    Blood clots are a very rare side effect of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, but the EMA says the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the potential risks.

  • Dallas Cowboys continue the parade of one-and-done free agent contracts

    The Cowboys have now signed 10 unrestricted free agents, the most in franchise history, though all were inked to bargain-basement deals.

  • Myanmar security forces attack town that resisted with arms

    Security forces on Wednesday stormed a town in northwestern Myanmar where some residents had used homemade hunting rifles to resist the military's February seizure of power, killing at least 11 civilians and injuring many others, local news reports said. If the 11 deaths are confirmed, it would be one of the highest single-day death tolls outside the country's two largest cities, Yangon and Mandalay. The online news site Khonumthung Burmese said the attack on Kalay began before dawn.

  • Mitch McConnell retracts his demand that corporations 'stay out of politics' amid outrage over Georgia's voting law

    "I didn't say that very artfully yesterday," the Kentucky Republican told reporters. "They're certainly entitled to be involved in politics."

  • Iran ship said to be Red Sea troop base off Yemen attacked

    An Iranian ship believed to be a base for the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and anchored for years in the Red Sea off Yemen has been attacked, Tehran acknowledged Wednesday. Iran's Foreign Ministry confirmed the attack on the MV Saviz, suspected to have been carried out by Israel — though Tehran did not immediately blame its regional archenemy. The assault came as Iran and world powers sat down in Vienna for the first talks about the U.S. potentially rejoining the tattered deal aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear program, showing events outside the negotiations could derail those efforts.