'We could be blind': Syria pullout may result in loss of intelligence from the Kurds

A convoy of U.S. vehicles is seen after withdrawing from northern Syria, in Irbil, Iraq, in October. (Photo: Azad Lashkari/Reuters)

WASHINGTON — A U.S. withdrawal from Syria will strain the links that the U.S. intelligence community has painstakingly built with both Iraqi and Syrian Kurdish forces, according to current and former government officials with long experience in the Middle East.

Just as Iraqi and Syrian Kurdish militias were central players in the U.S.-led coalition’s campaign to destroy the Islamic State group’s physical caliphate, the Kurds also provided critical intelligence to their U.S. counterparts.

“The intel that we’re getting from the Kurds is incredible,” said a former U.S. government official with close ties to the group, whose population spans Turkey, Iran, Iraq and Syria. As an example, he cited the Oct. 26 raid that led to the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, which he said was based on Kurdish intelligence. “That was the Kurds,” he said. (The New York Times reported that Syrian and Iraqi Kurds provided crucial intelligence for the raid.)

A U.S. withdrawal from Syria would place the United States’ ability to get such intelligence at risk and could result in the compromise of some U.S. intelligence techniques, according to current and former government officials.

“The viability of a long-term intelligence relationship with the Syrian Kurds will certainly be challenged by the extension of Syrian government control east of the Euphrates River,” said a senior Defense Department official, who like other sources for this story insisted on speaking anonymously in order to discuss sensitive intelligence issues.

“We could be blind, especially if we’re not cultivating those relationships in eastern Syria,” said a former U.S. government official with close ties to the Kurds.

“We’ve had an excellent relationship with the Kurds, and particularly in Syria,” said the senior Defense Department official. “They, over the last several years, have been an extremely valuable partner in gathering human intelligence on the ground — the things you can’t learn from ISR [intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft]. The future of that relationship … is going to be challenged by not having routine direct access to them.”

This image from video released by the Department of Defense on Oct. 30 shows U.S. Special Forces, figures at lower right, moving toward the compound of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on Oct. 26. (Photo: Department of Defense via AP) More

But a former senior U.S. intelligence official said that while the departure of U.S. forces from Syria would affect collection, it would nevertheless be possible for U.S. intelligence officers in nearby countries to maintain a relationship with Kurdish officials in Syria. Those officers are experienced in running operations in war zones and other hostile operating environments from long distances, he said.

But the value of having U.S. intelligence officers collocated with their Syrian counterparts and sources is impossible to replicate from afar, according to a former senior U.S. military intelligence officer. “From a human perspective there is no substitute for presence,” the former officer said. “A loss of presence in that area is a loss. You just can’t make that up through remote means.”

Another risk for U.S. intelligence is that the withdrawal has forced the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces into marriages of convenience with the Bashar Assad regime and the Russian forces that have helped it cling to power. Russian, Syrian or even Iranian forces might be able to persuade or force Kurdish officials to share what they’ve learned from their erstwhile American partners with the Russians or even the Iranians, according to former U.S. officials.

“It is possible that details of U.S. modus operandi could be passed to U.S. adversaries, which could impact operations in other environments,” said the former senior U.S. intelligence official. In other words, if individual Kurds informed the Russians or the Iranians about how the United States ran intelligence operations in Syria, that might help them identify American espionage operations elsewhere.