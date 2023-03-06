Syria quake aid blocked from parts of Aleppo province, Amnesty says

FILE PHOTO: Syrian woman Amina Raslan sits at her son's partially damaged home in Aleppo
·2 min read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian government and Turkey-backed rebel forces have blocked more than 100 trucks carrying humanitarian aid from entering two zones in Aleppo province hit by last month's deadly earthquake, Amnesty International said on Monday.

The aid, which included food, medical supplies, tents and fuel, was sent by Kurdish authorities, the rights group said.

It said the Syrian government had prevented 100 trucks carrying food, medical supplies and tents from entering Kurdish-majority areas of Aleppo city.

To the north, rebels blocked 30 trucks of fuel and other help from entering Afrin, an enclave that Turkish forces and allied rebels have held since they pushed out Kurdish fighters in 2018.

Some 5,700 people were killed by the Feb. 6 quake and aftershocks in Syria, which 12 years of conflict have carved up into competing regions and where aid deliveries had long been fraught with complications. Aleppo province is divided into government-, Kurdish- and rebel-controlled zones.

Those regional hostilities have largely stayed in place since the disaster, prompting accusations that life-saving aid was being politicised.

"These politically motivated obstructions of critical aid have had tragic ramifications, especially for search and recovery teams who need fuel to operate machinery," said Aya Majzoub, Amnesty International's deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa.

Majzoub said all sides of the conflict should ensure that civilians "have unfettered access to aid."

The United Nations and other humanitarian organisations have also criticised hardline Islamist forces in the north for blocking aid coming from government-held zones.

So far, most aid to opposition-held areas of Syria has come through three border crossings with neighbouring Turkey - two of which were opened exceptionally with the approval of President Bashar al-Assad.

Aid into government-controlled zones has come in by plane, truck and sea.

(Reporting by Maya Gebeily; editing by John Stonestreet)

Recommended Stories

  • French Strikes Over Pension Reform Hit Power Utility, Trucking

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in ViewChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceStrikes in France to protest against government pension reforms hit power giant Electricite de France SA for a third consecutive day after workers cut output at a number

  • NYC Mayor Defends Comments Rejecting Separation Of Church And State

    Democratic Mayor Eric Adams drew backlash for saying a week earlier that he "can't separate" his Christian beliefs from his government duties.

  • ‘Sex ban’ during lockdown sparked fierce debate, leaked WhatsApp messages reveal

    Prof Sir Chris Whitty warned against imposing the lockdown “sex ban” because the public was not “likely to listen” to an order not to see their partners, The Telegraph can disclose.

  • First Taiwan presidential contender to visit U.S. next month

    The head of a small Taiwanese political party will next month become the first contender for 2024's presidential election to visit the United States, to brief officials on his policies should he win office, though that may be a long shot. Taiwanese presidential candidates traditionally go to the United States before elections given Washington's oversized role in backing Taiwan internationally and ensuring its security in the face of China's military threats to the island Beijing views as "sacred" Chinese territory. The Taiwan People's Party (TPP), only founded in 2019, said on Monday its Chairman Ko Wen-je would make a 21-day trip to the United States beginning on April 8 in his capacity as the party's presidential nominee, though he has yet to formally be declared its candidate.

  • Russia country profile

    Provides an overview of Russia, including key events and facts about this major world power.

  • Netanyahu rebuffs IAEA chief's remarks against possible attack on Iran

    Israel rebuffed as "unworthy" on Sunday comments by the U.N. nuclear watchdog chief that any Israeli or U.S. attack on Iran's nuclear facilities would be illegal. Having visited Tehran in a bid to loosen deadlocked talks on renewing its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, International Atomic Energy Agency chairman Raphael Grossi on Saturday said "any military attack on nuclear facilities is outlawed". He was responding to a reporter's question about threats by Israel and the United States to attack Iran's nuclear facilities if they deem diplomacy meant to deny it the bomb to be at a dead end.

  • Florida police crack down on party-goers on spring break: 'We want them to behave'

    Law enforcement along the coast of Florida are preparing for spring break students in the month of March by implementing curfews and having more police present.

  • America Is Risking Total Chaos in a Space War With China and Russia

    Carlos Garcia Rawlins/ReutersA growing number of companies are racing to get into the space defense business—but a major conflict of interest scandal could be on the horizon.One such company, True Anomaly, is using artificial intelligence to pilot small satellites that will be able to detect spy satellites from adversaries like China and Russia. In October, True Anomaly—which is backed by U.S. Senator JD Vance’s venture capital firm, Narya—plans to launch two vehicles for the U.S. Space Force on

  • JJ Redick responds to Dominique Wilkins about his critique of Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird

    Celtics alum Dominique Wilkins became the latest such elder stateman of the Association to challenge Redick's characterization of the Hick From French Lick.

  • OUCH! Chris Christie Hits Trump Right In His Sorest Of All Sore Spots

    Trump isn't measuring up under one of his favorite metrics of success.

  • First Gen Z Congressman Shreds Ron DeSantis With 1 Damning Word

    "There’s a new bill every day but we have to call it for what it is," said Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.), who recently began his first term in Congress.

  • Trump-Loving GOP Congressman Slammed For 'Deplorable' Biden Cancer Comments

    Critics ripped Rep. Ronny Jackson for crossing the line in his latest attack on the president.

  • Kari Lake Campaign Says She Wouldn't Be Trump's VP For The Most Absurd Reason

    The unsuccessful Arizona gubernatorial candidate won a straw poll at CPAC for the GOP vice presidential pick.

  • Michelle Obama Describes Trump's Inauguration from Her Point of View — and Shares Why She Sobbed

    In an exclusive clip from her upcoming podcast, the former first lady reflects on the range of emotions she felt on Jan. 20, 2017 — and addresses the true size of Donald Trump's inauguration crowd

  • Russians try to encircle Bakhmut, unsuccessfully General Staff report

    Russian forces continue to conduct unsuccessful offensive operations near Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Vuhledar on Saturday, 4 March 2023. In particular, they are trying to encircle Bakhmut, with no success.

  • Polish-German Tensions Expose Crack in Unified Ukraine Front

    (Bloomberg) -- As NATO allies make a show of unity in support of Ukraine, a rift between Germany and Poland risks undermining a joint effort to supply Kyiv’s forces. Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieCredit Suisse Loses One of Its Biggest BackersQuarreling in Warsaw and Berl

  • US-sanctioned Russian ship loaded with military cargo enters Black Sea – media reports

    The Russian cargo ship Sparta IV, sanctioned by the U.S. government slipped quietly through the Bosporus Strait into the Black Sea during the hours of darkness with a suspected load of war supplies for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Naval News outlet reported on March 5.

  • Christie jabs at lack of crowd for Trump at CPAC: ‘That room was half-full’

    Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday appeared to poke fun at the size of the crowd that attended former President Trump’s keynote speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) over the weekend, saying that the room was “half-full.” “You saw the scenes at CPAC, that room was half-full,” Christie said on…

  • Russian mobilized soldiers storm Ukrainian positions with spades, UK intel reports

    The intensification of fighting on the front line in recent days is likely the result of Russian commanders' orders to continue the mostly infantry offensive with minimal artillery support due to the lack of shells, reports the UK Defense Intelligence in its update on March 5.

  • Balochistan: Nine security officers killed in suicide attack in Pakistan

    Police have confirmed it was a suicide attack but no group has claimed responsibility.