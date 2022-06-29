Syria to recognize Ukraine’s Luhansk and Donetsk regions

FILE - Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, center right, meets with Russian lawmaker Dmitry Sablin, center left, and a Russian delegation in Damascus, Syria, June 14, 2022. Sablin visited Syria with a Russian delegation that included the foreign minister for the breakaway pro-Russian area in Ukraine, the "Donetsk People's Republic." Syria said Wednesday, June 29, 2022, that it has it has decided to recognize the “independence and sovereignty” of Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions and contacts will be underway to have diplomatic relations. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·1 min read

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria said Wednesday it will recognize the “independence and sovereignty” of Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions and contacts will be established to set up diplomatic relations.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry announcement came days after President Bashar Assad met with a joint delegation from both regions in Damascus.

Earlier this month, Russia claimed to have taken control of 97% of one of the two provinces that make up Ukraine’s Donbas, bringing the Kremlin closer to its goal of fully capturing the eastern industrial heartland of coal mines and factories.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Moscow’s forces hold nearly all of Luhansk province. And it appears that Russia now occupies roughly half of Donetsk province, according to Ukrainian officials and military analysts.

Syria is a strong ally of Russia, which joined Syria’s conflict in September 2015 helping tip the balance of power in favor of Assad’s favor.

The brief Foreign Ministry statement carried by Syrian state news agency SANA on Wednesday gave no further details.

“The Syrian Arab Republic has decided to recognize the independence and sovereignty of the Luhansk People’s Republic and the Donetsk People’s Republic,” the statement, quoting an unnamed official, said.

It added that contacts are ongoing with both regions “to strengthen relations including setting up diplomatic relations.”

After abandoning its bungled attempt to storm Ukraine’ capital of Kyiv two months ago, Russia declared that taking the entire Donbas is its main objective. Moscow-backed separatists have been battling Ukrainian government forces in the Donbas since 2014, and the region has borne the brunt of the Russian onslaught in recent weeks.

Recommended Stories

  • Volunteers evacuate elderly from Ukraine's Bakhmut

    STORY: Skoryk, 30, works with Vostok SOS, an NGO that originally began in 2014 helping those who were displaced by fighting between Russia-backed separatists and the Ukrainian army in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk."I think that from now on there will be more people fleeing the area," said Skoryk, whose group also delivers humanitarian aid. "The situation is very unstable and tense, you can hear and see it yourself. Shelling of Bakhmut became much more frequent."Skoryk started volunteering with Vostok in May but previously worked independently bringing people out from Sievierodonetsk."It seems as if we are separating families, but at the same time I understand that we are sending people to safe places."Russia denies intentionally targeting civilians in its "special military operation" which has destroyed Ukrainian cities, killed thousands of people and driven millions from their homes.

  • Syria, following Russia, recognises the "independence" of temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - WEDNESDAY, 29 JUNE 2022, 16:36 Syria has decided to recognise the "independence" of the Moscow-controlled pseudo-republics "DPR" and "LPR" in Ukrainian territories. Source: Syrian state agency SANA with reference to the official statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Syria Quote: "Applying to the common will and desire to establish relations in all fields, the Syrian Arab Republic decided to recognize the independence and sovereignty of the Lugansk People's Republi

  • Russians fight to encircle Ukraine's last eastern stronghold

    Russian forces battled Wednesday to surround the Ukrainian military’s last stronghold in a long-contested eastern province, as shock reverberated from a Russian airstrike on a shopping mall that killed at least 18 in the center of the country two days earlier. Moscow’s battle to wrest the entire Donbas region from Ukraine saw Russian forces pushing toward two Luhansk province villages south of the city of Lysychansk while Ukrainian troops fought to prevent their encirclement. Britain’s defense ministry said Russian forces were making “incremental advances” in their offensive to capture the city.

  • Russian forces attempt to advance to border between Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts

    WEDNESDAY, 29 JUNE 2022, 08:49 On 28 June, Russian forces conducted an assault operation towards the administrative border between Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, but were forced to retreat. Source: Serhii Haidai, head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote from Haidai: "The Russian army is currently continuing to advance towards Vovchoiarivka - Verkhniokamianka in an attempt to encircle Lysychansk.

  • Kyiv welcomes NATO's 'clear-eyed stance' on Russia

    Ukraine praised NATO on Wednesday for taking a "clear-eyed stance" on Russia and for inviting Finland and Sweden to join the military alliance, and called for an "equally strong and active position on Ukraine" to protect Euro-Atlantic security. "Today in Madrid, NATO proved it can take difficult, but essential decisions," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

  • At least 20 dead after Russian missiles strike Ukrainian shopping mall

    Rescue operations are underway in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk after a Russian missile strike hit a shopping mall that is believed to have had up to 1,000 civilians inside at the time of the attack. NBC News’ Ellison Barber explains how the rescue operation is going and how Russia is justifying the attack.

  • Sturgeon's independence plan descends into chaos over majority vote claim

    Boris Johnson slaps down British Army chief on troop numbers PM faces Cabinet battle over defence spending Analysis: Macron and Scholz finally change tone on Ukraine Sturgeon wrongfoots No 10 by sending Indyref2 to Supreme Court Philip Johnston: Let referendum go ahead and defeat SNP for good Ukraine war: Putin has 'small man syndrome', says Ben Wallace

  • U.S. Takes Aim at Putin With Military Boost in Europe

    GettyThe U.S. military’s presence in Europe is about to get a whole lot bigger as fears grow over an unhinged Vladimir Putin.President Joe Biden announced the news at a NATO summit in Madrid on Wednesday, pointing the finger directly at the Russian leader who has repeatedly claimed NATO expansion is to blame for his bloody onslaught against Ukraine.“In a moment where Putin has shattered peace in Europe and attacked the very, very tenets of the rule-based order of the United States and our allies

  • Overall quality of new cars falls amid pandemic; Buick takes top spot in annual survey

    Supply chain bottlenecks were among the problems the automotive industry faced. Problems per vehicle rose last year in the annual J.D. Power study.

  • Draghi: G-20 presidency says Putin won't go to Bali meeting

    The Indonesian presidency of the Group of 20 nations has ruled out in-person participation by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the November meeting of the group in Bali, Italian Premier Mario Draghi said Tuesday. The Nov. 15-16 summit had risked awkward diplomatic encounters if Putin were to have come, or the specter of Western leaders not even showing up given Russia's war in Ukraine. The issue was a topic at the smaller Group of Seven summit in Germany that wrapped up Tuesday and included leaders from five major emerging democratic economies — India, Indonesia, Senegal, South Africa and Argentina — which don't all share the G-7's views on the war in Ukraine or on sanctions against Russia.

  • NATO invites Finland, Sweden to join alliance

    NATO officially invited Sweden and Finland to join its military alliance on Wednesday, a day after Turkey dropped its reservations over having the Nordic countries join the defense bloc. “It demonstrates that President Putin has not succeeded in closing NATO’s door,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during the NATO summit in Madrid. “He is getting…

  • Japanese Semiconductor Firm Bonds With India's Tata Motors For Advanced Chip Solutions

    Renesas Electronics Corp (OTC: RNECY), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, collaborated with Tata Motors Ltd (NYSE: TTM) and Tejas Networks Ltd. (Tejas), both Tata Group companies. The partnership builds on their longstanding relationship as technology and business partners. Also Read: More Trouble For Semiconductor Industry's Revival as Japanese Chipmakers See Engineers Shortage Renesas, with deep expertise in semiconductor technology, will partner with TML to accelerate the

  • Wives of soldiers from Buryatia demand return of husbands from war in Ukraine

    The wives of invading Russian troops in the Russian Republic of Buryatia have recorded an appeal to the head of the republic Alexei Tsidenov, asking that their spouses be brought home from the war in Ukraine.

  • Powell: 'No guarantee' Fed can tame inflation, spare jobs

    Speaking Wednesday at a European Central Bank forum in Sintra, Portugal, Powell repeated his hope that the Fed can achieve a so-called soft landing — raising interest rates just enough to slow the economy and rein in surging consumer prices without causing a recession and sharply raising the unemployment rate. ECB President Christine Lagarde echoed the “major impact" of energy shocks, which are rippling worldwide but felt acutely in Europe because of its reliance on Russian oil and natural gas.

  • Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with artillery, says governor

    Russian invasion forces fired artillery at the Zelenodolsk and Shyroke territorial communities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on June 29, regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on the Telegram messenger.

  • Disused Kremenchuk shopping centre made nearly $100,000 on day of Russian attack Ukraines Parliamentary Group on Finance

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - WEDNESDAY, 29 JUNE 2022, 07:43 On the day of the Russian attack on the Amstor shopping mall in Kremenchuk, 58 cash registers were operational, which took the total revenue of 2.9 million hryvnias [approximately $97,600 - ed.

  • EXPLAINER: Why Indonesia's leader is visiting Kyiv, Moscow

    Indonesian President Joko Widodo, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations, is heading to Ukraine and Russia for meetings with the leaders of the two warring nations following a visit to Germany to attend the Group of Seven summit. Widodo has sought to maintain a neutral position since the start of the war, and hopes his efforts will lead to a cease-fire and eventual direct talks between the two leaders. Widodo said he wants to encourage Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to start a dialogue on ending the war, which has caused global food shortages and surges in commodity prices.

  • Tom Daley Is 'Furious' Over International Swimming's Trans Ban

    “Anyone that’s told they can’t compete or can’t do something they love just because of who they are, it’s not on,” the Olympic champ said.

  • Russia's jobless rate falls to record low but economic hurdles mount

    Russia's unemployment rate dropped to a record low in May but industrial output fell and consumer demand, measured by retail sales, waned after a decline in real wages amid high inflation, data from Rosstat statistics service showed on Wednesday. Russia's economy is plunging into recession and inflation is still hovering near a 10-year high after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, triggering unprecedented Western sanctions.

  • Former Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry avoids prison time after lying to feds in campaign finance inquiry

    Former Republican Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry faced 15 years in prison for lying to feds.