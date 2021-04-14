Syria rejects watchdog investigation into 2018 gas attack

FILE - This Friday May 5, 2017 file photo shows the headquarters of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), The Hague, Netherlands. An investigation by the global chemical weapons watchdog found “reasonable grounds to believe” that a Syrian air force military helicopter dropped a chlorine cylinder on a Syrian town in 2018, sickening 12 people, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said Monday, April 12, 2021.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
·2 min read

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria on Wednesday rejected as fabricated the results of an investigation by the global chemical weapons watchdog, which found “reasonable grounds to believe” that a Syrian air force helicopter dropped a chlorine cylinder on a Syrian town in 2018,

In a statement, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said it condemned in the strongest terms the report issued Monday by the Netherlands-based Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

It was the second time the OPCW’s Investigation and Identification Team has concluded that Syrian government armed forces likely were responsible for a gas attack. Last year, the team also found reasonable grounds to believe that the Syrian Arab Air Force was responsible for attacks using chlorine and the nerve agent sarin in March 2017 in the town of Latamneh.

In the latest report, the OPCW investigation team said it found evidence that a military helicopter belonging to the Tiger Forces of the Syrian air force dropped at least one chlorine cylinder on the rebel-held northern Syrian town of Saraqeb on Feb. 4, 2018, sickening 12 people.

Syria has repeatedly been accused of using chemical weapons during the country’s grinding civil war. The government of President Bashar Assad denies the claims.

In its statement Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry again categorically denied its use of toxic gases in the town of Saraqeb “or any other city or village in Syria.”

The OPCW can’t hold individuals criminally responsible for attacks.

The investigative team was established after Russia blocked the extension of a joint investigation mechanism set up by the U.N. and OPCW in 2015. That team accused Syria of using chlorine in at least two attacks in 2014 and 2015 and of unleashing sarin in an aerial attack on Khan Sheikhoun in April 2017 that killed about 100 people.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. intelligence expects a stormy year in the Middle East

    Ongoing conflicts, economic crises and the fallout from COVID-19 will likely destabilize several countries in the Middle East in 2021 and could even put some on the brink of collapse, according to the U.S. intelligence community's annual Threat Assessment Report, released on Tuesday.Why it matters: The report is the most comprehensive assessment the intelligence community produces every year. It paints a portrait of conflicts, insurgencies, terrorism and protest movements across the Middle East.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freePopular discontent and socioeconomic grievances will continue to rise due to the pandemic, and leaders in the region will struggle to meet public expectations for political and economic reform.According to the report...Iran “will take risks that could escalate tensions and threaten U.S. and allied interests in the coming year,” but will attempt to avoid a direct conflict due to concerns about the U.S. response. Sparring between Iran and rivals in the region will continue.Excerpt: “We assess that Iran remains interested in developing networks inside the United States ... but the greatest risk to U.S. persons exists outside the Homeland, particularly in the Middle East and South Asia."On the nuclear deal, Tehran will be reluctant to engage diplomatically with the Biden administration in the near term without sanctions relief, and it will accelerate its nuclear program if sanctions relief does not arrive.The report notes that Iran is not currently developing a nuclear weapon.In Iraq, the government will continue to struggle to fight ISIS and to control Iran-backed Shiite militias.In Libya, the interim unity government will face enduring political, economic and security challenges that will make reconciliation very difficult.Excerpt: “Instability and the risk of renewed fighting in Libya’s civil war will persist this year — despite limited political, economic, and security progress — and might spill over into broader conflict."In Syria, the crisis will continue for years to come, and President Bashar al-Assad will struggle to re-establish control over the entire country.Excerpt: “Iran is determined to maintain influence in Syria. [It's] pursuing a permanent military presence and economic deals."Worth noting: An unclassified version of the annual threats report is published while a classified one is presented to the president and other senior officials.The unclassified report didn’t explicitly name the countries that could reach the point of collapse.Read the report.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Can a Latina law professor help reform the Supreme Court?

    Latina legal scholar Cristina M. Rodríguez, a professor at Yale Law School, is the co-chair of a commission to study possible Supreme Court reform, created by Pres. Joe Biden.

  • France fights kids' mental health woes with free counseling

    France's president promised free psychological counseling Wednesday for children and teenagers struck by a wave of mental health difficulties that accompanied the coronavirus pandemic. With a doctor's prescription, those aged 3 to 17 will be entitled to 10 free sessions with a psychologist. The French presidency said the scheme will run for the duration of the health crisis.

  • Somalia's president signs law extending his term, 15 killed in attack

    Somalia's president has signed a disputed law extending his mandate for two years, the state news agency reported, setting the Horn of Africa nation on a collision course with donors who strongly oppose the move. Somalia, with only limited central government since 1991, is trying to rebuild with international help but the path back to stability has been obstructed by a political crisis caused by a failure to hold elections that were due in February. President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed's four-year term expired in February and his successor was meant to be chosen by a new crop of legislators.

  • 'It is time to end America's longest war': Biden addresses Afghanistan withdrawal today

    The war in Afghanistan has cost more than $2 trillion and more than 2,300 American lives. More than 38,000 Afghan civilians have been killed.

  • Attack on Iranian nuclear facility complicates Biden's diplomatic outreach to Tehran, experts say

    While the White House denied any U.S. involvement in a Sunday explosion that damaged an Iranian nuclear facility, the incident may complicate the Biden administration’s efforts to bring Tehran’s government back to the negotiating table.

  • 'F9: Fast and Furious 9' Trailer No. 1

    The 'Fast and Furious' saga continues with 'F9,' starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang, with Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. 'F9' is out June 25.

  • Daunte Wright's Father 'Cannot Accept' Cop's Taser Defense For Son's Killing

    Aubrey Wright said that calling the shooting of his son a "mistake" by a 26-year police veteran just "doesn't sound right."

  • Myanmar activists cancel new year festivities; U.N. urges end to 'slaughter'

    The United Nations human rights office said it feared that the military clampdown on protests since the Feb. 1 coup risked escalating into a civil conflict like that seen in Syria and appealed for a halt to the "slaughter". A Myanmar activist group, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, says the security forces have killed 710 protesters since the ouster of an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. Protesters were out again on the first day of the five-day New Year holiday, known as Thingyan, which is usually celebrated with prayers, ritual cleaning of Buddha images in temples and high-spirited water-dousing on the streets.

  • Chinese man kidnapped and killed in elaborate body-swap scheme

    The scheme was devised to grant a dying man's wish to avoid a ban on traditional burials.

  • The World’s 9 Most Expensive Home Listings Currently on the Market

    These fantastical houses range from a 64,000-acre Texas ranch to an oceanside estate in the south of France Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden faces long odds in push for more state 'red flag' laws

    President Joe Biden faces an uphill battle as he tries to revive a push for more state laws that would allow authorities to temporarily disarm people who are considered a danger to themselves or others. The political circumstances surrounding this year's effort are drastically different than they were three years ago, when state lawmakers, governors of both parties and former President Donald Trump embraced the extreme-risk protection orders after the 2018 mass shooting that killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida. Officials in Florida and several other states quickly adopted so-called red flag laws, hailing the court-ordered removal of guns from people judged to be dangerous as a way to prevent suicides, domestic violence and mass shootings.

  • Canada is the next stop for Nigeria’s first bus-hailing startup

    Startups like Plentywaka are trying to solve for global problems, which makes an international debut as promising as a continental one.

  • On 'Promising Young Woman,' consent, and a harrowing ending

    In an audacious and provocative film (nominated for five Oscars), there’s no part more audacious and provocative than the final act, in which former medical student Cassie (Carey Mulligan) exacts her very unique form of revenge. Writer-director Emerald Fennell says she wasn’t interested in a comic-book fantasy ending. Fennell, nominated for both director and original screenplay in what is, stunningly, her feature debut, says her first draft of the ending was “a lot starker and a lot bleaker” than the one we see now.

  • Trump caught on audio mocking Michelle Obama’s looks to giggling GOP hierarchy at Mar-a-Lago

    Leaked recording from RNC fundraiser reveals ‘uproarious’ laughter from sponsors for ridicule of former first lady

  • Kim Potter: Former police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright arrested on manslaughter charges

    Killing of 20-year-old Black man has sparked protests and unrest in Minnesota city

  • Americans rank all 50 states – and say DC is worst place in the country

    Bottom 10 states were almost exclusively states in the South and Midwest

  • Biden tells Putin to de-escalate troop build-up on Ukraine border and invites him to summit

    US president tells Russian counterpart he will not tolerate cyber-incursions or further election interference

  • George Floyd’s girlfriend once taught Daunte Wright in high school

    ‘Our system doesn’t serve kids like Daunte,’ Courteney Ross says

  • Biden picks up toy of slain Capitol officer’s daughter during emotional memorial service

    During a memorial service at the US Capitol Rotunda for Officer William Evans, President Joe Biden picked up a toy dropped by the officer’s daughter, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told his family that while “no words are adequate” to address their loss, “we hope it’s a comfort to you that so many now know about your dad and know he’s a hero”. “And that the President of the United States is picking up one of your distractions.” Officer Evans was killed outside the Capitol on 2 April after a driver struck two officers before slamming into a security barrier outside the Capitol, then exited the car with a knife, according to police.