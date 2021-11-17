Syria reports Israel attack south of Damascus, no casualties

·1 min read

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s state-run media said Israel carried out an attack on the country’s south early Wednesday with two missiles targeting an empty house and causing no casualties

The missiles came from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and aimed at the building south of the capital Damascus, the state-run news agency SANA said. It said Syria’s defense systems intercepted one of the incoming missiles. The attack caused no losses, the agency said.

Israel carries out raids on Syria mostly during nighttime. Wednesday’s raid occurred shortly after midnight, SANA said.

Israel has staged hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel has acknowledged, however, that it is targeting bases of Iran-allied militias, such as the powerful Lebanese militant Hezbollah group. It says it is going after posts and arms shipments believed to be bound for the groups. Hezbollah is fighting on the side of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces in the decade-old civil war.

Israel says Iranian presence on its northern frontier is a red line, justifying its strikes on facilities and weapons inside Syria.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ORNL representative attends international climate conference

    An ORNL researcher joined international heads of state at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

  • China, US to ease restrictions on each other's media workers

    China and the U.S. have agreed to ease restrictions on each other's media workers amid a slight easing of tensions between the two sides. The official China Daily newspaper on Wednesday said the agreement was reached ahead of Tuesday’s virtual summit between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden. Under the agreement, the U.S. will issue one-year multiple-entry visas to Chinese media workers and will immediately initiate a process to address “duration of status” issues, China Daily said.

  • White House outlines 4 "buckets" for China policy after Biden-Xi summit

    National security adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday the future of the U.S.-China relationship can best be categorized by placing future bilateral engagement into four "buckets."Why it matters: President Biden held a 3.5-hour, late-night virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday. Sullivan helped fill in the blanks with a public readout on the talks at the Brookings Institution.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Bucket No. 1: Working toget

  • Judge: Iraqi refugee held on murder claims can be deported

    An Iraqi refugee accused of committing a killing for the Islamic State terror group before coming to the U.S. is eligible to be deported because he lied on his immigration papers, a federal judge decided Tuesday. Assistant Chief Immigration Judge Tara Naselow-Nahas ruled that Omar Abdulsattar Ameen lied when he was filling out his refugee application to gain entry into the United States. Among other things, she found he wasn't being truthful when he said he had never interacted with, knew or had involvement with various terrorist groups, including the Islamic State of Iraq.

  • Kings in no rush to trade Marvin Bagley

    James Ham on Marvin Bagley: I think they look at him as an $11.8 million, expiring contract. That's because that's the feeling I get from people within the organization… they will not trade him, because there could be a bigger deal that they need ...

  • Envoy: US ready to confront attempts to tear Bosnia apart

    SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The United States is paying very close attention to Bosnia's political crisis and has tools it can use against the divisive nationalist leaders in the war-scared, multiethnic Balkan country who would try to “tear it apart,” a senior U.S. official said Tuesday. “Our appeal to leaders (in Bosnia) ... is to rise above their own self-interest and to try to keep in mind the broader interest of their county,” U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet told The Associated Press in an interview. Chollet, who serves as an adviser to the U.S. secretary of state, arrived in Bosnia on Monday for three days of meetings with its top political leaders amid the Balkan country’s worst political crisis since a U.S.-brokered peace deal ended more than 3 1/2 years of bloodshed in 1995.

  • Kamiti escape: Manhunt under way after 'dangerous' Islamists flee Kenya prison

    Seven wardens have been arrested after three men escape a maximum-security facility near Nairobi.

  • Parents of 21-year-old killed in Westminster street-racing crash calling for change

    The grieving parents of the 21-year-old woman killed in a crash Sunday night in Westminster are calling for change after learning their daughter died because of street racers.

  • DeRozan, LaVine lead Bulls' 121-103 rout of LA; Davis tossed

    DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 38 points and Zach LaVine had added 26 in the Chicago Bulls' 121-103 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. Lonzo Ball had a season-high 27 points, eight assists and seven rebounds against his former team as the promising Bulls rolled to their fourth win in five games, following up their win over the Clippers on Sunday night by sweeping back-to-back games at Staples Center.

  • Pennsylvania mom struck in fatal hit-and-run seconds after exiting car, NY cops say

    The woman’s children were inside the car when she was hit by a passing driver who did not stop, police say.

  • Trial begins for man charged with killing 18 in Texas

    Chemirmir was arrested in March 2018 following the attack on Bartel at her apartment at an independent living community for seniors in Plano. Bartel was 91 at the time of the attack and died in 2020. “He said: ‘Don’t fight me, lie on the bed,’” Bartel said.

  • China's EU envoy says no flexibility on Taiwan, sanctions, trade

    China will never change its position on Taiwan and will also not shift its view that the European Union must lift its sanctions if a new Sino-EU investment deal is to be ratified, China's ambassador to the EU said on Tuesday. Despite plans for an EU-China summit by the end of this year, Zhang Ming's comments offered little hope for a diplomatic breakthrough after EU countries such as Lithuania increased contacts with Taiwan this year. "If anything changes, it is that the Chinese people's resolve to realise complete reunification of our country grows even stronger," Zhang said of Taiwan.

  • Italy, France to sign Rome treaty aimed at changing EU power balance - sources

    Italian and French leaders Mario Draghi and Emmanuel Macron will sign a deal next week to try to tilt the balance of power in Europe after the departure of German Chancellor Angela Merkel a government source said. The details of the accord remain undisclosed, but another Italian official said it will boost cooperation between the countries in areas spanning the economy, trade, tourism and culture. The project was first mooted in 2018 under Italy's then premier Paolo Gentiloni but relations between Rome and Paris deteriorated after Gentiloni was succeeded that year by the populist government of the League and the 5-Star Movement.

  • Hillary Clinton Trolls Steve Bannon With Just 5 Words

    Donald Trump's 2016 election rival had a "restful" response to the former White House chief strategist's arrest.

  • Trump was 'beside himself with fury' after Obama roasted him at the 2011 White House Correspondents' dinner: book

    Obama famously skewered Trump in 2011 over his aggressive promotion of the racist "birther" conspiracy theory.

  • Donald Trump's Most Ridiculous Boast Finally Put To Rest In 'Daily Show' Supercut

    “RIP ‘Infrastructure Week.'"

  • Congress designates Interstate 14 across five states with I-14 corridor through San Angelo

    The I-14 Corridor across Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia will be built primarily by incrementally upgrading existing highways.

  • Fusion GPS interview with House panel leaves huge pile of breadcrumbs for Trump-Russia investigators

    The House Intelligence Committee released the transcript of its interview with Glenn Simpson, the cofounder of the opposition research firm Fusion GPS. The transcript left a massive pile of breadcrumbs for Trump-Russia investigators to sift through as they pursue their probe into Russia's election interference and whether the Trump campaign colluded with Moscow. The House Intelligence Committee on Thursday released the transcript of the panel's November interview with Glenn Simpson, the cofounder of the opposition research firm Fusion GPS.

  • Trump accuses GOP foe of making 'deals with China' on behalf of his Taiwanese American wife

    In a statement on Monday, former President Donald Trump claimed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is working on deals with China for his Taiwanese American wife, Elaine Chao. What happened: The statement came after ABC News White House reporter Jonathan Karl shared some details from his upcoming book, "Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show," according to ABC News. In the book, Karl said McConnell had allegedly instructed his GOP colleagues to compose a letter uninviting Trump from the Jan. 20 inauguration for fear of “disrupt[ing] the peaceful transfer of power.”

  • Ex-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell reportedly fell for 'far-fetched' QAnon conspiracy theory that claimed then-CIA director was in German custody

    Ex-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell reportedly fell for 'far-fetched' QAnon conspiracy theory that claimed then-CIA director was in German custody