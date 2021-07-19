Syria reports Israeli airstrikes in northern Aleppo province

·1 min read

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Israel carried out an aerial attack southeast of Syria’s northern Aleppo province late Monday, a Syrian military official said.

The unidentified military official, quoted by the state news agency SANA, said Syrian air defenses shot down most of the missiles in the attack that occurred just before midnight. The targets are still being identified, the official said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor that has activists on the ground in Syria, said the Israeli strikes targeted weapons depots that belong to Iranian-backed militia operating in Aleppo’s Safira region. The group said the strikes were followed by loud explosions. The weapons depots were located inside Syrian military posts, the group said.

The attack took place on the eve of Eid Al-Adha, one of Islam’s holiest holidays.

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. Last month, Israel reportedly carried out an attack on targets in central Syria.

Israel fears Iranian entrenchment on its northern frontier, and it has repeatedly struck Iran-linked facilities and weapons convoys destined for Hezbollah.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nigeria fighter plane shot down by bandits - military

    The pilot survives by ejecting and hiding with local residents, before rejoining his comrades.

  • NBA draft prospect Alperen Sengun posts photo at Kings' arena

    The Kings are being secretive about which prospects they are working out, but the players aren't hiding anything.

  • Israeli PM: No change to ban on Jewish prayer at mosque

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is not changing the norms at a contested site in Jerusalem to allow Jewish prayer there, his office said Monday, walking back comments that sparked angry reactions a day earlier. Bennett, Israel's new premier, had raised concerns on Sunday when he said Israel was committed to protecting “freedom of worship” for Jews at the hilltop compound. Under a long-standing practice, Jews are allowed to visit — but not pray -- at the site, which they revere as the Temple Mount and which Muslims hold sacred as the home of the Al Aqsa Mosque.

  • Amazon shuts down cloud infrastructure linked to Israeli firm NSO - Vice

    NSO Group's spyware was used in attempted and successful hacks of 37 smartphones belonging to journalists, government officials and human rights activists around the world, according to an investigation by 17 media organizations published on Sunday. NSO denied the report and said its product was intended only for use by government intelligence and law enforcement agencies to fight terrorism and crime. "When we learned of this activity, we acted quickly to shut down the relevant infrastructure and accounts," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

  • Exclusive-UK to warn EU it may deviate from Brexit deal on N.Ireland -sources

    BRUSSELS/LONDON (Reuters) -Britain will threaten this week to deviate from the Brexit deal unless the European Union shows more flexibility over Northern Ireland, one UK and three EU sources told Reuters, a move that could thrust the five-year Brexit divorce into tumult. Deviating from the deal's so-called Northern Ireland Protocol is a risky step: its aim was to prevent Brexit from disrupting the delicate peace brought to Northern Ireland by the U.S.-brokered 1998 agreement that ended three decades of sectarian conflict. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who signed the 2020 Brexit deal, has been dismayed by the protocol which has imposed paperwork and checks that London says could prevent British food staples such as sausages going to Northern Ireland.

  • Biden orders review of Havana embassy staff, remittances after Cuba protests

    President Joe Biden took steps on Monday to respond to a historic wave of protests in Cuba, ordering the State Department to review an increase in staff at the U.S. Embassy in Havana and forming a working group that will consider remittances for Cuban families.

  • Food aid convoy headed for Ethiopia's Tigray attacked: UN

    A convoy bearing food for Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray came under attack at the weekend, the United Nations said Monday, dealing a further blow to aid distribution in a region threatened with famine.

  • Ben & Jerry's To Stop Sales In Israeli-Occupied Palestinian Territories

    The ice cream company said it was going to stop sales in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, saying these were “inconsistent with our values.”

  • Wily Peralta helps Detroit Tigers blank Minnesota Twins, 7-0, to sweep series

    Detroit Tigers starter Wily Peralta pitched seven scoreless innings, leading to his team's 7-0 win and three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins.

  • Army of volunteers remains on guard after riots and widespread looting in South Africa

    Protests that began with the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma led to widespread violence and at least 212 deaths.

  • Premier League players at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

    How many Premier League players, and from what clubs, will be at the Olympics?

  • 'Surrender to antisemetism': Israeli officials condemn Ben & Jerry's stopping sales in West Bank

    The decision by ice-cream company Ben & Jerry's to terminate sales of its product in the West Bank and east Jerusalem has left a sour taste in the mouths of several high-ranking Israeli officials, including the nation's prime minister.

  • Should we shave our pets during the summer?

    When temperatures get hot, we shed the layers of clothing off to get cool. Does this also apply to pets? Is it a good idea to give your pets a "summer cut?"

  • In a summer of apocalyptic weather, concerns emerge over a climate science blind spot

    The rapid succession of precedent-shattering extreme weather events in North America and Europe this summer is prompting some scientists to question whether climate extremes are worsening faster than expected. Why it matters: Extreme weather events are the deadliest, most expensive and immediate manifestations of climate change. Any miscalculations in how severe these events may become, from wildfires to heat waves and heavy rainfall, could make communities more vulnerable. Stay on top of the la

  • NFL betting: Which teams had the biggest shift in season win totals this offseason?

    Only one team has seen its win total shift by a full game since it was released in April.

  • Bucks' forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo in health protocol

    PHOENIX (AP) In the most important games of this NBA season, COVID-19 continues to make its impact felt. The Milwaukee Bucks will be without reserve forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo, who was placed in the NBA's health and safety protocol before Game 5 of the finals on Saturday. The NBA also announced that Sean Wright wouldn't be able to officiate due to the league's health and safety protocols.

  • Beyond the child credit, Social Security and unemployment faced changes: What to know about tax law changes

    The coronavirus pandemic has eased substantially across the nation as the economy opens up. But the tax ramifications from it are still reverberating

  • Western diplomats plead for Taliban to halt offensive as US evacuations of Afghan employees begins

    President Joe Biden’s administration is evacuating 2,500 Afghan immigrants to a military base in the United States as a Taliban onslaught stokes fears of a government collapse and retaliation against former U.S. government employees in the country.

  • ‘Clerks III’ Acquired by Lionsgate as Kevin Smith Preps to Shoot This August

    Kevin Smith is finally returning to his 1994 indie-defining cult classic, with the new sequel soon shooting on location in New Jersey.

  • Taliban say they want Afghan deal, even as they battle on

    The leader of the Taliban said Sunday that his movement is committed to a political settlement to end decades of war in Afghanistan, even as the insurgents battle in dozens of districts across to country to gain territory. The statement by Maulawi Hibatullah Akhunzada came as Taliban leaders were meeting with a high-level Afghan government delegation in the Gulf state of Qatar to jump-start stalled peace talks. The Kabul delegation includes the No. 2 in the government, Abdullah Abdullah, head of Afghanistan’s national reconciliation council.