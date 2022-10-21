Syria reports Israeli airstrikes on suburbs of Damascus

·1 min read

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Israel carried out an airstrike on the Syrian capital of Damascus and its southern suburbs late Friday, in the first such attack in more than a month, state media reported.

It was not immediately clear what was the targets of the strikes and whether there were casualties. Residents in the capital said they heard at least three explosions.

Syrian state TV said Syrian air defenses responded to “an Israeli aggression in the airspace of Damascus and southern areas." It gave no further details.

The pro-government Sham FM radio station said the attacks were close to the Damascus International Airport south of the capital.

Friday's strikes were the first since Sept. 17, when an Israeli attack on the Damascus International Airport and nearby military posts south of the Syrian capital killed five soldiers. That attack came days after an Israeli strike shit the main airport in the northern city of Aleppo.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

The Israeli strikes comes amid a wider shadow war between the country and Iran. The attacks on the airports in Damascus and Aleppo are over fears it was being used to funnel Iranian weaponry into the country.

Recommended Stories

  • Experts identify weapons deployed in Russian attack on convoy in Kharkiv Oblast

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 20 OCTOBER 2022, 17:31 French experts were able to identify the weapons that the Russian forces used to attack an evacuation convoy in the vicinity of the village of Kurylivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

  • Kim Jong Un’s Batshit Threats Just Got a Lot Scarier

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/APThe headlines blare out the fears that North Korea’s Kim Jong Un might fire a “tactical nuclear warhead” on targets in South Korea or maybe Japan. It’s not at all clear how much death and destruction a “tacnuke” would inflict. Like any other weapon, they come in different sizes and ranges, but any of them could probably wipe out a few thousand troops. Then there would be the fallout that would endanger the lives of thousands more peopl

  • Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause

    Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the […]

  • Iranian instructors killed in Ukraine, Israeli media says

    Ten Iranian instructors, who were training Russian troops in Moscow-occupied Ukrainian territory, were killed last week by Ukrainian strikes, Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post reported on Oct. 21, citing an unnamed Ukrainian official.

  • Lukashenko: We do not need war, we are not going anywhere

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - FRIDAY, 21 OCTOBER 2022, 14:00 The self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, denies that his country is carrying out covert mobilisation and preparing for war. Source: Belarusian state-owned news outlet Belta Quote from Lukashenko: "Pay no attention to this howling.

  • Gordon Sondland says MAGA 'sycophants' like Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, and Marjorie Taylor Greene don't know how to manage Trump

    Sondland wrote that "in order to survive" in Trumpworld, one must treat him as an equal rather than play roles "that aren't authentic."

  • US F-16 maintenance commander fired at South Korean base

    Col. Jay Bertsch lasted four months as commander of the 8th Maintenance Group at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea.

  • A Russian fighter jet fired a missile while shadowing a Royal Air Force recon plane on patrol over the Black Sea, UK says

    Moscow said it was a technical problem, but the Russian military has engaged in provocative actions around US and NATO forces in the Black Sea before.

  • Russia prepares to withdraw from Kherson Oblast, but it won’t be easy, says British intel

    The Russian command has likely decided to leave the captured territories of Kherson Oblast on the west bank of the Dnipro river, the UK Defense Intelligence Department wrote on Twitter on Oct. 20.

  • DOJ Slams Trump Filing Claiming 9 Mar-A-Lago Files Are His 'Personal' Property

    The papers include pardon requests and immigration policy documents, which the DOJ notes were all part of his job.

  • Russian army transfers equipment to Dnipros left bank after Ukrainian forces successful advance in Kherson Oblast

    ALONA MAZURENKO - THURSDAY, 20 OCTOBER 2022, 13:12 Russian occupation forces are transferring their military equipment and personnel from the right bank of the River Dnipro to the left bank in Kherson Oblast following recent successes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in liberating the oblast.

  • Trump 'truths' misleading clips that smear rape accuser E. Jean Carroll after his deposition at Mar-a-Lago

    It's Trump's first public response a day after being forced under court order to give a sworn deposition in the writer's 2019 rape defamation lawsuit.

  • Ukraine poised for crucial blow to Putin in battle for Kherson

    Ukraine appears poised to deliver another crucial blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war effort with a counteroffensive to take back Kherson, which was the first major Ukrainian city seized by Russia after its invasion in February. Ukraine has blacked out all media on its operations around the southern city this week, as it did…

  • Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing; Kherson a fortress

    Ukrainian forces bombarded Russian positions in the occupied and illegally annexed southern Kherson region, targeting resupply routes across a major river while inching closer Friday to a full assault on one of the first urban areas Russia captured after invading the country. Russian-installed officials were reported desperately trying to turn the city of Kherson, a prime objective for both sides because of its key industries and major river and sea port, into a fortress while attempting to evacuate tens of thousands of residents. The Kremlin poured as many as 2,000 draftees into the Kherson region — one of four Moscow illegally annexed and put under Russian martial law — to replenish losses and strengthen front-line units, according to the Ukrainian army's general staff.

  • Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'

    Sondland said he started to notice "quality issues" in Trump's team and that "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright."

  • Protests rage in Iran's southeast, amid crackdown call

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Protests broke in restive southeastern Iran on Friday, with demonstrators attacking banks, state media reported, as a senior cleric called for tough measures against demonstrators across the country. The Islamic Republic has been gripped by five weeks of demonstrations that erupted after the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last month. On Friday, police arrested at least 57 people, described as "rioters", after protesters threw rocks and attacked banks in the city of Zahedan, provincial police chief Ahmad Taheri was quoted as saying by the official news agency IRNA.

  • Iranian troops ‘directly engaged on the ground’ in Crimea supporting Russia, White House says

    The White House said Thursday that the U.S. has evidence that Iranian troops are “directly engaged on the ground” in Crimea supporting Russian drone attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure and civilian population.

  • Newsmax Bans Lara Logan After She Goes Full QAnon, Spews Blood Libel on Network

    NewsmaxNearly a year after she was kicked to the curb by Fox News for essentially calling Dr. Anthony Fauci a Nazi, Lara Logan was on Newsmax’s primetime airwaves pushing QAnon tropes, invoking blood libel, and fear-mongering about a “global cabal” planning to “dilute the pool of patriots” in the United States with “100 million illegal immigrants.”Following the publication of this article, Newsmax told The Daily Beast that it will not be bringing her back on the air going forward.“Newsmax condem

  • Ukraine troops say Russian woes could preface pullback in south

    To the Ukrainian soldiers entrenched north of the Russian-held city of Kherson, a recent drop-off in Russian shellfire and armour movements signals that their foes dug into a nearby tree line are suffering serious manpower, supply and hardware woes. That may mean the Russians are preparing to abandon their defence of the provincial capital and retreat across the Dnipro River, the soldiers said when Reuters visited their positions on Friday. The Russians "are constantly suffering losses in this sector, and we're trying to do everything we can so they leave this place as fast as possible," continued Fugas, a stocky man who in civilian life co-owned an agricultural business in the western Lviv region.

  • Trump Claims Clemency Requests as Personal Property, US Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump is arguing that clemency requests seized by the FBI from his Florida estate during a search for White House records are his personal property and should be returned to him.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesTranscript: Nouriel Roubini Predicts a Crisis 'Worse' Than the 1970sStocks Rally With Treasury Bond Reversal, Fedsp