Syria reports Israeli missile attack near Golan Heights

·1 min read

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Israel fired several surface-to-surface missiles toward Syrian military positions in the country’s south early Wednesday causing material damage, state media reported.

State TV quoted an unnamed Syrian military official as saying that the missiles were fired from Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, and struck areas around the nearby town of Quneitra.

It added that the attack that occurred shortly after midnight caused material damage but no casualties.

The attack came nearly a week after Syrian state media reported a similar Israeli missile attack on an area south of the capital Damascus that also caused no casualties.

Israel did not comment on the attack. It has made hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria over the past decade of its civil war, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militias, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah that fights on the side of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Mideast war and later annexed the area. Most of the world does not recognize the annexation, though the Trump administration declared the territory to be part of Israel.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Antisemitic materials dropped at homes in two Texas cities

    Antisemitic and white separatist materials were dropped at homes in two Texas cities on Sunday.The Colleyville Police Department said it was aware of materials in clear sandwich bags that had been left on driveways around the city.The department said in a tweet it has been in contact with the FBI and is investigating the situation as a hate crime.Local authorities said the flyers have also appeared in San Francisco, Miami and Denver. A separate...

  • Biden says mineral supply chain actions will help end foreign reliance

    President Biden on Tuesday said that actions his administration will take to bolster the critical mineral supply chain will end the reliance on China for such materials. "China controls most of the global market in these minerals and the fact that we can't build a future that's made in America if we ourselves are dependent on China for the materials that power the products of today and tomorrow," Biden said in a virtual meeting on the...

  • Buyers Applaud Sexy Dresses, in All Sizes, at London Fashion Week

    Buyers gave a collective thumbs-up to Nensi Dojaka, Conner Ives, 16Arlington and Supriya Lele for showing sexy pieces made for every body shape and size.

  • Israel successfully tests naval air defense system

    Israel on Monday said it successfully tested a new naval air defense system, intercepting a series of threats in what officials called a key layer of protection against Iran and its proxies in the region. The C-Dome is being installed on Israel's latest-generation corvette warships, which protect Israel's coastline and offshore natural gas assets in the Mediterranean. The tests simulated a number of incoming threats, including rockets, cruise missiles and drones, the Defense Ministry said.

  • US relocates Ukraine embassy staff to Poland

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Monday that the State Department would be relocating its embassy operations to Poland from Ukraine amid a possible invasion by Russia. "For security reasons, Department of State personnel currently in Lviv will spend the night in Poland. Our personnel will regularly return to continue their diplomatic work in Ukraine and provide emergency consular services," Blinken said in a statement, adding that...

  • What it means for Russia to recognize independence of Ukrainian regions

    What it means for Russia to recognize independence of Ukrainian regions

  • Biden warns Russia that the US will 'defend every inch of NATO territory' and says he is moving US troops into the Baltics

    Biden announced US troops will move into Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania but reiterated that the US will not place troops in Ukraine.

  • EU Commission: von der Leyen unconcerned by missed handshake

    The European Commission on Monday downplayed as a “storm in a teacup” an incident last week at a EU-Africa summit in Brussels during which its president, Ursula von der Leyen, was hardly acknowledged by a foreign minister. The official, Ugandan Foreign Minister Jeje Odongo, slightly nodded as he walked past von der Leyen and did not stop to greet her before shaking hands with EU Council president Charles Michel and French president Emmanuel Macron during a staged photo event.

  • Currency markets try to regain footing, kiwi jumps after RBNZ meeting

    Currency markets paused for breath on Wednesday after a choppy few sessions as whipsawed markets looked to get a handle on the latest developments in eastern Europe amid a deepening crisis in Ukraine. Away from the threat of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the New Zealand dollar jumped 0.52% after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised interest rates, and said more tightening could be necessary. The euro was holding steady at $1.1325, sterling was pinned at $1.3593, and the safe haven yen and Swiss franc also took a breather having dropped sharply as investors held out hopes a major war over Ukraine could be averted.

  • After AFCON glory, Senegal ushers in world-class stadium

    Thousands of Senegalese gathered on Tuesday for the inauguration of a 50,000-seater stadium aimed at making the country Africa's go-to venue for international events.

  • Empty streets in eastern Ukraine as loudspeakers give location of evacuation centres

    Loudspeakers announce the location of evacuation centres in the city of Khartsyzsk, in eastern Ukraine, after Russia's President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into the self-proclaimed rebel republics of Donetsk and Lugansk on 'peacekeeping duties'. Putin's plans remained unclear, but Western officials have been warning for weeks he has been preparing for an all-out invasion of Ukraine, a move that could spark a catastrophic war in Europe.

  • S&P 500 confirms correction as stocks stumble on war fears

    The S&P 500's 1% slump on Tuesday confirmed that the world's most watched stock index was in a correction for the first time since the 2020 Wall Street plunge brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. investors sold stocks amid growing fears of war between Russia and Ukraine, paring some losses after U.S. President Joe Biden announced a wave of sanctions against Russia. Those geopolitical concerns have added to recent worries about the possible path of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes as the central bank attempts to rein in inflation at 40-year highs.

  • Sentence upheld for Coast Guard officer tied to terror plot

    A federal appeals court Tuesday upheld a prison sentence of more than 13 years for a former Coast Guard officer accused of stockpiling weapons and plotting politically motivated killings inspired by a far-right mass murderer. Christopher Hasson argued the district court judge who sentenced him in January 2020 improperly applied a “terrorism enhancement” that more than tripled the recommended range of a prison term under federal sentencing guidelines. Hasson was not charged or convicted of a terrorism-related offense.

  • US intel assessment notes multiple Ukraine cities that may be targeted: report

    The U.S. has reportedly informed its allies of certain Ukrainian cities that could come under attack if a Russian invasion does occur.The U.S. has informed allies that cities including Kharkiv in the north and Odessa and Kherson in the south could be targeted in a potential invasion, three people familiar told Bloomberg.One official who spoke with the outlet said the United States' view is being determined by the type of Russian forces currently...

  • S. Korea approves Pfizer's COVID vaccine for ages 5-11

    South Korean health officials on Wednesday approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, expanding the country's immunization program in the face of a massive omicron outbreak that is driving up hospitalizations and deaths. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported a record 171,452 new virus cases on Wednesday, nearly a 40-fold increase from levels in mid-January when omicron first emerged as the country’s dominant strain. The 99 new deaths were the highest daily tally since Dec. 31, when the country was grappling with a delta-driven surge that buckled hospital systems.

  • UAE invests in drones, robots as unmanned warfare takes off

    The United Arab Emirates is ploughing money into drones, robots and other unmanned weaponry as autonomous warfare becomes more and more widespread -- including in attacks on the Gulf country by Yemeni rebels.

  • Hong Kong orders mandatory COVID-19 tests for all residents

    Hong Kong will test its entire population of 7.5 million people for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as it grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant. The population will be tested three times in March, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said. “Since we have a population of some 7 million people, testing will take about seven days,” she said.

  • Robert Fripp, Toyah Willcox Cover Smashing Pumpkins’ ‘Bullet With Butterfly Wings’

    The video is part of the pair's weekly Sunday Lunch series

  • NFL odds: The public is betting that Kyler Murray won't start the season for Arizona

    Bettors are hoping for major shake-ups in the NFC West.

  • Why Roku Stock Jumped Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of streaming-service company Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) surged higher on Tuesday, rising as much as 13.1%. The growth stock's gain is particularly notable because many companies' shares are trading sharply lower today. As of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down 1.5% and the S&P 500 is down 1.2%.