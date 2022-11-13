Israeli airstrike on Syria kills 2 soldiers, wounds 3 others

·1 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — Israeli airstrikes killed two Syrian soldiers and wounded three others when they slammed into an airbase in the province of Homs, a Syrian army statement said.

The statement said Israeli warplanes fired missiles after flying over neighboring Lebanon. It added that some of the missiles were shot down before they hit their targets.

Earlier in the day, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is based in London, said strong explosions were heard when four Israeli missiles hit the Shayrat airbase in Homs province. It said the missile attack targeted the positions of Iran-backed fighters in the area.

The strikes occurred after Israeli warplanes were seen flying over neighboring Lebanon whose airspace Israeli air forces sometimes cross to carry out attacks on Syria.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

Last Tuesday, an airstrikes in eastern Syria along the border with Iraq targeted Iran-backed militiamen, inflicting casualties, Syrian opposition activists said. According to two paramilitary officers in Iraq, some of those killed in the attack were Iranian nationals. The U.S. military said it was not behind the attack, while some Syrian opposition activists blamed Israel.

An Israeli strike on the Damascus International Airport and nearby military posts outside the Syrian capital on Sept. 17 killed five soldiers.

Recommended Stories

  • US, Japan, South Korea vow unified response to North Korea threat

    President Joe Biden said the three-way partnership is “even more important than it’s ever been” when North Korea is stepping up its provocations.

  • UN probes Egypt police misconduct claims at climate talks

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The United Nations says it is investigating allegations of misconduct by Egyptian police officers providing security at this year's international climate talks. This follows claims that attendees of events at the German pavilion for the COP27 summit were photographed and filmed after Germany hosted an event there with the sister of a jailed Egyptian pro-democracy activist, Alaa Abdel Fattah, who also holds U.K. citizenship. In a statement provided Sunday to The Associated Press, the U.N. climate office confirmed that some of the security officers working in the part of the venue designated as United Nations territory come from the host country, Egypt.

  • Andrew Wiggins with an alley oop vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

    Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors) with an alley oop vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 11/11/2022

  • Israel’s Netanyahu officially tapped to form government

    He now has up to six weeks to conclude negotiations and cobble together a government.

  • UFC 281 video: Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira share a final intense staredown ahead of title fight

    Check out the UFC 281 ceremonial weigh-ins final faceoff between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira in New York.

  • Iran indicts 11 over Basij agent's death, basketball team skips anthem

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's hardline judiciary has indicted 11 people over the killing of a Basij security force member during unrest, state media reported on Saturday, as authorities sought to quell nine weeks of protests. State news agency IRNA said some of the 10 men and one woman were charged with "corruption on earth", which can be punishable by death, for crimes that led to the death of a member of the pro-government Basij volunteer militia on Nov. 3 in Karaj near Tehran. The protests ignited by Mahsa Amini's death in the custody of morality police after her arrest for "inappropriate attire" mark one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

  • Swedish cyclist pedals to Egypt to raise climate awareness

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — She has pedaled thousands of miles from Sweden to Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to deliver a simple message: Stop climate change. The trip took 72-year-old activist Dorothee Hildebrandt and her pink e-bike — which she fondly calls Miss Piggy, after the temperamental character from The Muppet Show — more than four months.

  • Biden to make clear U.S. does not seek conflict with China - White House official

    ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) -United States President Joe Biden will make clear in his bilateral meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Indonesia that his country seeks no conflict, a White House official said on Sunday. The two leaders are set to meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali this week for their first face-to-face meeting since Biden took office in Jan. 2021. Jake Sullivan, a national security adviser to Biden, said the meeting could last "a couple of hours".

  • Live updates: Tua Tagovailoa leads Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns and Jacoby Brissett

    Tyreek Hill and the 6-3 Miami Dolphins face Nick Chubb and the 3-5 Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 13, 2022

  • Space Force Wants to Launch Satellites Faster Than Anyone Has Ever Attempted

    The prospect of losing critically important satellites during war has led to “Victus Nox”—a rapid response experiment in which private Space Force partners will need to launch a satellite within 24 hours of receiving the “go” order.

  • States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

    The swiftness with which the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the U.S. economy in early 2020 was breathtaking. Seemingly overnight, the U.S. unemployment rate shot up to an all-time record of 14.7% in...

  • School leader says incident of man shouting to students on bus was not antisemitism but ‘kids and immature adults’

    An incident Wednesday in which elementary students were shouted at on their school bus near West Rogers Park was not an act of antisemitism, the school’s CEO Rabbi Menachem Levine said Friday. Levine, who asked that the school not be named because of security concerns, said a social media post and a statement from the Simon Wiesenthal Center are responsible for narratives that circulated ...

  • Holiday arrival: Rockefeller tree ushers in Christmas season

    An iconic sign of Christmas arrived in New York City on Saturday as a crane hoisted an 82-foot (25-meter) Norway spruce into place at Rockefeller Plaza, where the 14-ton tree will be festooned with thousands of lights and topped with a star encrusted with millions of crystals. The Christmas tree will be officially lit on Nov. 30. The approximately 90-year-old tree was cut Thursday then lifted onto a flatbed truck for its 200-mile (322-kilometer) trip from Queensbury, New York, to New York City.

  • Celebrities who died in 2022

    Here are the stars who we said goodbye to this year, including Bob Saget, Aaron Carter, Gallagher, Angela Lansbury, Takeoff, and Sidney Poitier.

  • Ravens rookie named as one of best values from 2022 NFL draft by CBS Sports

    A Ravens rookie was named as one of the best value picks from the 2022 NFL draft

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Calls Kherson ‘Ours’ After Russia Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Telegram that Kherson is “ours” after his forces entered the regional city in a dramatic setback for President Vladimir Putin.Most Read from Bloomberg‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesFTX Latest: Solana Sell-Off Deepens; Bankman-Fried QuestionedDemocrats Defy History, Keep Senate Control in Victory for BidenBankrupt FTX Hit by Mysterious Outflow of About $662 MillionChina Plans Sweeping Rescue Polic

  • Russia to revive military training in schools, says UK intelligence

    Russia wants to return military training to the school curriculum, on similar lines to the practice of the Soviet Union, reads a UK intelligence report posted on Twitter on Nov. 13.

  • China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities

    China reported 14,878 new COVID-19 infections for Nov. 12, including a record number of new daily cases in capital city Beijing, as well as in manufacturing hubs Guangzhou and Zhengzhou. The new cases come as industrial activity in Guangzhou and Zhengzhou has been disrupted by restrictions aimed at controlling outbreaks. The number of daily cases in China rose from 11,950 on Nov. 11, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Sunday.

  • 1 injured, 5 in custody, 2 guns recovered after police-involved shooting in Humboldt Park: CPD

    Five people were taken into custody and two guns were recovered following the incident. No officers were injured, officials said.

  • 2 in custody following attempted carjacking, police chase and gunshots

    Two men were taken into custody in the area of 14th St NE and B St NE. A third person was not located despite a K9 search.