Syria reports two soldiers injured in Israeli airstrikes

·1 min read

Two soldiers were injured by Israeli airstrikes in the vicinity of the Syrian capital of Damascus early Tuesday, the first such attack in more than a month, a Syrian military statement reported.

In addition to the injuries, the strikes caused some “material losses,” the statement said without elaboration, noting that Syrian air defenses had intercepted and shot down a number of missiles.

The last reported Israeli attack in Syria was on Nov. 13 and killed two Syrian soldiers and wounded three others when airstrikes hit an airbase in the province of Homs.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but it rarely acknowledges or discusses specific operations.

Israeli leaders have in the past acknowledged striking targets in Syria and elsewhere in what it says is a campaign to thwart Iranian attempts to smuggle weapons to proxies such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group or to destroy weapons caches

Last week, Israel’s military chief of staff strongly suggested that Israel was behind a Nov. 8 strike on a truck convoy in Syria.

Recommended Stories

  • Five things to know about the global biodiversity agreement

    World governments have agreed to conserve nearly a third of the planet’s lands and waters as part of a broader effort to stem the collapse of global plant and animal populations. The last-minute deal at the United Nations biodiversity conference in Montreal (COP15) was heralded as a landmark step for protecting nature. It comes as approximately 1 million…

  • Florida Panthers avoid the worst with star center Aleksander Barkov’s latest injury scare

    Aleksander Barkov won’t be on the ice for the Florida Panthers on Monday when they face the Boston Bruins, but the star center avoided anything too serious after a scary apparent knee injury Saturday.

  • Sharks F Tomas Hertl suspended 2 games for high stick

    San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl has been suspended two games for a high-stick penalty against Calgary's Elias Lindholm. Hertl received a minor penalty for the infraction on Sunday night. The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Monday that Hertl will miss two games without pay for his first suspension of his 10-year career.

  • Capitol riot committee seeks four criminal charges for Trump

    The committee airs critical testimony by a Trump loyalist and criticises his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

  • UN nuclear officials leave Iran after talks, result unclear

    DUBAI (Reuters) -U.N. nuclear watchdog officials left Iran on Monday after talks with the head of its nuclear energy organisation, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported, without saying whether they addressed an impasse over uranium traces at undeclared sites. The issue has been an obstacle to progress in wider talks to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, meant to curb its disputed uranium enrichment programme in return for lifting sanctions imposed by Washington after exiting the pact in 2018. Talks to restore the nuclear accord have been at a stalemate since September.

  • South Africa country profile

    Provides an overview of South Africa, including key events and facts about this diverse country on Africa's southern tip.

  • High court temporarily blocks lifting of asylum restrictions

    The Supreme Court is temporarily blocking an order that would lift pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers but the brief order leaves open the prospect that the restrictions in place since the coronavirus pandemic began and have been used to turn back hundreds of thousands of prospective asylum seekers could still expire on Wednesday. The order Monday by Chief Justice John Roberts — who handles emergency matters that come from federal courts in the nation’s capital — comes as conservative states are pushing to keep the limits on asylum seekers that were put in place to stem the spread of COVID-19. The states appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court in a last-ditch effort before the restrictions are set to expire Wednesday, saying that lifting the limits on asylum seekers would cause irreparable harm to their states.

  • Elizabeth Warren warns Tesla investors may face risks from Musk

    Massachusetts senator says Tesla's board must ensure CEO isn't treating electric car maker like "private plaything."

  • Struggling to Find Accountants, Businesses Boost Salary Offers, Hire Temporary Workers

    A deepening shortage of accountants is driving a growing number of companies to raise salaries or seek temporary help to strengthen their finance teams amid a slowing economy.

  • Biden marks 50th anniversary of car crash that killed his first wife and baby daughter

    President Joe Biden and his family visited the graves of his first wife and baby daughter on the 50th anniversary of their deaths in a car crash.

  • States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

    The U.S. economy has seen more fluctuation over the past three years than in many decades prior. The coronavirus pandemic brought the economy to a near halt in 2020, when the unemployment rate shot up...

  • Amber Heard announces decision to settle Johnny Depp defamation case

    Amber Heard said in an Instagram statement that she is settling her defamation case with ex-husband Johnny Depp. Here's what she said and what Depp's lawyers had to say.

  • Central Park entry gate commemorates the 'Exonerated Five'

    At a small patch of Central Park flanking the city's Harlem neighborhood, scores came Monday to remember the injustice that imprisoned five Black and Latino teenagers after they were wrongly accused and convicted of the 1989 rape of a white jogger. The high-profile incident prompted police to round up Black and Brown men and boys in connection with the rape.

  • Ex-Rep. Joe Kennedy III named envoy to Northern Ireland

    The Biden administration named former Rep. Joe Kennedy III as a special envoy to Northern Ireland on Monday, turning to a member of a storied Irish American political dynasty to deal with post-Brexit economic tensions. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Kennedy’s appointment as economic affairs envoy to Northern Ireland. Kennedy “will be instrumental to ensuring deeper U.S. support for economic growth in Northern Ireland to benefit everyone,” Blinken tweeted.

  • U.S. poised to become net exporter of crude oil in 2023

    The United States has become a global crude oil exporting power over the last few years, but exports have not exceeded its imports since World War II. That could change next year. Sales of U.S. crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per day (bpd), with exports of about 3 million bpd of refined products like gasoline and diesel fuel. The United States is also the leading liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter, where growth is expected to soar in coming years.

  • Carry That Crate: Paul McCartney ‘7” Singles’ Box Set Tells Story of Post-Beatles Career, Warts & All

    With songs from 1970 to last year, Mega Macca collection makes a “Wonderful Christmastime” gift.

  • Loved or hated, Fauci’s parting advice: Stick to the science

    Long before the bobbleheads and the “Fauci ouchie,” Dr. Anthony Fauci was a straight-shooter about scary diseases -- and “stick with the science” remains his mantra. In an interview with The Associated Press, Fauci said he leaves excited by the prospect of advances such as next-generation coronavirus vaccines -- but worried that misinformation and outright lies mark a “profoundly dangerous” time for public health and science. “Untruths abound and we almost normalize untruths,” Fauci said.

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Says Drills With Belarus to Continue

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin said Russia and Belarus have agreed to continue joint military exercises as he made his first visit to the neighboring country in more than three years. Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOMessi May Not Be Soccer’s GOAT for LongJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MTech’s Bust Delivers Bruising Blow to Hollowed-Out San Franc

  • Meta slides after EU says the Facebook-parent company could pay $11.8 billion over antitrust complaint

    The European Union is accusing Meta of breaching antitrust policies, citing the tight link between their social media services and online marketplace.

  • Official: Russia, Iran turmoil limited meddling in US vote

    Russia’s war in Ukraine and anti-regime protests in Iran limited both Moscow and Tehran’s ability to try to influence or interfere in the recent U.S. midterm elections, a senior American military official said Monday. U.S. agencies were on high alert before November’s vote for potential cyberattacks or foreign influence operations, particularly after adversaries were judged by intelligence agencies to have meddled in the last two presidential elections. “I was surprised by the lack of activity we saw from the Russians, the Iranians, or the Chinese,” said Army Maj. Gen. William Hartman, who leads the U.S. Cyber National Mission Force, which partners with the National Security Agency in detecting and stopping election intrusions.