Syria and Russia bomb hospitals in Idlib after they were given coordinates in hope of preventing attacks

A wounded baby receives medical treatment at a hospital after the air attacks carried out by Assad Regime warplanes over the de-escalation zone of Saraqib district in Idlib, Syria - Anadolu

The Syrian government and Russia have in the last month bombed eight hospitals in the rebel stronghold of Idlib whose coordinates were shared with Moscow in the hope of preventing such attacks, doctors say.

The United Nations gave the GPS locations supplied by NGOs operating in Idlib to Russia as part of a “deconfliction mechanism”.

The regime and Russia, which intervened in the war in support of President Bashar al-Assad in 2015, have systematically targeted hospitals and clinics during assaults on opposition strongholds.

Since the government began its offensive on Idlib on April 30, more than 24 facilities have been hit, in what doctors are calling a “record”.

Among the eight that feature on the UN humanitarian office OCHA’s “deconfliction” list was a maternity hospital in the town of al-Atareb which had to evacuate premature babies.

A medical room covered in rubble and debris following reported shelling by the Syrian government in the town of Hbeit Credit: AFP More

Deliberately targeting medical centres is a war crime under international law.

The NGOs had hoped that making the locations public would either act as a deterrent or at least better enable the UN to establish intent should they later be attacked.

But they fear it has made little difference and Moscow, seeing no consequences, is continuing to target hospitals with impunity.

“Sharing the information with the United Nations did not lead to greater protection,” said Dr Zaher Sahloul, the president of MedGlobal who was recently in Idlib. “If anything people are thinking right now that by sharing this information it’s increasing the risk of targeting the hospitals."

Mohammed Katoub, advocacy manager at the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS), told the Telegraph: “We thought at least it would bring some accountability, if not protection. That the perpetrators might think twice if they think they are being watched. But this hasn’t happened.”

A man rescues a young girl after an air strike on Syrian town of Maaret Al-Noman in the southern Idlib province, Credit: AFP More

He said SAMS reported the latest attacks to the UN, but has not had an official response.

“In the briefing from Mark Lowcock (Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator) earlier this week, the language was watered down,” he said. “He talked about attacks on health (facilities) but didn’t attribute responsibility."

The civilian death toll is mounting in Idlib, reaching more than 270 over the past month, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.