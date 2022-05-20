Syria says Israel has carried out new attack near Damascus

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Explosions were heard in the Syrian capital Friday night, which Syrian media said were the result of a new Israeli attack near Damascus.

State-run news agency SANA said Syrian air defenses confronted “hostile targets” in the skies in the Damascus countryside, a reference to Israel which has carried out hundreds of airstrikes in war-torn Syria over the past few years.

The pro-government Cham FM said the Isreali attack resulted in a fire near Damascus International Airport, leading to the postponement of two flights.

There was no comment from Israel, which rarely confirms its activities inside Syria. It says it targets bases of Iran-allied militias, such as Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group that has fighters deployed in Syria and is fighting on the side of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government forces, and arms shipments believed to be bound for the militias.

The last attack was on May 13, when Israeli missiles struck the town of Masyaf in the Hama countryside, killing five people, according to Syrian state media.