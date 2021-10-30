Syria: Israeli missiles hit Damascus suburbs wounding troops

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state media said the country’s air defenses responded Saturday to missiles fired from Israel toward suburbs of the capital Damascus, wounding two Syrian soldiers.

State news agency SANA quoted an unnamed military official as saying that air defenses shot down several incoming surface-to-surface missiles from northern Israel just before noon, and that damaged was caused besides the wounding of the soldiers.

Israeli attacks on Syria mostly occur during nighttime.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor from the Syrian opposition, said the Israeli missiles hit northwest of Damascus. The areas contains arms depots for Lebanon's Hezbollah group, and positions of the Syrian military and Iran-backed militias, it added.

Saturday’s strikes came days after Syria accused Israel of carrying out an attack in the country’s south, without offering details.

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel has acknowledged it is targeting bases of Iran-allied militias, such as the powerful Lebanese militant Hezbollah group. It is going after arms shipments believed to be bound for the group. Hezbollah is fighting on the side of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces in the civil war.

Israel views Iranian entrenchment on its northern frontier as a red line, and it has repeatedly struck Iran-linked facilities and weapons convoys destined for Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group.