Syria says Israeli missile attack kills 1 person, wounds 6

·1 min read

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Israel fired missiles toward northwest Syria early Wednesday, killing one person and wounding six, Syrian state media reported.

It was the first Israeli attack on Syria since a missile fired by Damascus struck deep inside Israel two weeks ago.

The missiles struck locations in the northwestern towns of Haffeh and Masyaf, state TV said. Syrian air defense units responded to the missile attacks, the report said, without giving further details.

State media later quoted an unnamed military official as saying a plastic factory and other points were struck in Syria’s coastal region. It added that Syrian air defense units shot down some of the Israeli missiles before they reached their targets.

It said the dead and wounded were civilians, including a woman and her son.

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel views Iranian entrenchment on its northern frontier as a red line, and it has repeatedly struck Iran-linked facilities and weapons convoys destined for Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group.

The missile attack at dawn Wednesday occurred nearly two weeks after Israel’s military said a Syrian missile that reached deep into Israeli territory and set off air raid sirens near the country’s top-secret nuclear reactor was the result of a misfire and not a deliberate attack.

The missile landed in southern Israel on April 22, prompting Israel to respond with airstrikes on the missile launcher and other targets in Syria.

Recommended Stories

  • Documents allege Adidas paid ex-Duke star Zion Williamson’s family while he was a recruit

    The claims are part of a civil lawsuit between former college player Brian Bowen and Adidas.

  • Replay: Momentus and Stable Road Join IPO Edge Fireside to Discuss Merger and May 6 Vote

    Ahead of Thursday’s key vote, in which any shareholder of any size can participate, IPO Edge and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted live fireside chat with Momentus and special purpose acquisition company Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SRAC). The live event featured Momentus CEO Dawn Harms, Momentus CTO Rob Schwarz, and Stable Road Acquisition […]

  • Iraq health minister resigns over hospital fire

    Iraq's Health Minister Hassan al-Tamimi resigned on Tuesday over a fire from an exploding oxygen tank at a Baghdad COVID-19 hospital last month that killed more than 80 people, the government said in a statement. Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's cabinet also ordered the dismissal of the director of the Ibn Khatib hospital and other senior hospital officials. The April 24 blaze highlighted the neglect of a healthcare system that was once one of the best in the Middle East, but has been wrecked by conflict, international sanctions, the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 and rampant state-wide corruption since then.

  • G7 foreign ministers meet face-to-face after pandemic pause

    Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy industrialized nations gathered Tuesday in London for their first face-to-face meeting in more than two years, with the issue of whether to challenge or coax a surging China high on the agenda. Host nation Britain is keen to show that the rich countries' club still has clout in a fast-changing world, and has warned that the increasingly aggressive stances of Russia, China and Iran pose a challenge to democratic societies and the international rule of law. U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the meeting “demonstrates diplomacy is back.”

  • Valve adds a $1 per month stat tracking service to 'CS:GO'

    In the patch notes for the game's latest update, Valve devotes a single line to CS:GO 360 Stats, a new $1 per month subscription service that'll get you access to match analytics from your competitive, premier and wingman games.

  • NC Man Charged With Defacing MLK Monument With Anti-Semitic Depictions

    In the latest edition of how racist AND anti-Semitic can one be, a North Carolina man has been charged with ethnic intimidation after defacing a monument dedicated to Martin Luther King Jr.

  • Andrews excited about possibilities of Pats' new-look roster

    When free agency opened last month, there was a moment it seemed center David Andrews would be adding his name to the key Patriots offensive linemen joining new teams in 2021. The frenzied offseason opened with left guard Joe Thuney signing a five-year $80 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, followed by right tackle Marcus Cannon being traded to Houston. Then, in a surprise move, center Ted Karras inked a one-year, $4 million pact to return to New England after spending 2020 with division-rival Miami.

  • US-mediated border talks between Lebanon, Israel resume

    After a nearly six-month pause, Lebanon and Israel on Tuesday resumed indirect talks with U.S. mediation over their disputed maritime border. Hours later, Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun said his country’s delegation should negotiate with no preconditions, calling on his delegates to uphold the previously agreed upon claim of 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of the Mediterranean Sea. Lebanon's delegation, made up of a mix of army officers and experts, had expanded the small country's claim in talks late last year, drawing up maps that push for an additional 1,430 square kilometers (550 square miles) for Lebanon.

  • Nancy Pelosi mocks GOP men for being unable to handle party ‘girlfriend’ Liz Cheney

    ‘They want a woman who isn’t a ‘threat’ to them’

  • China's UN envoy: Myanmar violence could lead to civil war

    China’s U.N. ambassador on Monday urged stronger diplomatic efforts to resolve the confrontation in Myanmar since the Feb. 1 military coup, warning that further violence could lead to a chaotic situation “and even a civil war.” Zhang Jun also warned that “any wrong handling” might lead to further tension in Myanmar. The U.N. Security Council on Friday strongly backed calls by Southeast Asian nations for an immediate cessation of violence and talks as a first step toward a solution following the military coup in Myanmar that ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her party and reversed years of slow progress toward democracy.

  • Bill Gates hires Warren Buffett adviser’s legal team in ‘no pre-nup’ divorce from wife Melinda

    ‘This marriage is irretrievably broken,’ Melinda Gates writes in her petition for divorce

  • Nick Saban defends Christian Barmore in response to ‘character concerns’

    Nick Saban, Bill Belichick's close friend, responds to concerns over Christian Barmore.

  • GOP lawmaker: Three-Fifths Compromise was to end slavery

    A Tennessee Republican falsely declared Tuesday that an 18th century policy designating a slave as three-fifths of a person was adopted for “the purpose of ending slavery," commenting amid a debate over whether educators should be restricted while teaching about systematic racism in America. During lengthy debate on the GOP-controlled House floor, several Black lawmakers expressed concerns about the bill's impact on how certain subjects would be taught in schools, specifically highlighting the Three-Fifths Compromise. The policy was made during the nation’s Constitutional Convention in 1787 and classified that three-fifths of a state's slave population could be counted toward its total population when apportioning taxes and states’ representation in Congress.

  • China calls for 'basic etiquette' after Philippine outburst

    China urged the Philippines on Tuesday to observe "basic etiquette" and eschew megaphone diplomacy after the southeast Asian nation's foreign minister used an expletive-laced Twitter message to demand that China's vessels leave disputed waters. The comments by Teodoro Locsin, known for occasional blunt remarks, follow Manila's protests over what it calls the illegal presence of hundreds of Chinese boats inside the Philippines' 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). In a statement, China's foreign ministry urged the Philippines to respect the nation's sovereignty and jurisdiction and stop taking actions that complicate the situation.

  • US faces growing pressure over ‘moral responsibility’ to waive intellectual property rights on Covid vaccines

    WHO and White House mull whether to lift patent constraints on vaccine production

  • Argentinian soccer player was sent off during the Champions League semi-final, and a commentator said it was because of his 'Latino temperament'

    CBS Sports commentator Jim Beglin said, "it's that Latino temperament," in reference to why Angel Di Maria reacted angrily and stamped player's foot.

  • ‘I’ve had it with her’: Kevin McCarthy caught on hot mic bad-mouthing Liz Cheney, report says

    Kevin McCarthy says he has “lost confidence” in Liz Cheney in comments he made on a hot mic, according to a report. “I think she’s got real problems,” the Republican House minority leader said about his colleague during an off-air moment in an appearance on Fox News, Axios reports, citing a recording made of the exchange with a host. You know, I’ve lost confidence.

  • George Conway says Rudy Giuliani is in deep ‘sh**’

    Husband of Kellyanne Conway says FBI search warrants 'tell you a lot' about FBI investigation into Donald Trump's former lawyer

  • Bernie Sanders launches blistering attack on Mitch McConnell in Kentucky

    Senator Bernie Sanders accused Republican senator Mitch McConnell of making ‘the rich richer’ in America

  • Corpse believed to belong to controversial cult leader found in a Colorado shrine covered in glitter with no eyes

    Seven group members arrested on various charges including child abuse and abuse of corpse