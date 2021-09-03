Syria says it has shot down Israeli missiles near capital

·1 min read

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria says it shot down Israeli missiles as they approached the capital Damascus on Friday, saying it had countered an “aggression” from its longtime adversary with its own air defenses.

State news agency SANA said Syria shot down most of the missiles, which were launched from the area southeast of neighboring Lebanon and targeted areas near Damascus.

It provided no further details, and there was no immediate comment from Israel, which rarely speaks of its military operations in the war-ravaged country.

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel views Iranian entrenchment on its northern frontier as a red line, and it has repeatedly struck what it says are Iran-linked facilities and weapons convoys destined for Lebanese Hezbollah. The Iran-backed militant group is fighting alongside Syrian government forces in the country's long-running civil war.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Britain sends Australia 4 million Pfizer doses in swap deal

    Britain is rushing 4 million Pfizer doses to Australia, where authorities are scrambling to bolster supplies of that COVID-19 vaccine and protect the population against a rapidly spreading outbreak of the delta variant. The swap deal announced Friday follows Australian deals with Singapore and Poland to address a short-term Pfizer shortage. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the British shots would leave Britain on Saturday and double Australia’s Pfizer supplies in September.

  • Florida Will Issue $5,000 Fines to Businesses and Schools That Require Proof of Vaccination

    In May, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill banning businesses, schools and governmental entities from requiring COVID-19 vaccination documentation

  • Raiders CB Nate Hobbs makes PFF’s All-Rookie Team from preseason

    Raiders CB Nate Hobbs makes PFF's All-Rookie Team from preseason

  • Invasive blue crab wreaks havoc in the French Med

    In the waters of France's Canet-Saint-Nazaire lake, fisherman are fighting for their livelihoods.The enemy: An invasive species of blue crab.The crustaceans are wreaking havoc on the populations of eels, oysters and mussels, which are key for economic activity in the area.Native to North American Atlantic waters, the crabs were brought to the Mediterranean in the ballast waters of commercial ships in 2017.Since then, the population of the fast growing omnivores has been booming in the area.Fisherman Yves Rougie was hoping for a net of eels - instead it is full of blue crab."Oh yes, before for eels like these, we were getting 10 to 15 kilos, or sometimes 40 to 50 kilos per fishing trip."Whilst in the U.S. blue crab can fetch $90 per kilogram, there is little appetite for them amongst French diners - a kilogram is only worth a little over $2.This means fisherman like Rougie can only sell a small percentage of their catch, with the rest being thrown away.Local authorities have advised fisherman to keep catching the crabs as a way to control the population. But Rougie says this is an impossible task."A female blue crab lays 2 million eggs, that's huge. Even if only 5 or 8 percent hatch, their species can survive. And there's quite a lot of females, and I can tell you that eggs are now scattered around, so that's the problem. The problem is that they (government) should at least give us subsidies to work on this and eradicate them."

  • U.S. FDA seeks new warnings on arthritis drugs from Pfizer, Lilly and AbbVie

    The warnings on Wednesday stem from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's review of Pfizer's arthritis drug Xeljanz after initial results from a February trial showed an increased risk of serious heart-related problems and cancer with the drug. AbbVie shares closed down 7%, while Pfizer and Eli Lilly were slightly lower.

  • Mass. angler hauls in rare invasive fish in Canton

    With a mouth full of fangs, beady black eyes and a body covered in slippery slime, it was quite the haul for Mike Powell of Canton.

  • Ida: Narrow escapes, deadly delays and a husband's sacrifice

    Tales of selflessness and heroism — and of deadly delays and heartbreaking missed opportunities — are emerging after the remnants of Hurricane Ida pummeled the Northeast with record-breaking rain that flooded roads and houses, killing dozens. Earlier, Ida laid waste to parts of Louisiana and Mississippi after blowing ashore as one of the strongest hurricanes to hit the U.S. As their vehicle filled with floodwater in the far northern suburbs of Philadelphia late Wednesday, Donald Bauer helped his wife Katherine climb through a busted back windshield.

  • Match Highlights: Iran vs. Syria

    Highlights from the match between Iran vs. Syria.

  • Column: Mbappe's non-transfer shows where soccer power lies

    The deal that didn’t happen best defines the landscape of European football after a summer transfer window that saw unexpected moves by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Kylian Mbappé will remain with Paris Saint-Germain this season, and the star French forward could leave for Real Madrid as a free agent at age 23 next summer for free rather than for a fee that could have exceeded $200 million now. A decade into ownership that leads to the emir of Qatar, PSG is among the few clubs able to weather the pandemic, protected by its sovereign wealth.

  • Asian stock markets mixed after Wall St hits another record

    Asian stock markets rose Friday as investors awaited U.S. hiring data some appear to hope will be weak enough to persuade the Federal Reserve to postpone winding down economic stimulus. Tokyo advanced after Wall Street hit its second record this week. Investors are making “perverse bets” that low U.S. jobs numbers “will nudge the Fed to defer taper for longer, thereby buoying markets," said Venkateswaran Lavanya of Mizuho Bank in a report.

  • Countries take steps toward curbing plastic waste in oceans

    An intergovernmental conference has taken early steps toward drawing up an agreement to curb plastic pollution and marine litter around the world, which can choke off sea life, harm food safety and coastal tourism, and contribute to climate change. A draft resolution presented by Peru and Rwanda, and backed by the European Union and several other countries, at the end of a two-day Geneva conference on Thursday amounts to a procedural step, but one that aims to build momentum for drawing up language as early as next year on a binding global deal. Conference organizers say up to 12 million tons of plastic waste ends up in the oceans each year, and the flow is expected to triple by 2040.

  • MoneyGram resumes wire transfer services to Afghanistan

    Wire-transfer provider MoneyGram will resume services to Afghanistan beginning Sept. 2, according to a statement provided to Axios. Catch up quick: MoneyGram and Western Union both suspended transfers to Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the nation's government in mid-August. The U.S. put sanctions in place against the Taliban in 2001. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: Remittances sent from outside the

  • Fox News Fails to Disclose That Its Go-To Afghanistan Expert Profits From War

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast / Photo GettyFox News has leaned heavily on retired four-star Gen. Jack Keane’s expertise since the fall of Kabul to criticize President Joe Biden for the withdrawal from, and end to, the Afghanistan War.While Keane’s experience as the former vice chief of staff of the United States Army has been trumpeted in his dozens of recent on-air appearances, what has gone thus far undisclosed is Keane’s current role as an executive for a defense contract

  • Russia's Putin says U.S. Afghan foray achieved nothing but tragedy

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the U.S. military intervention in Afghanistan had achieved nothing but tragedy and loss of life on all sides and showed it was impossible to foist foreign values on other nations. Speaking to teenagers at an educational facility in the Russian far east, Putin made clear that he deemed the U.S. approach to a country once invaded by the Soviet Union to have been deeply flawed. "U.S. forces were present on this territory for 20 years and for 20 years tried ... to civilise the people who live there, to instil their own norms and standards of life in the widest possible sense of this word, including when it comes to the political organisation of society," said Putin.

  • Leaked Audio Confession Blows Lid Off Mystery of Haiti’s Murdered President

    Joseph Odelyn/APLet’s say that you’re a foreign mercenary. And that you and some of your best buds, who are also foreign mercenaries, have just shot to death the leader of an island nation, the inhabitants of which are now likely to be more than a little vexed with you. And let’s further say that there’s an escape plan already set up that would see you out of the dead president’s home and safely on your way.What do you think you would do next?Well, if you were one of the Colombian mercenaries wh

  • Gift for El Salvador mudslide victims comes at steep price

    Eulalia García was stunned when she opened an envelope to find an invitation from none other than the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele. It promised a bus would take her family the following day to receive a surprise Christmas gift. Garcia had survived a mudslide that killed four in her extended family and destroyed their humble home on the slopes of the San Salvador volcano.

  • Pope says Afghan withdrawal 'legitimate' but mistakes Putin remarks for Merkel's

    Pope Francis said the West's withdrawal from Afghanistan was "legitimate" but backed some criticism of its involvement there with a quote he mistakenly attributed to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, which actually came from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Francis, 84, discussed the situation in Afghanistan in an interview broadcast on Wednesday on Spanish radio network COPE. "The fact of renouncing (Afghanistan) is legitimate," he said, adding, without elaborating, that Vatican diplomacy would be at work to try to prevent reprisals against people there.

  • Drone captures curious whale swimming around kayaker

    This close encounter took place in Puerto Madryn and was filmed by photographer Maxi Jonas on Tuesday (August 31).The southern right whale can be found in southern parts of South America and South Africa as well as Australia and New Zealand.

  • ISIS attack thwarted evacuation of journalists working for US government agency

    A group of journalists working for United States-backed media outlets lost access to Kabul's airport due to the Islamic State terrorist attack last week, according to a prominent State Department official.

  • Kyle Shanahan expects to see a lot of Nick Bosa in season opener at Lions

    When the San Francisco 49ers open their regular season on the road against the Detroit Lions next week, 2019 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa will be back in action. In fact, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan expects that Bosa will be heavily involved after missing most of last season to a torn [more]