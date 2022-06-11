Syria: 'significant' damage to airport from Israeli strike

·2 min read

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — An Israeli airstrike that struck Damascus International Airport caused “significant” damage to infrastructure and rendered the main runway unserviceable until further notice, Syria said Saturday.

The statement by the Transportation Ministry was the first detailing the extent of damage from Friday’s airstrike. Syrian media reported earlier that Syria suspended all flights to and from the airport and the ministry confirmed all flights were suspended because “some technical equipment stopped functioning at the airport."

Israel's military has declined to comment on the airstrike.

Saturday’s statement said the runway had been damaged “in several locations” and that the strike also hit the airport’s second terminal building.

“As a result of these damages, incoming and outgoing flights through the airport were suspended until further notice,” it said.

The airport is located south of the capital Damascus where Syrian opposition activists say Iran-backed militiamen are active and have arms depots.

Israel has for years carried out strikes in the area, including one on May 21 that resulted in a fire near the airport leading to the postponement of two flights. This was the first time an airstrike caused damage leading to the suspension of flights at the airport.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the Friday morning Israeli strike hit three arms depots for Iran-backed militiamen inside the airport, adding that the northern runway at the facility was damaged, as was the observation tower.

The Observatory added that the northern runway was the only one functioning after Israeli strikes last year badly damaged the other runway, known as the southern runway.

Israel has staged hundreds of strikes on targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. It says it targets bases of Iran-allied militias, such as Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group. Hezbollah has fighters deployed in Syria fighting on the side of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government forces and ships arms believed to be bound for the militias.

The Syrian Transportation Ministry statement said civil aviation cadres and specialized units were working to remove debris and repair damage and that operations will resume as soon as flight safety can be ensured.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Venezuela president praises Iran fuel shipments during visit

    Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro on his first visit to Iran said the Islamic Republic helped his nation by sending badly needed fuel despite U.S. sanctions and threats. In an interview with Maduro late Friday after his arrival, Iranian state media reported that Maduro hailed Iran’s move to send fuel tankers to his energy-hungry nation. Tensions across the Middle East are high over the collapse of Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers as U.S. sanctions and rising global food prices choke Iran’s ailing economy, putting further pressure on its government and its people.

  • Biden promised Bolsonaro U.S. would reconsider tariffs on Brazil steel -sources

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden has promised his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro the United States will reconsider tariffs levied on Brazilian steel as they met on Thursday, two Brazilian government sources said. Although no decisions were made, Bolsonaro left the meeting with a promise from Biden that the issue will be analyzed in meetings between the two countries in the coming months. "President Biden said he had no details on the issue right now, but would check in and the matter would be taken up with the technical teams of the two countries as soon as possible," one of the sources said.

  • Taiwan threatens WTO action after China stops grouper fish imports

    Taiwan's government threatened to take Beijing to the World Trade Organization on Saturday after China suspended the import of grouper fish from the island saying it had detected banned chemicals, the latest agricultural spat between the two. Last year China suspended imports of pineapples, sugar apples and wax apples from Taiwan, citing concerns about pests, which Taiwan strongly denied. Relations between Taipei and Beijing, which claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, are at their lowest in decades, with China increasing political and military pressure to get the island to accept its sovereignty.

  • N.Korea's Kim vows 'power to power' military; promotes nuclear envoy

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea promoted its key nuclear negotiator to foreign minister, state media said on Saturday, as leader Kim Jong Un vowed to his ruling party that he would use "power for power" to fight threats to the country's sovereignty. Choe Son Hui, long a key member of Pyongyang's team negotiating over its nuclear programme with the United States, was named foreign minister, state news agency KCNA said. The appointment comes as the United States warned this month that North Korea is preparing to conduct a seventh nuclear test, and says it will again push for United Nations sanctions if that happens.

  • Paris airport strike adds to Europe travel chaos

    STORY: A strike at Paris’s main airport on Thursday (June 9) is adding to a summer of chaos for European travellers. Workers at Charles de Gaulle are demanding more pay. A quarter of all flights from the airport are cancelled. Marie Marivelle is an airport worker: "Flights are picking up and we didn't expect it to happen so fast. In our company, lots of people left, on retirement for example, and our company is struggling to find new employees."Paris could be just one front in a summer of labor unrest. In Italy, crews from Ryanair, easyJet and others walked out on Wednesday (June 8). Ryanair cabin crew may also strike this summer, after the firm’s talks with Spanish unions broke down. It all comes at a critical time for the travel industry. After being battered by lockdowns, airlines were banking on a strong summer to offset soaring fuel costs. Major tourism destinations also need a travel rebound to revive their economies. But airlines and airports have already faced chaos and sweeping flight cancellations due to staff shortages. Spain this week announced the hiring of 500 new police to work at passport controls. Airports in Dublin and London are rushing to recruit more security screeners, while Amsterdam’s Schiphol is raising wages. Now European travellers will hope that strikes and shortages don’t mean another summer of cancelled holiday plans.

  • The UK’s ambassador to Ukraine talks about Ukraine's right to attack Russian territory and Macron's 'irrational statements'

    British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons opposes making concessions to Russia in order to end the war.

  • Ukrainian military defending Severodonetsk and strengthening defenses of Lysychansk – Defense Ministry

    Ukrainian army units continue to defend Severodonetsk, and are strengthening the defenses of the nearby town of Lysychansk ahead of a possible Russian attack, Ukrainian Ministry of Defense spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, said on Ukrainian national television on June 10.

  • Polish Krab howitzers are prepared for deployment to front lines – Reznikov

    Ukraine now has Polish Krab self-propelled howitzers ready and in service with the army to help the country fight off Russia’s invasion forces, Oleksiy Reznikov, Ukraine’s defense minister, said on June 9.

  • UK military: Russia using anti-ship missiles on land targets

    Russian bombers have likely been launching 1960s-era heavy, anti-ship missiles meant to destroy aircraft carriers with nuclear warheads against land targets in Ukraine, a British military intelligence report said Saturday. Russia is likely using such weapons because it is running short of more precise modern missiles, Britain's Defense Ministry said in a daily update. It gave no details of where exactly such missiles are thought to have been deployed and there was no immediate confirmation from Ukrainian authorities of the use of the heavy missiles.

  • After veto on North Korea, China says 'let's see' on U.N. action over a nuclear test

    China's U.N. envoy said on Thursday that Beijing does not want to see North Korea carry out a new nuclear test, which is partly why China vetoed a U.S.-led bid to impose new U.N. sanctions on Pyongyang over renewed ballistic missiles launches. But Ambassador Zhang Jun warned against making presumptions on how Beijing might react at the United Nations if North Korea goes ahead with its first nuclear test since 2017.

  • Jurors watch detectives’ interviews with suspect in Fort Worth police officer’s death

    A detective testified that the suspect “was careful ... it was very clear early on he wasn’t being honest.”

  • Russian forces enter Orikhove, storming of Sievierodonetsk continues Luhansk Military Administration

    IRYNA BALACHUK - SATURDAY, 11 JUNE 2022, 08:22 Russian occupation forces have fired on Vrubivka with a flamethrower system, have entered Orikhove, and are continuing to storm Sievierodonetsk. Information about the number of casualties is being confirmed.

  • A Chinese Entrepreneur Who Says What Others Only Think

    China’s entrepreneur class is grappling with the worst economic slump in decades as the government’s “zero COVID” policy has shut down cities and kept would-be customers at home. Yet they can’t seem to agree how loudly they should complain — or even whether they should at all. A tech entrepreneur wrote in a big group chat in May that many members were too critical. “What people here do every day is criticizing the government and the system,” she wrote. “I can’t see any entrepreneurship in this.”

  • The California District Attorney who prosecuted women after stillbirths has been ousted from office

    Incumbent Keith Fagundes, who charged two women with murder after he claims they caused their stillbirths, was ousted as the District Attorney for Kings County.

  • A 2009 warning about right-wing extremism was engulfed by politics. There are signs it’s happening again.

    Then and now, politics in Washington and right-wing media spin push back against efforts to stamp out domestic terrorism and white supremacy.

  • PGA Tour vs. LIV: Why the Masters holds the key to golf's future

    LIV Golf will be able to offer players plenty of money, but what about invitations to golf's four majors? That will be key to the upstart tour's future.

  • Another Military Aircraft Crashes in Southern California, the Third in a Week

    The Navy said that all four of the aircrew on board the helicopter survived, though one sailor suffered "non-life threatening injuries."

  • Andrews Plans to Swap its Vietnam-Era Huey Helicopters for the New Grey Wolf

    The Air Force's announcement is the latest development in a nearly five-year effort to replace its aging helicopter fleet.

  • 2,449 defenders left Azovstal, all are in the temporarily occupied region of Donetsk the source

    ROMAN PETRENKO, ROMAN ROMANIUK - THURSDAY, 9 JUNE 2022, 13:08 All 2,449 people who left Azovstal are now in Olenivka, an urban-type settlement in the Donetsk region. Source: contact person at Ukrainian Intelligence, article by Ukrainska Pravda titled "'Island of hope'.

  • Commander of the 92nd Brigade tells how they managed to hold Kharkiv

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 10 JUNE 2022, 16:23 At the beginning of the full-scale war, fighting in Kharkiv took place "literally on every street", and involved both the military and civilians. Source: Pavlo Fedosenko, Hero of Ukraine, commander of the the 92nd Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Ivan Sirko Pavel Fedosenko, as reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi on Facebook Details: The 92nd Brigade, along with other units, defended Kharkiv a