Syria supports Russia's recognition of breakaway territories in Ukraine





Syria on Tuesday announced support of Russian President Vladimir Putin for recognizing two breakaway territories in Ukraine as independent.

Syria's foreign minister, Faisal Mekdad, issued direct support of Putin's recognition Monday of the Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine, Reuters reported.

Mekdad also appeared to blame Western nations for tensions in Europe.

"What the West is doing against Russia is similar to what it did against Syria during the terrorist war," Mekdad said on state-run TV, according to Reuters.

Russia has allied with Syria since intervening in the Middle Eastern nation's ongoing civil war in 2015. Moscow has backed Syrian President Bashar Assad in the war effort despite alleged human rights abuses conducted by his regime.

Other Russian allies have been more hesitant to outright support Putin's move to increase tensions in Ukraine.

Azerbaijan and Armenia made no mention of Putin's recognition of the territories, The Associated Press reported. Belarus said it gave "respect and understanding" to Russia's decision, and Kazakhstan said recognizing the regions was not on the nation's agenda.

After declaring the two breakaway territories as independent, Russia sent troops into eastern Ukraine, prompting an outcry from world leaders.

President Biden's administration enacted sanctions prohibiting investments, trade and financing from U.S. citizens to people in the Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic and said more sanctions would follow.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned Putin's escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.

"Russia's move to recognize the 'independence' of so-called republics controlled by its own proxies is a predictable, shameful act," Blinken wrote on Twitter.