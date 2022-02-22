Syria supports Russia's recognition of breakaway territories in Ukraine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Faisal Mekdad
    Syrian minister of foreign affairs and expatriates


Syria on Tuesday announced support of Russian President Vladimir Putin for recognizing two breakaway territories in Ukraine as independent.

Syria's foreign minister, Faisal Mekdad, issued direct support of Putin's recognition Monday of the Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine, Reuters reported.

Mekdad also appeared to blame Western nations for tensions in Europe.

"What the West is doing against Russia is similar to what it did against Syria during the terrorist war," Mekdad said on state-run TV, according to Reuters.

Russia has allied with Syria since intervening in the Middle Eastern nation's ongoing civil war in 2015. Moscow has backed Syrian President Bashar Assad in the war effort despite alleged human rights abuses conducted by his regime.

Other Russian allies have been more hesitant to outright support Putin's move to increase tensions in Ukraine.

Azerbaijan and Armenia made no mention of Putin's recognition of the territories, The Associated Press reported. Belarus said it gave "respect and understanding" to Russia's decision, and Kazakhstan said recognizing the regions was not on the nation's agenda.

After declaring the two breakaway territories as independent, Russia sent troops into eastern Ukraine, prompting an outcry from world leaders.

President Biden's administration enacted sanctions prohibiting investments, trade and financing from U.S. citizens to people in the Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic and said more sanctions would follow.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned Putin's escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.

"Russia's move to recognize the 'independence' of so-called republics controlled by its own proxies is a predictable, shameful act," Blinken wrote on Twitter.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden faces bipartisan calls for more punishing Russian sanctions

    Lawmakers across the political spectrum called on President Joe Biden to impose crushing new sanctions against Russian President Vladmir Putin.

  • Stocks fall after Russia orders troops into eastern Ukraine

    Stocks fell Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered military forces into eastern Ukraine and Western allies pledged to impose strict financial penalties.The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 500 points shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, a decline of 1.4 percent. The Nasdaq composite was also down 1.4 percent, and the S&P 500 index fell 1.1 percent.Rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine reached new heights while...

  • Pentagon chief says Russia's move into Ukraine is its 'latest invasion'

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday described Russia's recent move into Ukraine as its "latest invasion" as he met with Kyiv's top diplomat. "Russia's latest invasion is threatening the peace and security and prosperity of Ukraine and of trans-Atlantic community," Austin said at the start of the meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at the Pentagon. Russian President Vladimir Putin a day earlier recognized two separatist...

  • Ukrainians on frontline expect worst after Putin move

    Zoya, a pensioner, cowered under the stairs in the early hours of Tuesday as fresh shelling shook her home near the frontline of the war in eastern Ukraine, just hours after Russia said it would recognise two breakaway regions as independent. Asked what she thought of Russian President Vladimir Putin's move, she shrugged: "I don’t expect anything good ... I'm so fed up ... For eight years now we don't live, but just exist." Her town of Novoluhanske is located in Ukraine's Donetsk region but just outside the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" which, along with the neighbouring "Luhansk People's Republic", has just been recognised by Russia as a state.

  • Ukraine hryvnia at 7-yr low after Moscow recognises separatist regions

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine's assets came under pressure on Tuesday after a sharp escalation of tensions with Russia, sending the hryvnia tumbling to levels last seen in 2015 when the country was headed for default. Russia's formal recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine late on Monday has raised the spectre of war on Europe's eastern flank and rattled global financial markets. Ukraine's hryvnia weakened as much as 1.4% to 29.1196 to the dollar - its weakest level since the currency dropped sharply in 2015 as the country hurtled towards a debt restructuring.

  • Hong Kong orders mandatory COVID-19 tests for all residents

    Hong Kong will test its entire population of 7.5 million people for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as it grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant. The population will be tested three times in March, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said. “Since we have a population of some 7 million people, testing will take about seven days,” she said.

  • Russian troops invaded Ukraine. Sanctions are in place. What happens next?

    Three scenarios about what happens next for Ukraine and Europe after Putin's invasion.

  • Laurel secretary charged with stealing almost $5,000 in fundraising, preschool tuition

    The secretary was placed on leave, the district superintendent said. He did not disclose whether the leave is paid.

  • Piece by Piece, Russia's Rationale for a Ukraine Invasion Is Put in Place

    MOSCOW — Slumped in a chair, red tie askew, his staccato delivery emphasizing every grievance, President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech Monday that sounded like a call to war. It was also the culmination of a propaganda barrage orchestrated by Russian state media in recent days — a stark demonstration of how the Kremlin can use its dominance of the airwaves to lay the groundwork for a political decision that could cause widespread pain. By Tuesday afternoon, Russia’s stock market had fallen a

  • Dominican Republic starts building border wall with Haiti

    The Dominican Republic on Sunday began constructing a wall that will cover about half of its 244-mile border with Haiti. The wall is an effort to stop the smuggling of goods, weapons and drugs as well as illegal migration from Haiti, according to Reuters."The benefit for both nations will be of great importance," Dominican President Luis Abinader said of the wall before officially beginning the construction efforts, Reuters reported.The...

  • Rights group: Canada blocking return of citizens from Syria

    Canadian authorities are preventing a Canadian woman and a child detained in a camp in Syria from returning home to get life-saving medical treatment, contradicting policies that allow such repatriations, a prominent rights group said Tuesday. Human Rights Watch identified the two “gravely ill” Canadians as Kimberly Polman, 49, and a child under age 12. It withheld further details about the child, who is not related to Polman, including the name and medical condition, to protect their privacy.

  • Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * Queen Elizabeth will miss a planned virtual engagement because she is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19, a spokesman for Buckingham Palace said. * European Union countries agreed to open their borders to travellers from outside the bloc who have had shots against COVID-19 authorised by the World Health Organization, easing restrictions on those who received Indian and Chinese vaccines. * Italy will no longer require people coming from outside the European Union to isolate after entering the country as of March 1, its health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

  • Al Gore’s Investment Firm Sold Alibaba and Cisco Stock. It Bought Visa and Microchip.

    Generation Investment cut investments in Alibaba and Cisco, initiated a stake in Visa, and increased holdings in Microchip Technology.

  • U.S. Supreme Court formally ends Trump's fight over Capitol attack records

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday brought a formal end to former President Donald Trump's request to block the release of White House records sought by the Democratic-led congressional panel investigating last year's deadly attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters. The court's decision to formally reject Trump's appeal follows its Jan. 19 order that led to the documents being handed over to the House of Representatives investigative committee by the federal agency that stores government and historical records. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Dec. 9 upheld a lower court ruling that Trump had no basis to challenge President Joe Biden's decision to allow the records to be handed over to the House of Representatives select committee.

  • Republican Party's Weird Salute To GOP Presidents Quickly Flies Off The Rails

    Critics on both sides of the aisle slammed the Republican National Committee's Presidents Day post.

  • An ex-Trump aide said a White House gathering with Justice Clarence Thomas' wife, Ginni Thomas, was 'the craziest meeting I've ever been to'

    Ginni Thomas' hard-driving style alienated one of Trump's aides so much that the staffer described her as a "wrecking ball," per NYT Magazine.

  • Only one former secretary of state is praising Putin and criticizing Biden in Ukraine crisis

    During a moment of peril in Europe, Pompeo is taking to cable news and social media to praise Russian President Vladimir Putin and chastise the Biden administration.

  • Ohio Senate Debate Takes a Turn as One Candidate Spars with an Audience Member

    Josh Mandel — a leading candidate for the Republican Senate nomination in Ohio — has raised eyebrows for comments about refugees and immigrants and support for alt-right personalities

  • ‘The Daily Show’ Recalls 10 Worst President ‘Scandals,’ Including That Time a Marine Held an Umbrella for Obama

    "No president has ever done anything worse," the screen declared after each Obama-related event

  • Now Trump Says His Accounting Firm Was 'Broken' By 'Radical Leftist' Racists

    That's not what the accounting firm says.