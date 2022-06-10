Syria suspends Damascus airport flights after Israel strike

·1 min read

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria has suspended all flights to and from Damascus International Airport after an Israeli airstrike on Friday hit an area close to the facility, a pro-government newspaper reported.

Al-Watan said the strike left the runway damaged, without giving further details about the attack.

State news agency SANA confirmed that all flights have been suspended because “some technical equipment stopped functioning at the airport." It did not mention a strike.

The airport is located south of Damascus. Flightradar24 showed no flights in the vicinity of airport on Friday at noon.

The announcement came hours after Syria’s state media reported Israeli airstrikes on some military positions south of Damascus early Friday, wounding one person and causing material damage.

Israel has staged hundreds of strikes on targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. It says it targets bases of Iran-allied militias, such as Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group that has fighters deployed in Syria and fighting on the side of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government forces, and arms shipments believed to be bound for the militias.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Two British men, one Moroccan man sentenced by Russian proxies to death by firing squad

    Three men fighting for Ukraine were sentenced to death by firing squad in a case that British leaders are condemning as a sham trial with no legitimacy.

  • Airlines blast EU plan to expand emissions rule for flights

    An aviation industry group representing most major airlines criticized the European Union's Parliament on Thursday for seeking to expand its emissions trading system to all flights departing the bloc. EU lawmakers voted Wednesday that existing requirements for airlines to buy credits for the greenhouse gas emissions that their flights produce should be extended to include all that leave the 27-nation bloc, Norway and Iceland. The International Air Transport Association warned Thursday that such a move could undermine a separate international agreement, known as CORSIA, that allows airlines to buy credits to offset their emissions.

  • Former NATO leader names two mistakes of alliance’s approach to Ukraine

    Anders Fogh Rasmussen, a Danish politician and the secretary general of NATO in 2009-2014, named two mistakes that prevented NATO from closer cooperation with Ukraine in the past, in an interview with news magazine Foreign Policy published on June 6.

  • Ukraine’s army says Russian army lost around 200 soldiers killed in action over last day

    Ukraine’s General Staff has issued its latest update on Russian casualties and losses since it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

  • Three sentenced to death for joining Ukraine war: Russian TV

    STORY: Russian state television on Thursday broadcast footage of two Brits and a Moroccan who were captured while fighting for Ukraine being sentenced to death by a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), one of Russia's proxies in eastern Ukraine.Video released by the DPR Supreme Court on Wednesday showed Brits Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun pleading guilty.Their lawyer said they will appeal the decision.British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Thursday tweeted her condemnation of the sentence.She wrote, "they are prisoners of war. This is a sham judgement with absolutely no legitimacy."Aslin and Pinner were captured in April while fighting on the Ukrainian side.After they were taken prisoner, Russian TV showed a clip of Aslin appealing to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to trade the captured Brits for Viktor Medvedchuk, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin detained by Ukrainian authorities."If Boris Johnson really does care like he says he does about British citizens, then he would help pressure Zelenskiy to do the right thing and return Viktor to his family, and return us to our families.""This is the most egregious breach of international law, and these individuals need to be released immediately and returned to their families."In an appearance on the BBC, British Conservative Party lawmaker Robert Jenrick called the sentence the result of a "Soviet-era show trial.""You cannot treat British citizens in this manner and get away with it."The sentence comes after a Ukrainian court last month sentenced two captured Russian soldiers to eleven-and-a-half years in jail after they pleaded guilty to firing artillery at civilian targets. Another Russian soldier was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilting to shooting dead an unarmed civilian.Both sides have taken prisoners since Russian troops invaded Ukraine at the end of February in what Moscow calls a "special military operation" and Ukraine and Western nations condemned as an unprovoked war of aggression.

  • Russians withdraw Buryat troops from Sievierodonetsk because theyre dropping like flies - Haidai

    ALYONA MAZURENKO - THURSDAY, 9 JUNE 2022, 20:13 Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, has reported that the Russians have withdrawn the remaining Buryat troops from Sievierodonetsk because they are significantly weaker than the Ukrainian troops.

  • GOP Candidate Carl Paladino Calls Adolf Hitler 'The Kind Of Leader We Need Today'

    The New York House candidate has the endorsement of the third-ranked Republican in the House.

  • Mick Mulvaney: Jan. 6 footage at hearing ‘stunning’

    Former Trump White House chief of staff-turned-CBS contributor Mick Mulvaney called new video shown by the Jan. 6 House select committee at its prime-time hearing Thursday “powerful” and “stunning.” “That video was stunning,” Mulvaney said after the panel shared the video. “And more powerful than anything Bennie or Liz said,” he added, referring to opening…

  • Tucker Carlson Thinks This Was the ‘Most Disturbing’ Part of Jan. 6

    Fox NewsAs the House committee investigating Jan. 6 held its first night of televised hearings on Thursday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed that the “most disturbing” part of that day wasn’t the violent mob of Trump supporters assaulting officers and illegally interrupting the democratic process over a lie, but rather Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) telling Capitol police to use their guns to protect the Capitol and those rightfully in it.“I think the most disturbing moment a year and a half lat

  • Trump says January 6 'represented the greatest movement in the history of our Country' ahead of the House committee's first public hearing

    The former president also repeated his false claim that he ordered National Guard troops to protect the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

  • David Hogg offers apology to Rubio

    March For Our Lives co-founder and Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg apologized to Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Thursday for mistakenly calling him out for a skipped meeting on gun reform legislation. “Rubio staff said I can’t meet with him or his staff because I ‘trigger’ him. I just wanna have a conversation,” Hogg…

  • Niacaragua authorizes entry of Russian troops, planes, ships

    The government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has authorized Russian troops, planes and ships to deploy to Nicaragua for purposes of training, law enforcement or emergency response. In a decree published this week, and confirmed by Russia on Thursday, Ortega will allow Russian troops to carry out law enforcement duties, “humanitarian aid, rescue and search missions in emergencies or natural disasters.” The Nicaraguan government also authorized the presence of small contingents of Russian troops for “exchange of experiences and training.”

  • Jared Kushner Had a 'Mathematical Formula' For Keeping Father-in-Law Donald Trump Happy

    It’s never easy working with family members, especially when that job involves the White House. That’s exactly what Jared Kushner learned when he became a senior adviser to his father-in-law Donald Trump during the four years he was in the Oval Office. Kushner had to figure out a way to keep his sometimes temperamental relative […]

  • Fox News Hosts Insist Hearing They Refused to Air ‘Flopped’

    Fox NewsIf there was one thing that Trump sycophants and Jan. 6 texters Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham wanted Fox News viewers to know on Thursday night, it was that the primetime Jan. 6 committee hearing was an absolute flop.Of course, the network’s audience had to take the hosts’ word for it as Fox News’ primetime hosts refused to air the House select committee’s televised hearing.After the broadcast networks, CNN, and MSNBC had all announced they would broadcast Thursday night’s much-hyped c

  • The Jan. 6 Committee Can’t Convict Trump—but It Could Help Bankrupt Him

    ReutersThe Jan. 6 Committee begins its highly anticipated national reckoning Thursday night by calling attention to the brutality Capitol Police officers faced 18 months ago and diving into details about one of the gangs leading the violence on that dark day.While it’s doubtful the hearings will meet the sky-high expectations of those who believed the committee would expose open-and-shut wrongdoing from some of the nation’s top officials, the prime-time hearings will deliver one thing: evidence

  • The Ukraine War Is Becoming Putin's Vietnam

    As the war in Ukraine drags into its fourth month with no end in sight, a number of observers are beginning to ask, “Will the West grow tired of supporting Ukraine?” Some commentators have opined that “time is on Putin’s side,” and that the fierce response of NATO and other global democracies will gradually wane in the face of economic challenges stemming from inflation, Russia’s choking off of Ukrainian agrarian and hydrocarbon products from the global economy, internal political divisions (especially in the U.S.), and issue fatigue as the relentless 24/7 news cycle moves on. Time is more on the side of Ukraine and the west than on Putin, and as the year wears on this will become more apparent.

  • The new paint job Trump demanded for Air Force One could overheat the planes because it's too dark, requiring costly alterations

    An expensive Air Force One redecoration scheme ordered by former President Donald Trump could lead to spiraling costs, Politico reported.

  • AOC Mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Fragrant’ Debate Gaffe With Apt ‘Apocalypse Now’ Line (Video)

    "Gotta love the smell of gun safety legislation in the morning," the congresswoman quipped

  • Ron DeSantis' Press Secretary Registers As Foreign Agent Following DOJ Notification

    Christina Pushaw's lawyer told The Washington Post that Pushaw originally worked on a voluntary basis and made about $25,000 in total over two years.

  • ‘Multiple’ GOP Lawmakers Sought Pardons for Trying to Overturn Biden Win: Jan. 6 Committee

    In an explosive moment in the Jan. 6 Committee hearing, Liz Cheney alleged Rep. Scott Perry and several other GOP House members asked for a pardon to absolve their election tampering